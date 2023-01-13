PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs walked off the lanes with their heads held high as both the boys and girls earned victories over the Bobcats, Thursday.
For the boys, Saranac earned a 4-0 sweep led by Dale Lavarnway who bowled a 201-205-195-601 series as the highest score across all matches. Josh Gaorriault chipped in with a 200-160-223- 583 series.
Jarrod Shusda and Chase Nichols spearheaded the NAC team with 485 and 465 series, respectively.
On the girls side, the Chiefs earned a 3-1 match victory. Kennedy Paynter set the pace with a 132-129-161-422 series while Mya Marsico added a 129-132-133-375 series.
Bobcat Piper Bruce bowled her personal best in game three, of her match, with a score of 158. She finished with a series of 330. Kate Lapoint led NAC with a 126-136-141-403 series.
—
Boys
Saranac 4, Northern Adirondack 0
SCS- Lavarnway 201-205-195 -601, Gaboriault 200/160/223 — 583
NAC- Shusda 152-156-177-485, Nichols 135-204-126-465
Girls
Saranac 3, Northern Adirondack 1
SCS- Paynter 132-129-161 — 422, Marsico 129-132-133 — 375
NAC- Lapoint 126-136-141 — 403, Bruce 82-90-158 — 330
BOYS
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
MORIAH 0
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
MORIAH 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots earned a victory and finished in a tie as they hosted the Vikings, Monday.
The AuSable boys marched to a 4-0 sweep, with the help of Max Benware who bowled a 217-213-186-616 series. Jack Thomas bowled the second highest total with a 124-181-156-456 series.
Moriah fought valiantly behind the ball of Damyn Dowe with a 143-128-162-433 series. Jeremy Riemersma bowled a 137-141-139-417 series.
The Patriots and Vikings split the girls match 2-2 in a highly contested bowling match.
AuSable’s Paiton Bass threw her best series of the season with a 141-133-141-415 total. Elanore Quinn had the second victory of the match with 126-110-116-352 series.
Hannah Slattery of Moriah threw a match high 488 series with games of 191-146-151. Sarah Shoobe contributed to the split with a 115-134-115- 364 series.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Moriah 0
AVCS- Benware 217-213-186-616, Thomas 124-181-151-456, Crowningshield 130-170-128-428. LaRocque 157-136-127-420.
MCS- Dowe 143-128-162-433, Riemersma 137-141-139-417, Muller 133-132-140-405, Carr 126-103-95-324.
Girls
AuSable Valley 2, Moriah 2
AVCS- Bass, 141-133,141-415, Quinn 126-110-116-352, Roberts 96-133-112-341, Vincent 101-126-107-334.
MCS- Slattery 191-146-151, Shoobe 115-134-115-364. Towns 117-124-86-327. Fuller, 93-108-110-311.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 4
WILLSBORO 0
GIRLS
WILLSBORO 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets and Warriors had a mixed bag of emotions after their contests ended. The Plattsburgh boys swept Willsboro, while the opposite happened in the girls match.
On the boys side, Evan Rundall led the way for Plattsburgh with a series high 577. Teammates David Mintz and Sebastien Bernier had game highs of 188 and 192, respectively.
Autumn Phinney of Willsboro led the charge on the girls side. She had two game highs of 178-173.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Willsboro 0
PHS — David Mintz 188, Sebastien Bernier 192, Evan Rundall 215-577
Girls
Willsboro 4, Plattsburgh 0
WCS — Phinney 178-173
BOYS
PERU 4
BEEKMANTOWN 0
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 4
PERU 0
PLATTSBURGH — Both the Eagles and Nighthawks saw impressive performances as their teams split the boys and girls matches.
On the boys side, Peru saw three bowlers cross the 600 point threshold. Keagan Hemingway set the tone with a 660 series, with Nick Palmer chipping in a 659. Matt Trombley was just behind the pair with a 179-221-254-654 series.
Beekmantown didn’t disappoint besides the loss. Josh Calkins tied Hemingway with a 245-206-209-660 series. It was highly contested games across the board as Caleb Deso added in a 506 series.
For the girls, Eagle Abby Fessette had her first 600 series in bowling a 219-224-172-615. Allyson Cragle wasn’t far behind with a 535 series.
The Nighthawks saw an impressive game from Madison Provost bowl a 199-213-159-571 series. Layla Garrand tried her best, finishing with 175-131-169-475.
“Today was an exciting match,” Beekmantown’s coach Farole Watts said. “The energy was high and there were many great games and series.”
—
Boys
Peru 4, Beekmantown 0
BCS- Calkins 245-206-209-660, Hart 236-180-179-595, C. Deso 171-149-186-506, A. Deso 179-167-135-481.
PCS- K. Hemingway 211-166-183-660, Palmer 202-221-236-659, Trombley 179-221-254-654, L. Hemingway 223-185-169-577.
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Peru 0
BCS- Fessette 219-224-172-615, Cragle 188-172-175-535, Cook 158-167-155-480, Sampica 135-169-158-462.
PCS- Provost 199-213-159-571, Garrand 175-131-169-475, LaDuke 122-129-159-410, Prell 158-108-119-385.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.