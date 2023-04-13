PERU — Gary Edwards was a junior high student at Peru Central School in 1961 when he first became hooked on high school wrestling.
“I was an eighth-grader at the time and stopped to watch a wrestling match,” he said. “I felt that was something I could do.
“I was too small to play basketball and couldn’t dribble. So that’s when I became hooked on wrestling.”
Since then, Edwards has spent a large portion of his life in the sport and recently received some unexpected news.
The Upstate New York Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced their new inductees for 2023 and Edwards was one of five chosen for the award.
The Upstate New York Chapter is dedicated to the main goals of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame: 1, recognizing excellence in wrestling in the Upstate New York area; 2, preserving the rich and colorful history of wrestling in Upstate New York; and 3, inspiring future generations of New Yorkers to participate in one of the oldest and greatest sports in the world.
Edwards and the other four inductees will be honored on September 24, 2023 in a ceremony at the Double Tree Hotel in East Syracuse.
Edwards joins two former legendary area wrestling coaches in the National Hall of Fame — Peru’s Stan Riggs, who was inducted in 2000; and Mike Hogan, who coached at both Peru and Saranac, who was inducted in 2018.
“It’s an unbelievable honor,” Edwards said. “One that I never gave a thought to before this. It’s an award for community service in the sport.
“Mike (Hogan) is on the committee and he said it put a smile on his face when I was chosen as one of the five out of 22 candidates. He was the one who called me with the news.
“I’ve been blessed with a great administration here at Peru and great assistant coaches over the years. And this wouldn’t have been possible without my wife, Nancy, who was a student here when I was.”
Edwards was an assistant coach for Riggs, who became the first area wrestling coach to take his teams out of the section to compete, starting in 1977.
“We had a streak one time where we won 122 team matches in a row,” Edwards said.
Edwards also served as co-head coach with Hogan for 21 years, which proved to be a very successful duo.
Former Peru standout wrestler John Lamar coached the team for a time between Riggs and Hogan/Edwards.
“I did the paperwork for John, so I never left the program,” Edwards said.
In all, Peru has had 243 Section VII individual champions, 17 state finalists and two Outstanding Wrestlers at the NYSPHSAA Tournament. Peru, as a team, has won 25 Section VII crowns.
Edwards has also served as the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling chairman for over 30 years and as Section VII chairman for the past 17.
“About the only times I was away from the wrestling program was when I went into the Marines for four years and then college,” he said.
Edwards has done more than his share of paperwork for the Peru team and the section as a whole and enjoys picture taking while helping out current Peru coach David Thomas.
“I actually enjoy doing the paperwork,” he said. “Mike (Hogan) used to say that coaching a wrestling match is only one-quarter of the work.
“I enjoy taking the pictures of our wrestlers in their matches, but also the section’s wrestlers at the states if someone needs them.”
Edwards retired from teaching in the Peru Central School District in 2002, but is never far away.
“I still sub when I get called on,” he said. “And I get called quite a bit.”
Wrestling hasn’t been Edwards lone sport he has coached at Peru.
He coached junior varsity boys soccer for four year before becoming the varsity coach for 22 years. He also assisted Tom Harrigan on the boys soccer team for four years and was an assistant coach for a time on the boys and girls track & field teams.
