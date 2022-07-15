BEEKMANTOWN — The Plattsburgh North Stars will host the Broome County Stallions in their home opener this Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Beekmantown Central School.
The North Stars will be looking to even their record to 1-1 after dropping a tight, defensive battle last weekend to the Auburn Pride, 13-9.
“From the looks of the first weekend’s scores, it appears defenses are ahead of offenses early this season. No team scored over 19 points and all of the football games were very competitive,” said North Stars coach Scott Aguglia.
“Our defense played outstanding last week and we are looking for that to continue.”
Plattsburgh will be hoping to get a boost from the home crowd in week two and are hoping the familiar territory will lead to a better result.
“We love playing at home. The facility at BCS is top-notch and our guys love playing there. We actually have a few new players from the Beekmantown program this season and so I’m sure Saturday night will feel a bit special for those young men.”
The North Stars will start Brandon Belrose at Quarterback this week. Belrose, a Beekmantown graduate, will be joined on offense at times by other past Eagles like Cris Arzola, Sean Dixon, Christian Moura, Gavin Noonan, and Jalen Belrose.
“We have good football players up and down the roster on both sides of the ball,” said Aguglia. “We could always use a few additional bigger, lineman type guys, but we have playmakers. I’m hopeful we can find more big guys and add some depth before our roster deadline in a few weeks.”
Gates open Saturday at 6 p.m.
