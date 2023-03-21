PLATTSBURGH — Jacob Nolan wasn't able to accomplish his goal of becoming an All-American over the weekend.
It wasn't, however, from a lack of effort.
The former Saranac Central School standout who attends Binghamton State finished with a very respectful 2-2 record at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Nolan, competing at 184 pounds, was making his third trip to the Nationals in three years and this represented his best showing to date with two wins. He posted one victory in each of the previous two years.
“It was a good weekend,” he said. “It was a tough tournament and you find out a lot about yourself.
“It was my third time there and the first time I've won two matches. I lost two close ones that didn't go my way. But that only gives me more motivation for next year.”
Nolan's entered the tournament as the 19th seed and opened the tournament on Thursday with a 4-3 loss to Clarion's Will Feldkamp, the No. 14 seed. It was 3-all before Feldkamp pulled out the win.
“He (Feldkamp) had over a minute of riding time and got a point for that,” Nolan said. “That was the difference in the match.”
Nolan, later on Thursday, bounced back for a 12-1 victory by major decision over Gardner-Webb's Jha'Quan Anderson, the No. 32 seed.
Nolan then held on for a 7-5 win over the University of Virginia's Neil Antrassian, the No. 20 seed, on Friday to move on.
“I had an early 6-1 lead and it got to 6-5,” Nolan said. “I got an escape to make it 7-5. Having it get to 7-5 definitely made me feel better, but you never know. It was a tough match.”
Nolan's final match was a 3-0 loss by decision to the University of North Carolina's Gavin Kane, the No. 11 seed. Nolan nearly broke through in the first period for points, but couldn't pull out the win.
“He was able to get two back points on me and was able to ride it out when I was on the bottom,” Nolan said. “I felt I was better on my feet.”
For Nolan to finish somewhere in the top eight at 184 to become an All-American, he would have needed to defeat Kane and then win his next match.
“I definitely want more next year,” Nolan said. “I had a good talk with my coach after.
“Both wrestlers who beat me went on to become All-Americans, so I definitely will be motivated.”
Nolan, who ended the season with a 22-9 overall record, qualified for the Nationals with his second-place finish in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships.
He is the all-time leader in victories in Section VII and has compiled a 61-41 mark at Binghamton. This marked the finish of his red-shirt junior year.
Because of the COVID season, Nolan has one more year of eligibility remaining and he will stay at Binghamton to get his Masters degree and made another run at the Nationals next season.
Also competing at the Nationals were Nolan's Binghamton teammates Brevin Cassella at 165 and Cory Day at 285. Both had tough draws in the opening round and went 0-2 in the event.
