Football got off on a high note as teams from across the area traveled across the North Country to hit the gridiron as the 2023 season was underway.
Moriah, Peru and Saranac were on the road, or at a neutral site, and secured victories to kickstart their campaign.
Like Plattsburgh and Beekmantown, AuSable Valley hosted an opponent on Saturday. The Patriots suffered a loss to Greenwich, 32-0.
With the opening weekend completed, all teams are set up for CVAC action next weekend.
FRIDAY
MORIAH 20
MOUNT ANTHONY 13
TICONDEROGA — The Vikings rallied from five points down to start the season on the right foot.
“It's always good to start the year with a win, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Moriah head coach Casey Nephew said. “Mount Anthony had some very good athletes. We did a good job using the clock to limit the time that their offense was on the field.”
Mount Anthony got on the board first, with a 25 yard run from Reiss.
Moriah responded minutes later when Joe Pelkey ended a Viking drive with a one run blast up the middle.
With the second ticking away in the first half, Mount Anthony scored again when Brady received a 31 dime from Garland. The conversion failed and the score was set at 13-8 at the break.
It would be all Moriah in the second half as Evan Fleury scored twice in the fourth quarter, from seven and two yards out, respectively.
“Offensively, we got some good line play, opening holes for Fleury and Gilbo,” Nephew said. “Our defense kept us in the game, containing Johnathan Garland, Mount Anthony's dual threat quarterback.”
Moriah stays on the road as they travel to face AuSable Valley, Friday.
—
Moriah 20, Mount Anthony 13
MA;0;13;0;0;-;13
MCS;0;8;0;12;-;20
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
MA- Reiss 25 run (Laport kick) 9:56
MCS- Pelkey 1 run (Pelkey to Allen) 2:57
MA- Brady 31 pass from Garland (conversion failed) :40
4th Quarter
MCS- Fleury 7 run (conversion failed) 6:26
MCS- Fleury 2 run (conversion failed) 3:41
Rushing
MA- Garland 12-50 Mailhot 2-11, Thompson 1-5, Reis 5-25 TD, Stratton 4-15. TOTAL-24-106
MCS- Gilbo 16-78, Fleury 15-84 2 TD, Allen 1-5, Scorsome 6-37, O'Brien 7-25, Pelkey 1-1 TD, TOTAL-46-230
Passing
MA0 Garland 5-13-1 113 yards 1TD
MCS- Pelkey 4-12-1 47 yards
Receiving
MA- Thompson 2-38, Brady 1-31, Carey 1-31, Mailhot 1-13
MCS- O'Brien 1-3, Fleury 1-9, Callahan 1-28, Gilbo 1-7
SATURDAY
PERU 49
MALONE 8
MALONE — New season, same old Peru.
The Nighthawks got off to a roaring start scoring 49 points unanswered, before Malone scored late in the fourth quarter.
“I was really happy how we started the game,” Peru’s Ryon O’Connell said. “ Our energy was good and the upperclassmen had a great start to the game. “
Ethan Breen only had three incompletions in the game as he went 15-18 for 244 yards and four touchdowns.
While Breen led Peru in the air, Sawyer Schlitt was a wrecking ball on the ground. Schlitt led the Nighthawks with 12 carries for 149 yards and one touchdown.
Schlitt may have been the bellcow but he wasn’t alone on the ground. Wyatt Bridges added 49 yards on seven carries while joining in on the scoring with a touchdown of his own late in the third quarter to close Peru’s scoring.
Zack Engstrom got things going for Peru with a 3-yard blast up the middle to score Peru’s first touchdown.
Breen would connect on his first score when he found Parker Daniels from 16 yards out.
Schlitt would open the second quarter with a 48-yard scamper to push the Nighthawks lead to 21.
Later in the quarter Breen and Schlitt would connect on a pass from 58 yards out.
Landen Duprey would join in on the fun as he scored two touchdowns consecutively in the second and third quarters. The first came from 14 yards before he caught another touchdown from Breen from 40 yards out.
Maggie Garrow returned to kick for the Nighthawks and was a perfect 5-5 on extra points.
“We need to make sure we have a great week of practice and focus on a strong Beekmantown team with great athletes,” O’Connell said. “We need to continue to improve everyday in practice and keep working hard on the small things.”
—
Peru 49, Malone 8
PCS;14;21;7;0;-;49
MCS;0;0;0;8;-;8
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
P -Engstrom 3 run (Garrow Kick)
P -Daniels 16 pass from Breen (Garrow Kick)
Second Quarter
P - Schlitt 48 run (Garrow Kick)
P - Schlitt 58 pass from Breen (Garrow Kick)
P- Duprey 14 pass from Breen (Garrow Kick)
Third Quarter
P- Duprey 40 pass from Breen (Garrow Kick)
P - Bridges 20 run (Garrow Kick)
Fourth Quarter
M- Perry 20 pass (Perry 2 pt pass)
Individual Statistics
Rushing
P- Schlitte 12-149 TD, Bridges 7-49 TD, Hailey 5-10, Breen 3-10, Hendricks 1-6, Engstrom 1-3 TD. TOTALS: 29-227 3TD
Passing
P- Breen 15-18-0 244, 5TD
Receiving
P- Schlitt 4-129-TD, Duprey 3-54 2TD, Daniels 4-35 TD, Engstrom 2-19, Capen 1-4, Timmons 1-3. TOTALS: 15-244-5TD
Interceptions
P-Duprey
SARANAC 41
CANTON 14
CANTON — As Alex Clancy and Nate Hamel go, so go the Spartans.
In its opening game of the season, Saranac barreled out to a 34-0 lead before Canton knew what hit them.
Clancy was responsible for the first four touchdowns for the Spartans before Hamel took over scoring the final two scores.
Hamel was also a perfect 5-5 on extra point kicks.
Clancy’s touchdowns alternated between runs and catches. The first came on a 7 yard run three minutes into the game.
The second came on a 47 yard pass from new quarterback Zach Lucia late in the second quarter.
Clancy’s third touchdown came as time expired in the half as he scored from 57 yards out.
At the start of the second half, Lucia would again find Clancy. This time from 35 yards out.
Hamel took over from there, rushing from 25 yards out to push the lead to 34-0.
Canton would cut into the lead, but the Spartans would respond with Hamel scoring to open the fourth from three yards out.
Standing at 1-0, Saranac opens up at home, Saturday, when Ogdensburg pays a visit.
—
Saranac 41, Canton 14
SCS;7;14;13;7;—;41
CCS;0;0;6;8;—;14
First quarter
S- Clancy 7 run (Hamel kick), 9:09.
Second quarter
S- Clancy 47 pass from Lucia (Hamel kick), 1:27.
S- Clancy 57 run (Hamel kick), 0:00.
Third quarter
S- Clancy 35 pass from Lucia (Hamel kick), 10:16.
S- Hamel 25 run (run failed), 8:58.
C- Shatraw 5 run (pass failed), 1:28.
Fourth quarter
S- Hamel 3 run (Hamel kick), 11:55.
C- Bradish-Hayes 5 run (Todd run), 1:16.
Individual statistics
Rushing
S- Poulin 2-18; Lucia 4-(-40); Hamel 15-68, 2TD; Daniels 3-82; Clancy 4-73, 2TD; Bouvia 6-31. Totals: 34-232, 4TD.
C- Richardson 1-(-19); O’Shea 2-10; Wilcox 5-8; Ayrassian 2-(-7); Todd 16-(-4); Clifford 1-3; Shatraw 6-23, TD; Green 2-(-5); Bradish-Hayes 1-5, TD. Totals: 36-14, 2TD.
Passing
S- Lucia 5-11-1-135, 2TD; Clancy 0-1-1-0. Totals: 5-12-2-135, 2TD.
C- Todd 8-20-0-107.
Receiving
S- DeAngelo 2-23; Clancy 3-112, 2TD.
C- Richardson 1-6; Wilcox 1-4; Ayrassian 4-96; Shatraw 2-1.
Interceptions
C- Faunce; O’Shea.
GREENWICH 32
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — It would be a rough start for the Patriots as they hosted Witches of Greenwich.
AuSable Valley managed 21 yards of offense as they fell, 32-0, Saturday.
Porter Goodman led the passing attack completing 5-9 passes for 27 yards.
The Patriots searched for a ground game as seven different players attempted rushes.
Greenwich used a ground-and-pound tactic for a total of 173 yards on 38 carries. All four of their touchdowns came on the ground.
AuSable Valley remains at home as they host Moriah, Friday at 7:30
