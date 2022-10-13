PERU — The Nighthawks narrowly beat out the Hornets Tuesday, in gymnastics, 164-154. Even on an emotional senior night the Nighthawks found a way to come away with the win, in one of their final tune-ups before sectionals.
“It was an overall great night for the team. Emotions were high as it was senior night and we were missing one of our seniors due to sickness,” said Peru coach Molly Lawliss. “Emotions didn’t stop the team from performing some of their best routines this year on every event.”
It was a tightly contested meet, with at least one gymnast from each of the three schools represented, winning an event. Peru’s Kennedy Beyer arguably had the most success, finishing first in the floor routine, as well as all-around. Beyer would also finnish second on both the bar and beam.
For the Hornets, Maleah Lunan and Ninah Kellihananui would finish in a four-way tie for first in the vault. Oona Hall from Seton Catholic, competing as a member of the Hornets, would give the team their highest score of the match, with an 8.6 on the beam.
This was Plattsburgh’s last meet before sectionals, however Peru still has one meet remaining, next Tuesday at Beekmantown.
—
Peru 164, Plattsburgh 154
Vault- 1, Narducci (PCS), Taylor (PCS), Lunan (PHS) & Kellihananui (PHS), 8.2. 2, Witkiewicz (PCS) & Kennedy Beyer (PCS), 8.1. 3, Lacey (PHS), 8.0. 4, Geiger (PHS), Williams (PHS) & LaBarge (PCS), 7.9. 5, Prescott (PCS), 7.8. 6, Watts (PHS), 7.1.
Bars- 1, Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.5. 2, Beyer (PCS), 7.9. 3, Hall (SC), 7.8. 4, Lunan (PHS), 7.7. 5, LaBarge (PCS), Prescott (PCS) & Willmott (PHS), 7.6. 6, Taylor (PCS), 7.4.
Beam- 1, Hall (SC), 8.6. 2, Beyer (PCS), 8.5. 3, Taylor (PCS), 8.4. 4, Prescott (PCS), 8.3. 5, Watts (PHS), LaBarge (PCS) & Narducci (PCS), 8.2. 6, Willmott (PHS) & Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.0.
Floor- 1, Beyer (PCS), 8.9. 2, Taylor (PCS) & Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.7. 3, Hall (SC) & LaBarge (PCS), 8.4. 4, Lawliss (PCS), 8.2. 5, Williams (PHS), Lunan (PHS) & Geiger (PHS), 8.1. 6, Prescott (PCS) & Willmott (PHS), 7.9.
All Around- 1, Beyer (PCS), 33.4. 2, Witkiewicz (PCS), 33.3. 3, Hall (SC), 32.9. 4, Taylor (PCS), 32.7. 5, LaBarge (PCS), 32.1. 6, Lunan (PHS), 31.9.
