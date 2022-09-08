PLATTSBURGH — It was a game of attrition. Northern Adirondack whittled Seton Catholic down, en route to a 3-0 shutout victory, in Northern Soccer League play.
Scoring started late in the first half with Caleb Danour arching the ball over the keepers’ head from outside the penalty box.
Northern Adirondack kept the pressure on as the second half started progressing down the pitch, keeping Seton Catholic on their side for a majority of the half.
13 minutes in, Bobcat Tristin Lagree expanded the lead, moving through defenders before striking the ball into the right corner. Just 10 minutes later Calvin Magoon put an exclamation mark on a hard fought win, working the pass from Austin Lambert past the keeper.
Seton Hall’s Cooper Metcalf was kept busy all afternoon, making 14 saves. His counterpart Parker Manor made two saves on his way to a clean sheet.
Northern Adirondack 3, Seton Catholic 0
NAC 1 2 - 3
SCS 0 0 - 0
First Half- 1, NAC, Danour, 35:00.
Second Half- 2, NAC, Lagree, 13:00. 3, Magoon (Lambert), 24:00.
Shots- NAC 12-5
Saves- Manor, NAC, 2. Metcalf, SCS, 14.
Johnsburg/Minerva 3
Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
INDIAN LAKE — If anyone left this game early, they would have missed a steady comeback by Johnsburg/Minerva.
JB/M scored three unanswered goals beginning late in the first half to erase a two goal deficit, winning 3-2 over the Orange.
Mason Wing of Johnsburg/Minerva, started the comeback off an assist from teammate Eli Morin late in the first period.
Wing would return the favor, assisting Clayden Degroat on one of his two goals.
Indian Lake/Long Lake had strong performances as well with Deuce Hosley getting scoring underway before the 10 minute mark. Minutes later, Griffin Farr extended the Orange lead off an assist from Jackson Strader.
Strader finished the game with assists on both goals.
Johnsburg/Minerva 3, Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
JB/M 1 2 - 3
IL/LL 2 0 - 2
First Half- 1, IL/LL, Hosley (Strader), 8:19. 2, IL/LL, Farr (Strader), 25:41. 3, JB/M, Wing (Morin), 33:01.
Second Half- 4, JB/M, Degroat (Wing), 24:30. 5, JB/M, Degroat, 29:47.
Goalies- Parker, JB/M. Mack, IL/LL
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 6
Crown Point 1
CROWN POINT — The Wildcats took it to the Panthers Thursday night, going on the road to win, 6-1. They were fueled, in large part, thanks to a dominant performance from Logan Bush who had four goals and an assist.
“Logan Bush had a great game for Schroon/Newcomb,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “He is one of the best offensive threats I have seen in a long time.”
Bush helped give the Wildcats a nice two-goal lead at the half, and after the break he quickly tacked on two more goals. Ethan Phillips chipped in a score as well and added an assist to go with it.
Reese Pertak would add a late goal for Crown Point off a direct kick, but at that point it was already too late.
“The match was very evenly played in the first half with Schroon capitalizing twice. We had quite a few good opportunities, but just couldn’t finish,” Pertak said. “Crown Point got very tired in the second half and Schroon/Newcomb took advantage. We played a very physical and fast paced game last night and it took its toll on us in the second half.”
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 6, Crown Point 1
SLN 2 4 — 6
CP 0 1 — 1
First Half- 1, SLN, L. Bush (Pelkey), 15:00. 2, SLN, L. Bush (Pelkey), 35:51.
Second Half- 3, SLN, L. Bush. 4, SLN, Phillips (L. Bush). 5, SLN, Bush (Phillips). 6, SLN, L. Bush (E. Bush), 26:53. 7, CP, Pertak, 35:57.
Shots- SLN, 25-15.
Saves- Carnaglia, SLN, 13. Tompkins, CP, 15.
Keene 5
Boquet Valley 0
KEENE VALLEY — It is always nice to open up with a win, it is even better when it is on a brand new field.
The Beavers did just that, shutting out the Griffins, 5-0.
Hyler Isham had a strong night for Keene, with two goals and an assist in his statline. One of his goals came from a corner kick by Jonny Caito that Isham headed into the back of the net. Beaver head coach Brad called Isham’s second goal a beautiful header that lined up perfectly.
Vann Morelli tallied one goal and one assist, with Keene teammate Keenan Warner netting the pass from Morelli.
Late in the game with the ball unable to be cleared from the Griffin area, the ball bounced off a defender’s leg and went into Boquet Valley’s goal. This would be the final mark on the scoreboard.
Keene 5, Boquet Valley 0
BV 0 0 - 0
KCS 1 4 - 5
First Half- 1, KCS, Isham (Morrelli), 24:47.
Second Half- 2, KCS, Morrelli (Isham), 6:42. 3, KCS, Warner (Morrelli), 21:36. 4, Isham (Caito), 24:50. 5, KCS, Boquet (Own Goal), 35:29
Shots- KCS 13-8
Saves-Jaquish, BV, 9. Gagnon, KCS, 7.
Peru 4
Northeastern Clinton 3
PERU — No lead is ever safe, with each team fighting to the finish.
The Nighthawks needed all the scoring it could muster, including Seanen Edwards weaving through multiple defenders to finish from outside the box late in the second period, in a 4-3 victory over the Cougars.
Edwards’ lone goal would prove to be the game winner as Northeastern Clinton tried to make it interesting with Jordan Brown scoring just a minute later.
Peru’s Dominic Falvo carried the offense scoring a hat trick, his final coming off of a penalty kick.
James Wells, of Northeastern Clinton, cut into the early Nighthawk lead with an assist from teammate Winfred Simpsson IV.
“This was a hard fought game for 80 minutes from both sides,” Peru head coach Matt Armstrong said. “ NCCS is well coached and came ready to play. This was a great way to open up league play.”
Peru 4, Northeastern Clinton 3
PCS 2 2 - 4
NCS 1 2 - 3
First Half- 1, PCS, Falvo (Edwards), 1:12. Falvo, 12:00. 3, NCCS, Wells (Simpson IV), 12:44
Second Half- 4, NCCS, Simpson IV (Bedard). 5, PCS, Falvo (PK), 18:47. 6, PCS, Edwards, 21:37. 7, NCCS, Brown (Simpson), 22:45
Shots- PCS 8-4
Saves, Manor, NCCS, 4. Robinson, PCS, 1
Plattsburgh 5
Saranac 1
PLATTSBURGH — Hornet Jack Ferris had himself a night as he scored four of his team five goals. Plattsburgh would cruise to a 5-0 over Saranac.
If a player could earn a hat trick off of assists, Plattsburgh’s Sebastian Bonnabesse would have claimed it. All three of his assists went toward Ferris goals.
Momin Khan wouldn’t be denied either as he contributed one goal and one assist. His lone goal came after gathering a loose ball and sending it into the back of the net from up close.
“Sebastian Bonnabesse and Simon Meyer did a great job shutting down a very dangerous Saranac offense limiting them to 1 goal,” Hornet head coach Chris LaRose said. “Owen Mulligan and Bailey Van Arman helped to propel PHS’s offense all game long. We defeated a very talented and well coached team tonight. Both teams played hard.”
Plattsburgh 5, Saranac 1
SCS 0 1 - 1
PHS 2 3 - 5
First Half- 1, PHS, Ferris (Bonnabesse), 4:50. 2, PHS, Khan, 13:20.
Second Half- 3, SCS, Buckley. 4, PHS, Ferris (Bonnabesse), 19:29. 5, PHS, Ferris (Bonnabesse), 37:23. 6, PHS, Ferris (Khan), 38:20.
Shots- PHS 16-6
Saves- Herbert, SCS, 11. Clookey, PHS, 5.
Beekmantown 5
AuSable Valley 1
BEEKMANTOWN — The Patriots had the lead early, and seconds later lost it. It would turn into a long half as the Eagles scored five unanswered goals before halftime.
Matt Macner, Cameron Danville and Casey Ely scored their first goals as members of the Beekmantown varsity team. Macner had two while Danville and Ely each contributed one goal.
Mancer added an assist on Danville’s goal midway through the first half.
Markel Mosley scored the second goal giving the Eagles the lead for good off an assist from Sam Bingel.
AuSable’s Tristan Laundree got scoring underway with an unassisted goal five minutes into the game.
Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 1
AVCS 1 0 - 1
BCS 5 0 - 5
First Half- 1, AVCS, Laundree, 5:03. 2, BCS, Macner, 5:38. 3, BCS, Mosley (Bingel), 9.26. 4, BCS, Danville (Macner), 23:30. 5, BCS, Macner (Sorrell), 27:01. 6, BCS, Ely (Beebe), 36:58.
Shots- BCS 20-6
Saves- Klotzko, AVCS, 15. Burdo, BCS, 5.
Chazy 2
Saranac Lake 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Eagles flew into the Red Storm home and came away with a 2-0 victory.
It wasn’t easy as Saranac Lake didn’t allow a goal until early in the second half. Peter Labarge sent his shot into the back of the net to give Chazy the lead.
15 minutes later, Dylan McAfee added to the Eagles lead, giving them some breathing room.
Red Storm’s Nash Carlisto was active all game, making 13 saves on the 15 shots he saw.
Chazy 2, Saranac Lake 0
CCS 0 2 - 2
SLCS 0 0 - 0
Second Half- 1, CCS, Labarge, 11:03. 2, CCS, McAfee, 29:49.
Shots- CCS 15-6
Saves- Foster, CCS, 6. Carlisto, SLCS, 13
Girls Soccer
Beekmantown 1
AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — A hard fought contest saw the Eagles spoil the home opener for the Patriots, winning 1-0.
Grace McCasland of Beekmantown netted the winner midway through the second half.
It wasn’t over by any means as teams combined to total 26 shots.
Eagle Megan Burdo saved 10 shots, while AuSable Valley’s Katie Rondeau totaled 8 saves.
Beekmantown 1, AuSable Valley 0
BCS 0 1 - 1
AVCS 0 0 - 0
Second Half- 1, BCS, McCasland, 28:30.
Shots- AVCS 16-10
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 10. Rondeau, AVCS, 8.
