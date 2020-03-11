No postponements, cancellations planned by NYSPHSAA amid COVID-19 concern

PLATTSBURGH — As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grasp the nation, the sports world is not exempt.
Sporting events abroad and in the US have been cancelled, postponed or played in empty arenas and stadiums due to concern over the coronavirus.
Locally, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has no plans to postpone or cancel any upcoming state playoff or championship events.
Executive Director of NYSPHSAA Dr. Robert Zayas said he is actively monitoring the situation.
“It’s not a day-by-day approach,” Zayas said. “It’s an hour-by-hour approach. I am just trying to examine everything that is happening and also trying to take notice of everything that is happening in the country.
“Right now, we are moving ahead with the schedule as planned, obviously with the understanding that as the situation changes and develops, our strategy and decisions must as well.”
NO SCHEDULE CHANGES
While there have been some NYSPHSAA events postponed, none have been cancelled.
For now, all sporting events are expected to be played as scheduled, but no type of action, including cancellations or postponements, have been ruled out.
“Everything is a possibility at this time, with the greatest scenario being we are moving ahead as scheduled,” Zayas said. “I would be misleading everyone if I said, ‘Hey, (postponements or cancellations are) not one of the scenarios that is out there, though.’
“I think everything is a possibility, but at this point in time, we are focused on trying to stay as scheduled.”
SECTION VII TEAMS
Local basketball teams will be playing in the state playoffs this week, starting with the Moriah boys and Northern Adirondack girls in NYSPHSAA Class C sub-regionals at SUNY Potsdam this evening.
The Bobcats play St. Lawrence at 6 p.m., while the Vikings clash with Madrid-Waddington at 7:45 p.m.
Class B and D basketball regionals are scheduled to be held at Beekmantown Friday and Saturday, and the NYSPHSAA Bowling Championships will be held Friday through Sunday at AMF Strike ‘N Spare in Syracuse.
Section VII is working with NYSPHSAA to make sure all the proper precautions are taken.
“We will work through stakeholders, our superintendents and our athletic directors to ensure the necessary steps are followed,” Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. “The state championships and the regionals are a great achievement for a young student-athlete to compete in.
“We will keep the lines of communication open leading up to every event our local teams will take part in. The guidance out there must be followed, and all precautionary measures must be taken.”
CONFERENCE CALL PLANNED
Zayas has a conference call to all section executive directors scheduled for today (March 11) at 11 a.m.
With all the information regarding COVID-19 that has been provided to Zayas, he wants to make sure executive directors are on the same page and updated.
“The purpose of the call is I just wanted the opportunity to make sure all the Section Directors were aware of all the information I have had provided to me,” Zayas said.
Postponements or cancellations are not expected to be made during the conference call, according to Zayas.
While the coronavirus has created legitimate concern, the last thing anyone wants to do is take away opportunities from student-athletes to participate in the state playoffs.
“It’s tough to cancel things, especially playoffs,” Walentuk said. “We are concerned about the safety and the health of our whole population, but you don’t want to take away something from the athletes and schools that have worked so hard to get to this stage of the playoffs.”
CONNECTICUT CANCELLED
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that the remainder of its winter championship tournaments had been cancelled due to the continuing concern regarding the spread of COVID-19.
CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini, who announced the cancellation with a press conference, has established groundwork other states may follow.
Zayas said he has had discussions with Lungarini.
“I think each state, just like each school district, needs to consult with their department of health and make decisions based on what is happening in their state,” Zayas said. “This situation is so different than anything we have ever encountered before. You can’t say what is happening in Connecticut should be duplicated in another state because they may have issues in Connecticut that are different.
“Each state is being provided different interpretation. There’s no blueprint to follow. Each state needs to make decisions based on the information it is given.”
VIRUS IMPACT
As of late Tuesday night, there were 118,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE. There have been 65,740 people who have recovered, and 4,284 deaths have been reported.
There are 173 confirmed cases in New York.
Future decisions made in regard to the coronavirus and sports will be collective.
“It’s not going to be one person making these decisions,” Walentuk said. “I know I will never force anyone to attend the state championships or playoffs. I will respect the wishes of all the parties involved.”
FUTURE PLANS
Any who wonder what the future holds for the rest of this week and forward for local athletics can rest assured all decisions will be as informed as possible.
“Stress and panic is not part of the solution,” Zayas said. “I try very hard to make sure that is not something coming from my office. With situations like this, this is one of the situations of greatest importance that I have had the opportunity to work on as an athletic administrator in 20 years.
“With all situations I work on, I want to have all the information and make decisions that are thought out well. The last thing I want to do is make a decision quickly that was not informed.”
