NEW YORK — Several local athletes made the trek down to New York City, Thursday, to participate in the 2022 NYSPHSAA Boys Tennis Championships.
The event took place at the USTA National Tennis Center, with players competing in both the singles and doubles competition.
SINGLES
No North Country athletes made it out of the round of 32 in the contest.
Northeastern Clinton’s Reid LaValley fell against Maxim Kalinin, 6-0, 6-0.
Plattsburgh High’s Sebastien Bonnabesse and Lake Placid’s Sonja Toishi also fell in straight sets, both losing their sets 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No one in the small contingent Section VII duos made it out of the round of 32 either.
The Plattsburgh pair of Andrew and Nick Bula kept things the closest, falling to Max Funiciello and Nick Licciardello of Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, 6-3 and 6-1.
Peru’s Gavin Mero and Elijah Lederman fell to Owen Zerbib and Jinyang Li, 6-0, 6-0.
The Blue Bombers’ Kenneth Lawless and Tristan Spotts also lost straight sets 6-0, falling to Alexander Calcione and Matthew Denmon of Union-Endiciott High School in Endicott.
The Cougars’ Owen Roberts and Darren Dubois lost both of their sets, 6-1, in their loss.
