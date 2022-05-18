CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton eked out a tight, 8-7, beating Saranac on Senior Night.
“I thought we swung the bats well tonight and did a nice job on the mound and defensively for the most part,” Cougar coach Jeff Norton said. “We had a few miscues that spurred a Saranac comeback in the fifth and sixth innings, so credit to them for never quitting and capitalizing on our mistakes.”
The game came down to a 7-7 tie in the seventh inning, when Gabe Surprenant and Lucas Hemingway led off the bottom of the inning with singles for Northeastern before Karsen LaBarge advanced them with a sacrifice bunt, leading to a game winning double for RJ Johnston.
Seniors LaBarge, Johnston, Tyler Guay, and Parker Roach were all honored pre-game.
Jim Wells earned the win on the mound for the Cougars, pitching the third and fourth innings before coming in in relief in the sixth, getting the team out of trouble and pitching a scoreless seventh, Norton said.
Zack VanValkenburg stood out for the Chiefs in the loss, registering a double, single and three RBIs.
Northeastern Clinton 8, Saranac 7
SCS 000 034 0 — 7 5 0
NCCS 203 020 1 — 8 12 3
VanValkenburg, Spaulding (3), A. Barnes (5) and Wing. LaBarge, Ji. Wells (3), Guay (5), Ji. Wells (6) and Guay, LaBarge (5), Guay (6). WP- Wells. LP- Barnes. 2B- Hemingway (NCCS), Johnston (NCCS), VanValkenburg (SCS). 3B- Wells (NCCS).
MVAC
LAKE PLACID 7
BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 5
BOLTON — The Blue Bombers flew out of Bolton with a road win after a strong final two innings secured the tight victory.
The Lake Placid bats were going, with Jon Caito, JJ Ledwith, Foster Wood and Jarett Mihill all recording two hits in the game, while all also registering a double.
PJ Colby got the win on the mound, pitching six strikeouts, while Vann Morelli was credited with the save, coming into the sixth inning to lock it down for the Blue Bombers.
Isaiah Pelkey threw 12 strikeouts for Bolton/Schroon Lake in the loss, while also hitting two doubles.
Brayden Bush recorded a triple for BSL in the loss as well.
Lake Placid 7, Bolton-Schroon Lake 5
LPCS 201 003 1 — 7 11
BSL 003 001 1 — 5 8
Colby, Morelli (6) and Ledwith. Pelkey and Wiktorko. WP- Colby. LP- Pelkey. 2B- Caito (LPCS), Ledwith (LPCS), Wood (LPCS), Pelkey (BSL) 2. 3B- Mihill (LPCS), Bush (BSL)
CROWN POINT 3
CHAZY 0
CROWN POINT — Noah Spaulding helped shut out the Eagles, only allowing three hits from the mound in the Panthers’ victory.
“Chazy put the ball in play and we made some nice defensive plays and Clukey pitched well,” Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. “We just took better advantage of some walks and timely contacts on the ball.”
Spaulding also registered 14 strikeouts and three hits in the win for the Panthers.
Chase Clukey threw 11 strikeouts and recorded four hits for the Eagles in their loss.
Anthony Greenan, Cameron Waldorf, Walton Pelkey and Tommy Dorsett joined Spaulding in being honored in Crown Point’s Senior Night celebrations.
“It was a great game by both teams,” Pertak said. “Coach Tregan has done a nice job with his team.”
Crown Point 3, Chazy 0
CCRS 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
CPCS 101 100 X — 3 4 2
Clukey and Columbus. Spaulding and Ja. Russell. WP- Spaulding. LP- Clukey.
WELLS 12
IL/LL 7
WELLS — The Indians had big innings in the third and fourth to push to the lead of a game against Indian Lake/Long Lake and didn’t give that lead up.
Matt Koniszewski led the Wells group on offense and defense, pitching the win and hitting a double and two singles.
The Orange pitcher also stole the show on his side, with Garret Hutchins hitting a double and a single to lead the merged squad’s offense in the loss.
Wells 12, Indian Lake/Long Lake 7
ILLL 102 111 1 — 7 2 4
WCS 015 311 X — 12 10 5
Hutchins and Liddle. Koniszewski, DeCarr (4) and Simmons. WP- Koniszewski. LP- Hutchins. 2B- Hutchins (ILLL), Koniszewski (WCS).
WEDNESDAY
CVAC
SARANAC 12
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 10
PLATTSBURGH — A seven-run fourth inning spring-boarded the Chiefs to a victory over the Hornets.
“Saranac played a good game against us today,” Plattsburgh coach Patrick Shaughnessy said on Wednesday. “We had one bad inning, they took advantage of mistakes that we made and made us pay for it.”
Zack VanValkenburg and Justin Bedard each tallied three hits in the game for the Chiefs while Korbin Cranford came into the game in the third inning and registered the win on the mound for Saranac.
Carter King was a standout for the Hornets in the loss, registering two hits and reaching the base in all five of his at-bats, according to Shaughnessy.
“This is not the kind of stretch we want to have leading up to sectionals,” Shaughnessy said. “We need to figure out some things heading into the game on Thursday.”
Saranac 12, Plattsburgh High 10
SCS 010 702 2 — 13 13 1
PHS 250 120 0 — 10 9 3
Faville, Cranford(3) and Wing. Duquette, Crowley-Williams(4), B.Calkins (4), Miller(7) and Bordeau. WP- Cranford. LP- Calkins. 2B- Trombley (PHS), Phillips (PHS), Van-Valkenburg (SCS).
