Non-fatal car accident forces Ticonderoga-AuSable football game to be postponed

TICONDEROGA — Tonight’s Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football game between AuSable Valley and Ticonderoga has been postponed.
A non-fatal automobile accident including four members of the Ticonderoga football team forced the postponement, according to Section VII athletics.
According to an Essex County Emergency Services Advisory, Vineyard Road between Ticonderoga and Crown Point was closed for an automobile accident at 2:45 p.m., Friday.
No further information was released regarding the accident.
There is no confirmed date of when the game will be rescheduled at this time.
Ticonderoga athletic director Bob Sutphen told the Press-Republican that the plan at this time is to try and reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday, but nothing has been finalized.
If the game is not able to be played, the Patriots will host Saranac, and the Sentinels will play in Plattsburgh.
Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
