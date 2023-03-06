FRIDAY
Girls Basketball
Class B Sectional Final
Saranac 50, AuSable Valley 30
PLATTSBURGH — Brenna Ducatte scored 22 points, while her Chiefs teammate Sydney Myers posted 15 to help lead their team to a second consecutive Section VII Class B title, beating the Patriots, 50-30, at Clinton Community College.
Saranac will now move on to NYSPHSAA’s Class B subregionals, where they will take on Section X’s Gouverneur on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m., in Potsdam.
—
AuSable Valley (30)
Richards 1-0-2, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 2-0-10, L. Lincoln 0-0-0, Douglas 2-2-6, Hoehn 2-3-7, Egglefield 0-0-0, Douglas 0-0-0, K. Lincoln 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Depo 0-0-0, Shambo 2-1-5, Sessoms 0-0-0.
Saranac (50)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Lay. Pellerin 0-0-0, Denis 1-1-3, M. Brown 2-0-6, Parker 0-0-0, Myers 5-5-15, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, K. Brault 1-2-4, Ducatte 8-3-22, Ubl 0-0-0, DeAngelo 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0, Owens 0-0-0.
Halftime- SCS, 17-6.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (2) Lay. Lincoln 2. Saranac (5) Ducatte 3, M. Brown 2.
Boys Basketball
Class B Sectional Final
Beekmantown 58
Saranac Lake 50
PLATTSBURGH — After being tied at halftime, the Eagles were able to squeeze out a win late over the Red Storm to claim their first Sectional Class B title since 2013 on Friday night at Clinton Community College. Nate Parliament Led the team with 16 points, while Josh Burgin scored 15 points and Brady Mannix posted 12 points in what was a 58-50 win.
With the win, Beekmantown will now advance to the Class B state subregional round where they will take on Potsdam on Tuesday in Potsdam, at 6:45 p.m.
—
Saranac Lake (50)
Ladue 5-2-12, Navarra 8-4-20, M. Cirikovic 0-0-0, Akey 4-2-11, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Owens 1-0-2, Faubert 0-0-0, Martelle 1-0-2, Rivers 0-0-0, Hewitt 1-0-2, E. Cirkovic 0-0-0, Crist 0-0-0, Wilson 0-1-1, McCarthy 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-9-50.
Beekmantown (58)
Mosley 1-0-2, Viau 0-2-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 2-0-4, Mannix 4-3-12, Dixon 1-0-2, Parliament 7-2-16, Beauguard 0-0-0, Burgin 5-6-15, N. Sand 0-0-0, Bronson 1-0-3, Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-13-58.
Halftime- TIED, 22-22.
3-point field goal- Saranac Lake (1) Akey. Beekmantown (3) Mannix, Burgin, Bronson.
SATURDAY
Women’s Hockey
NEWHL Championship
Plattsburgh State 2
Cortland 0
PLATTSBURGH — The second-ranked and top-seeded Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team captured its fifth straight Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) title and its 10th consecutive conference championship overall dating back to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) West, as the Cardinals blanked second-seeded SUNY Cortland, 2-0, in the NEWHL Tournament championship game on Saturday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. With the victory, Plattsburgh State extended its winning streak to 17 and earned the NEWHL's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
—
COR;0;0;0;—;0
PSU;0;1;1;—;2
Second Period- 1, PSU, Wall (Balfour, Wasik), 2:23.
Third Period- 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Boric, Benjamin), 4:02, PP.
Shots- PSU, 31-16.
Saves- Goergen, COR, 29. Davis, PSU, 16.
Boys
NYSPHSAA Division-II Regionals
Saranac 3
Queensbury 1
—
SCS;0;1;2;—;3
QNB;0;0;1;—;1
Goal Scorers- Miner (SCS), Duprey (SCS), O’Connell (SCS), Ryan (QNB).
Shots- QNB, 30-25.
Saves- Mitchell, SCS, 29. Fanciullo (25).
Pelham 5
Beekmantown 2
—
BCS;0;2;0;—;2
PEL;0;1;4;—;5
Second period- 1, PEL, Finster (Lefiva). 2, BCS, Jarus. 3, BCS, Bingel (Ducatte).
Third period- 4, PEL, Franchini (Esposito, Lefiva). 5, PEL, Finster (Franchini). 6, PEL, Green (Crotty, Deavey). 7, PEL, Green (Finster, Karame).
Shots- PEL, 34-22.
Saves- Doser, BCS, 17. Mallison (PEL), 20.
Men’s Hockey
SUNYAC Championship
Plattsburgh State 2
Oswego State 1
OSWEGO — For the 24th time in program history and for the first time since 2016-17, the sixth-ranked and second-seeded Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey team can call itself the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) champion, as the Cardinals edged 11th-ranked and top-seeded Oswego State, 2-1, in the championship game of the SUNYAC Tournament on Saturday evening at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. With the victory, Plattsburgh State earns the SUNYAC's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
—
PSU;1;0;1;—;2
OSW;0;0;1;—;1
First Period- 1, PSU, Tretowicz, 1:45.
Third Period- 2, PSU, Gallagher (Stockdale, Thomas), 16:11. 3, Cahill (DiCarlo), 19:07.1.
Shots- OSW, 27-20.
Saves- Shiller, PSU, 26. Schell, OSW, 18.
SUNDAY
Girls Basketball
Class C Sectional Final
Northeastern Clinton 49
Northern Adirondack 29
PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team had revenge on their mind after falling in the sectional Class B title game a year ago to Saranac, as they would claim the Class C crown on Sunday after beating the reigning champions, Northern Adirondack, 49-29, at Clinton Community College.
The Cougars will now advance to the 2023 NYSPHSAA Class C subregionals where they will take on the Section I champion on Wednesday back at Clinton Community College, at 5 p.m.
Bailee Lafountain scored 15 points, while Desiree Dubois led the team with a 22-point performance to help their team claim its first sectional title since the schools reclassification a year ago.
—
Northeastern Clinton (49)
Hite 2-0-4, LaFountain 5-3-15, La. Roberts 0-0-0, Le. Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 1-1-3, Dubois 9-2-22, Racine 2-0-5. TOTALS: 19-6-49.
Northern Adirondack (29)
LaBarge 2-0-6, M. Peryea 0-0-0, Moore 1-0-2, McDonald 1-0-3, I. Gilmore 3-2-9, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, Charland 0-0-0, A. Peryea 4-0-9, Hatch 0-0-0. 11-2-29.
Halftime- NCCS, 34-14.
3-point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (5) Dubois 2, LaFountain 2, Racine. Northern Adirondack (5) LaBarge 2, McDonald, A. Peryea, I. Gilmore.
Class D Sectional Final
Seton Catholic 43
Boquet Valley 37 OT
PLATTSBURGH— With the first two contests being decided by a combined nine points, one would think the rubber match would live up to its predecessors. The girls Class D sectional final between Seton Catholic and Boquet Valley lived up to the hype.
It had momentum swings with runs countered by the other team. Players were giving it their all, fighting for loose balls and roaring for emotion. It felt destined for extra time, which is what fans were given by the Knights, 43-37 victory over the Griffins.
—
Boquet Valley (37)
Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 6-4-19, Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 1-0-3, Lobdell 5-1-12, Reynolds 0-0-0, Caputo 1-1-3, Dinton 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-6-37
Seton Catholic (43)
Hughes 1-2-4, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 5-0-10, Trombley 1-3-5, Conti 3-0-7, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 8-0-17. TOTALS: 18-5-43
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 20-16
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (2) Pearl, Conti. Boquet Valley (5) Schwoebel 3, Bisselle, Lobdell
Boys Basketball
Class C Sectional Final
Moriah 55
Northern Adirondack 38
PLATTSBURGH — Having gone to nine straight sectional title games certainly helps to gain postseason experience which certainly played a factor in the Viking’s dominant win over the Bobcats on Sunday to claim yet another sectional championship.
Not only is this the teams ninth consecutive sectional title, fourth straight since joining Class C in 2018, but the group also remains undefeated (22-0) as they roll into state subregional play where they will take on Section II’s Chatham on Friday, at Hudson Valley Community College.
—
Northern Adirondack (38)
Bumard 0-0-0, Z. Taylor 1-0-2, Lagree 2-0-5, B. Boulrice 3-0-8, Lambert 0-0-0, Spooner 0-0-0, M. Boulrice 6-3-16, Magoon 0-0-0, King 1-0-2, Dyer 0-0-0, Benware 0-1-1, V. Taylor 0-0-0, Tucker 0-0-0, Damour 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-38.
Moriah (55)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 1-0-3, Swan 7-4-18, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-1-4, McGinness 1-1-4, Allen 4-1-12, Gilbo 0-0-0, Demarais 5-2-12, Sherman 0-0-0, Ouellette 0-0-0, D. Olcott 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-9-55.
Halftime- MCS, 36-16.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (5) B. Boulrice 2, Lagree, M. Boulrice, Carter. Moriah (6) Allen 3, McGinness, Pelkey, B. Olcott.
Class D Sectional Final
Schroon Lake 59
Crown Point 50
