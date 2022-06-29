CHAZY — The Orchards were sparked by their veteran players on Wednesday night, beating the YoungGunz, 5-0.
Justin Kellet, Ryan Lee and Nate Boule all found the back of the net to break a 0-0 tie with under 15 minutes remaining in the North Country Soccer League action.
Sabour Tidjani and Gabe Nuzzo also found the back of the net for Orchards, while Cam Giroux picked up two assists.
Alex Tuller picked up the shutout win in net.
4TH WARD 2
GENERALS 1
PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward FC and the Generals battled to a close 2-1 finish in North, Wednesday, with 4th Ward coming out on top.
Tyler Guay scored the lone goal for the Generals, however 4th Ward was able to pull it out late to remain undefeated in league play.
GIROUX’S 7
LAKE PLACID 1
LAKE PLACID — Giroux’s piled on the offense as Delano Edwards had a hat trick, and Brandon Laurin and Nolan Ryan each scored two goals of their own.
Scott Bechard picked up the win in net for Giroux’s as they improved to 3-2 in league play.
