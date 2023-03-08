PLATTSBURGH — It's a busy week for several local teams, families and sports fans in the North Country.
Not only will six different teams, three boys and three girls, be competing at both state subregional and regionals, but both the Plattsburgh State men's and women's hockey teams will be skating in NCAA Division III Tournament action, both of which will be on their home ice at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
FIRST UP
On Tuesday night, the Saranac girls and Beekmantown boys basketball teams, representing Section VII in Class B, will have played their state subregional games, at SUNY Potsdam. Both game stories will be posted in Thursday's edition of the Press Republican and the full box score can be found online now at pressrepublican.com/sports/.
ON DECK
Tonight will be a busy night for both high school and collegiate teams in the North Country.
At Clinton Community College will be the state Class C subregional games, where Section VII's Northeastern Clinton girls and Moriah boys will be on the hardwood for a shot to advance to the regional rounds.
For the Plattsburgh State women's hockey team, while they may not be in action they will be sure to be keeping an eye on a certain scoreboard as Middlebury and Suffolk will be duking it out in a NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Tournament First Round matchup, where the winner will move onto to face Plattsburgh State in the quarterfinals on Saturday, at 3 p.m., at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
The Northeastern Clinton girls (17-5), who are coming off their sectional championship win on Sunday, March 5, over Northern Adirondack, 49-29, will be taking on undefeated Section II's Greenwich (24-0) at 5 p.m., in Potsdam, who won their sectional championship on Friday, March 3, over Duanesburg, 51-43. The winner will advance to the state regional round where they will take on Section X's Canton on Saturday, at 2:45 p.m., at SUNY Potsdam.
The undefeated Moriah boys (22-0) will be next up on the CCC hardwood, as they will take on Section II's Chatham (20-4) at 7:15 p.m. Moriah cruised to their sectional title on Sunday, March 5, as they took down Northern Adirondack, 49-29, whereas Chatham won in similar fashion, defeating Duanesburg, 61-49. The winner will advance to the regional round where they will meet up with Section X's Canton on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m., at SUNY Potsdam.
Cardinal sports fans should also be on the lookout for their men's and women's lacrosse teams, as the men will be on the road at Skidmore, at 3:30 p.m., while the women will be playing at 4 p.m., at Clarkson. Both teams are off to undefeated (2-0) starts in the young season.
All game stories will be posted in Friday's edition of the Press Republican and full box scores can be found online at either pressrepublican.com/sports/ or gocardinalsports.com following the completion of the games.
TAKING A BREATHER
Thursday and Friday will be a day of rest, recovery and preparation for many of the North Country's sports teams as there will be no local action during the two day stretch.
The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team will have figured out their opponent for Saturday and the men's team will still be prepping for their first round matchup against Norwich on Saturday, with both games being played at home.
At the high school level, both teams representing Section VII for Class D, the Schroon Lake boys and Seton Catholic girls, will be both finishing up their last film sessions and practices before they head down to Troy for their state regional matchups at Hudson Valley Community College.
The same thing could also go for the Class B and C schools that played on Tuesday and Thursday, as they could still be dancing their way to regional action over the weekend as well.
The Saranac boys hockey team will also be hitting the road, as they will travel to a Division-II State Semifinal contest where they will take on Pelham memorial, in Buffalo.
While things may be quiet for the two-day stretch, it's all to setup a packed Saturday of local sports action.
WILD WEEKEND?
Saturday will be one of the busiest days in the North Country for local sports, as eight different local teams, guaranteed, will be playing, and it all starts bright and early, at 9 a.m.
First up will be the Saranac boys hockey team who, after defeating Queensbury in regional play, will be facing off with Pelham Memorial, who defeated Beekmantown in their regional bout. The puck will be dropping in Buffalo, at 9 a.m., at LECOM Harbourcenter, where each team will be seeking a spot in the state title game on Sunday, at 11 a.m.
The Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team will play their fourth game of the season on Saturday as well, starting at 11 a.m., as they will take on Canton in their home opener. The men's lacrosse team, still on the road, will follow them, taking on The University of New England, at 1 p.m.
Next, after the long wait since this past Sunday's sectional championship games, the Section VII's Class D teams will finally be back on the court, both of which will be playing at Hudson Valley Community College in state regional play.
Representing the girls is Seton Catholic, who used overtime to outlast Boquet Valley to claim the sectional title. Seton Catholic (15-7) will be squaring off with Section II's Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons (14-7) at noon. The winner will advance to the Class D State Final Four, which starts with a quarterfinal game at Hudson Valley on Saturday, March 18.
The Schroon Lake boys will have to wait a little while longer before tipping off their regional action, as they won't take on Section II's North Warren until 7 p.m. Schroon Lake (21-2) last defeated Crown Point on Sunday, March 5, 59-50, in the sectional title game while North Warren (18-5) took down Northville, 46-33, Saturday, March 4, to claim their sectional crown. The winner will advance to the Class D State Final Four, which starts with a quarterfinal game at Hudson Valley on Saturday, March 18.
The Plattsburgh State baseball team, which is 1-1 to start their campaign, will also be on the diamond Saturday, as they will take on Southern Virginia University, at 1 p.m., before they will turn around and start the Ripken Experience, held in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which will be held from this Sunday until next Saturday, March 18.
At 3 p.m., the first puck drops for the Cardinal women who will be facing off with either Suffolk or Middlebury in a first round NCAA game at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. At 7 p.m, on the same ice, the men will take on Norwich, who they split a pair of road contests against earlier in the season.
All game stories will be posted in Monday's e-edition of the Press Republican and full box scores can be found online at either pressrepublican.com/sports/ following completion of the games.
TICKET INFORMATION
For ticket information for the two NCAA Division III Tournament hockey games on Saturday, March 11, at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena is:
For women's ice hockey's 3 p.m. quarterfinal-round game, tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students and children 12 and under. Advance ticket sales will occur on Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Fans can purchase their tickets at the Field House Box Office or over the phone at (518) 564-4062. Those interested in attending who live in the Plattsburgh area are encouraged to purchase tickets in person in lieu of over the phone to free up the phone lines for those coming from out of the area.
For men's hockey's 7 p.m. first-round game against Norwich University, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children 12 and under. Advance ticket sales for the general public will occur on Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Fans can purchase their tickets at the Field House Box Office or over the phone at (518) 564-4062. Again, those interested in attending who live in the Plattsburgh area are encouraged to purchase tickets in person in lieu of over the phone to free up the phone lines for those coming from out of the area.
Tickets for both the boys and girls basketball state playoff games can either be purchased on site or thru the NYSPHSAA website.
For the boys hockey state quarterfinal and championship games, tickets can be purchased on GoFan.com and will be $11.50, including fees. This will be an all-digital ticketed event and screenshots and printed tickets will not be accepted; the interactive mobile ticket from the site's platform must be presented upon entry.
For more information on ticketing policies or how to purchase, contact ticketing@nysphsaa.org.
HOW TO WATCH
For all New York State high school basketball and hockey state regional, subregional and quarterfinal games, visit NFHS.com to find the specific game, sport or school. For both the men and women's ice hockey tournament games, visit gocardinalsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.