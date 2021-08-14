North Stars fall to Glens Falls in home opener, 34-7

BEEKMANTOWN — The Plattsburgh North Stars are off to a slow start.
For the second straight week, the North Stars (0-2) fell by a score of 34-7.
This time, Glens Falls (2-0) delivered the blow.
The Greenjackets got out to a hot start, Saturday, with 12 straight points and then made sure to keep Plattsburgh from gaining too much momentum in its Empire Football League home opener at Beekmantown.
“It’s the same story two weeks in a row,” North Stars coach Scott Aguglia said. “We were right on the cusp of finishing a drive or making a big stop, and we would get a flag or have a mental error. The big plays have really hurt us a lot. If we can just eliminate the big plays against us, we are going to be in much better shape.”
Those big plays Aguglia referenced were displayed right from the start.
Aakil Anthony took a punt return 67 yards to the house with a bit over a minute gone in the first quarter to give Glens Falls the early lead, and after a three-and-out drive from the North Stars, the Greenjackets got the ball right back and needed just one play to score again.
Glens Falls quarterback Bryant Ward took advantage of blown coverage by Plattsburgh and connected with Jonathan Hammond for a 53-yard score to put the Greenjackets up 12-0 with 10:54 to go in the first quarter.
Ward finished with 293 passing yards and three touchdowns to pace the Glens Falls’ offense.
“It’s not a lack of effort for us,” Aguglia said. “It’s mental mistakes at key moments or someone making a physical mistake. Physical mistakes are things you can live with. Mental mistakes can spin things into a different direction, and we have to eliminate mental mistakes.”
Jake Dixon made a great play to haul in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Dominick Bordeau with 19.3 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to bring the North Stars to within five points following an extra point by Thomas Montanaro, but that’s as close as Plattsburgh got.
Bordeau completed 12 of 25 passes for 130 yards, and Zachary Raymond was his main recipient with four catches for 50 yards.
Raymond was at the forefront of the game-changing moment for Plattsburgh when he fumbled in the third quarter near the goal line and failed to punch in a touchdown that would have cut the North Stars’ deficit to single digits.
Plattsburgh faced a 20-7 disadvantage at halftime after Quentin Austin punched in a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.
Raymond’s fumble ended a 16-play drive that started at the North Stars own 11, and Plattsburgh was not happy about the play’s outcome for multiple reasons.
Losing the ball after the extended drive was a gut punch, but the North Stars believed the ball was fumbled and recovered outside of the end zone by Glens Falls and then taken into the end zone before the play was ended with a tackle.
From Aguglia’s point of view, he believed the play should have resulted in a safety since the ball was recovered outside the end zone and then taken back in by the Greenjackets, but the officials ruled the play to be a touchback.
“I could not quite understand why it was not a safety,” Aguglia said. “I thought Zach was stripped, and the defender then took it and ran back into the end zone.
“It was a fantastic drive. They worked so hard on that drive, and then to have the drive end on a disputed call, that marked the end of our good momentum for the rest of the game.”
Glens Falls finished out the contest with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Ward hit Hammond for a 25-yard scoring play and John Styczynski for a 44-yard touchdown.
Styczynski finished with a game-high 161 yards on five receptions.
Brandon Sawyer rumbled his way to a game-high 69 rushing yards for Plattsburgh.
The North Stars are back at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Beekmantown to take on the Syracuse Smash.
“We have to practice a little better,” Aguglia said. “We had a not-so-wonderful practice on Thursday, and I think that transferred over a bit to the start. We know what we have to do to correct it. It’s just a matter of if we can and go get it done.”
Glens Falls 34, Plattsburgh 7
GF 12 8 0 14 — 34
PL 7 0 0 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GF- Anthony 67 punt return (kick blocked), 13:38
GF- J. Hammond 53 pass from Ward (kick blocked), 10:54.
PL- J. Dixon 24 pass from Bordeau (Montanaro kick), 19.3.
Second Quarter
GF- Austin 12 run (J. Hammond pass from Ward), 14:38.
Fourth Quarter
GF- J. Hammond 25 pass from Ward (J. Hammond kick), 8:00.
GF- Styczynski 44 pass from Ward (J. Hammond kick), 7:04.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
GF- Austin 6-11, TD; Tyler 2-6; Steele 1-(-1); Ward 6-(-4); Dorvee 1-(-5). Totals: 16-7, TD.
PL- Sawyer 18-69; Raymond 8-39; Bordeau 6-18; LaBier 4-9. Totals: 36-135.
Passing
GF- Ward 9-23-0-293, 3TD.
PL- Bordeau 12-25-1-130, TD.
Receiving
GF- Styczynski 5-161, TD; J. Hammond 3-120, 2TD; Dorvee 1-12.
PL- Raymond 4-50; J. Dixon 3-46, TD; S. Dixon 2-18; Sawyer 1-11; Castro-Lozano 2-5.
