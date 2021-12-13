North Country wrestlers take part in weekend tourneys

ELLENBURG — Malone's Franklin Academy had three individual weight class winners and finished in first place Saturday in the Annual Livermore Invitational held at Northern Adirondack Central School.
Spencer Rabideau won at 118 pounds, Lucas Martin at 152 and Brody Fountain at 285 for the Huskies, who wound up with 181 points.
Essex Junction, Vt. placed second in the seven-team field with 162 points, while the host Bobcats were third with 128 and AuSable Valley fourth with 115.
NAC also had three first-place finishers in Hayden Bartlemous (102), Parker Manor (132) and Trey McGee (215).
Manor was chosen as the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lightweights and NAC's Owen Smith, who placed second at 110 pounds, won the Bill Dominic Sportsmanship Award.
“The kids wrestled well this weekend and we are looking forward to wrestling AuSable Valley at home on Tuesday night,” NAC coach Brad Trombley said.
AuSable Valley didn't win any weight classes, but got second-place finishes from Jayden Burgess (102), Zach Bola (160) and Dom Lapier (172).
Saranac sent a few of its wrestlers to the event and got a first-place finish from Chase Green at 145.
The Most Outstanding Wrestler in the heavyweights went to Gill Stawinski from Essex Junction, who won the 172-pound weight class.
Livermore Invitational
Team scores
1, Franklin Academy, 181. 2, Essex Junction, Vt., 162. 3, Northern Adirondack, 128. 4, AuSable Valley, 115. 5, Otter Valley, Vt., 102. 6, Massena, 93. 7, Saranac, 67.
Weight classes
102- 1, Hayden Bartlemous (NAC). 2, Jayden Burgess (AVC). 3, Brady Blair (SCS).
110- 1, William Einhorn (EJ). 2, Owen Smith (NAC). Logan Yeager (AVC). 4, Thomas Murray (Mass).
118- 1, Spencer Rabideau (FA). 2, Conner Lamora (SCS).
126- 1, Christian Stygles (EJ). 2, Kingster Cotter (OV). 3, Leland Pray (AVC).
132- 1, Parker Manor (NAC). 2, Anthony Matas (EJ). 3, Chase White (FA). 4, Jon Fletcher (AVC).
138- 1, Caleb Whitney (OV). 2, Noah Powell (EJ). 3. Kyle Reif (NAC). 4. A.J. Swetson (AVC).
145- 1, Chase Green (SCS). 2, Luke Pearsall (FA). 3, Tyler Driscoll (AVC).
152- 1, Lucas Martin (FA). 2, Rocco Ferriero (Mass). 3, Malachai Sheldrick (OV). 4, Will Sprague (AVC).
160- 1, Colden Hardy (Mass). 2, Zach Bola (AVC). 3, Cody Zerniak (FA). 4, Jake Sunderland (EJ).
172- 1, Gill Stawinski (EJ). 2, Dom Lapier (AVC). 3, Cayden Carter (FA). 4, Trent Snide (NAC).
189- 1, Oliver Orvis (EJ). 2, Cooper Funk (FA). 3, Isaac Whitney (OV). 4, Xander Gordon (Mass).
215- 1, Trey McGee (NAC). 2, Sam Martin (OV). 3, Simon Martin (OV). 4, Landon Lavoie (FA).
285- 1, Brody Fountain (FA). 2, Roy Gamble (Mass). 3, Zach McLean (AVC). 4, Xavier Manalong (SCS).
PERU, BEEKMANTOWN
COMPETE IN TOURNAMENT
GLENS FALLS — The Peru and Beekmantown wrestling teams competed in 2021 Mat Mania XIX over the weekend.
Wallkill Senior High School won the 15-team event with 127.5 points, followed by Salem-Cambridge in second with 115 and Glens Falls third with 101.
Peru placed fourth with 87 points and Beekmantown was sixth with 79.5.
JOHNSON LEADS PERU
The Nighthawks were led by Kadin Johnson, who finished first in his weight class a 132. He won all four of his matches, three by pin and one by injury default in his title match.
Logan Trim placed second in 118, winning two matches before losing by technical fall in the finals.
Keagam Trim took third at 110, compiling a 2-1 record before winning by injury default in the third-place match.
Nathan Mitchell finished fourth at 172, going 2-2 for the event and losing in his third-place match.
BUSHEY POWERS B'TOWN
Connor Bushey dominated at 285 with a first-place finish for the Eagles. Bushey recorded a pin in just 49 seconds in his championship match.
Meanwhile, Sawyer Bell placed second at 138. Bell dropped a 6-3 decision in his title match.
Alan Frost-Jones finished in third place at 126. He won a 2-1 decision in his match for third.
“The team wrestled well today and finished sixth despite having four holes in the lineup due to injuries,” Beekmantown coach Kevin Gregory said. “Connor Bushey pinned his way through the tournament.”
