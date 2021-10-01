North Stars, Greenackets to clash in EFL semi

PLATTSBURGH — After all the trials and tribulations, one more win means a trip to the Empire Football League championship.
That’s all that’s on the mind of the Plattsburgh North Stars (3-3) as they get set to play a league semifinal against the Glens Falls Greenjackets (2-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Beekmantown.
“Playing Glens Falls is always the same,” North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. “It’s always tough. Glens Falls and Plattsburgh has always been that rivalry and something we look forward to. Now, it’s the playoffs, and the stakes are even higher.”
The Greenjackets got the better of Plattsburgh in Week 2 when they picked up a 34-7 road victory, but the North Stars have turned the tide since then.
Plattsburgh won three of its last four games to end the season, including a 10-6 defeat of Glens Falls in Week 6.
“After we played Glens Falls the first time, we really understood what we needed to do to improve our defense,” Aguglia said. “We have been a work in progress all season, and we definitely saw plenty of improvement the last couple weeks, including that win against Glens Falls.”
The North Stars have fine-tuned some of their offense, Aguglia said, and hope to thrive on defense against the Greenjackets.
“The players are learning to trust each other,” Aguglia said. “Playing together has been our mantra since the beginning of the season. I think that goes for any football team. I am starting to see a little more chemistry between the guys and am hoping that continues to build.”
Both Plattsburgh and Glens Falls have been quiet offensively throughout the season.
In their past four games, the Greenjackets have managed to score just 12 points, while the North Stars have put up 26 points all season.
“The thing is I really liked the way we have looked in practice the last couple weeks,” Aguglia said. “Everything looks great in practice, but it's practice. Once you get to a game, that’s where you have to execute. We need our offense to do enough to give ourselves a shot.”
Two players the Plattsburgh defense will keep a sharp eye on will be Glens Falls running back Quentin Austin and wide receiver John Styczynski.
Those two both scored touchdowns against the North Stars in Week 2 and have been weapons all season for the Greenjackets.
“If we can neutralize those two players, we can have a great chance,” Aguglia said. “I think our defense has done a pretty good job against Austin. We can't give him a seam or a crack. He can change a game by taking one to the house. We have to make sure we take care of him and that wide receiver who can be a weapon.”
Either Glens Falls or Plattsburgh will face the Watertown-Syracuse semifinal winner in the EFL championship, Oct. 9.
If the Smash take down the Red & Black and the North Stars beat the Greenjackets, Plattsburgh would host the title game.
If Watertown wins, that means the North Stars or Glens Falls will go on the road to try and win a championship.
“You look at the season from the long and short views,” Aguglia said. “When you look at it in the short view, you have to win this week. If you do that, you know a championship is next, and that’s amazing.
“What’s even more amazing is if you look at the long view, you see the bumps we have had to straighten out to put ourselves in this position where we don’t want to let this opportunity go.”
