PERU — Even though the Nighthawks trailed, 24-18, at halftime, the team rallied in the second half to defend their home nest, defeating the Hornets Tuesday, 55-46.
“It was an all around hard fought battle tonight. We matched up quite well with PHS, it was a back fourth game,” said Peru coach Brittany Marshall. “They made some key shots from the outside that we had difficulty containing.”
Along with the halftime advantage, the Hornets also held the upper hand in three-point shooting as they knocked down six shots from long distance, compared to the Nighthawks’ three. Cora Long and Isabel Detulleo would each score 10 points, however it wouldn’t be enough to keep the Nighthawks’ comeback at bay.
After getting into foul trouble early in the first half, Reese Duprey came out in the second half as a dominant force for Peru, scoring 20 points and ripping down 14 rebounds. Vanessa Lawyer also played an all-around game, scoring 17 and grabbing several key rebounds.
“Once again, we had a great team showing from each member tonight — our energy was high and everyone came to work,” said Marshall.
—
Peru 55, Plattsburgh 46
Plattsburgh (46)
Hewson 2-3-8, Long 3-2-10, Gorham 2-0-4, Hemingway 2-0-4, Fitzwater 1-1-3, Battinelli 2-1-5, Detulleo 3-1-10. TOTALS: 16-6-46.
Peru (55)
D. Snider 1-2-5, Prescott 0-0-0, Z. Snider 1-4-6, Berry 0-0-0, Duprey 7-6-20, Lawyer 7-1-17, Gushlaw-Mirville 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0, St. Denis 2-1-5, Brousseau 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-14-55.
Halftime- PHS, 24-18
3-point field goals- Plattsburgh (6) Detulleo 3, Long 2, Hewson. Peru (3) Lawyer 2, D. Snider.
Bolton 53
Crown Point 29
BOLTON — After what was a dominant first half, on both sides of the ball, the Eagles would stay in control in the second half to secure a home victory over the Panthers Tuesday, 53-29.
The Eagles would get off and running early, as their staunch defense and high-powered offense propelled the team to a, 30-29, lead at the break. While the Panthers would rebuttal in the second half, scoring 20 points during the stretch, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the early deficit.
It was the trio of Jadynn Egloff, Jane Pfau and Maillie Kelley that helped keep the Bolton offense going throughout the contest, as the combo combined for 40 of the teams 53 points. Egloff led the way with 18, followed by Kelley and Pfau, who both tallied 11 points and knocked down a three-point field goal.
Gabrielle Mazzotte left it all on the floor for the Panthers in the loss, as she scored a team-high 14 points, including knocking down four of team’s five free throws; Marissa Duprey would follow her with eight points from the field, respectively.
—
Bolton 53, Crown Point 29
Crown Point (29)
Thomas 0-0-0, Mazotte 5-4-14, Greenan 0-0-0, LaMotte 2-1-5, M.Duprey 4-0-8, B.Duprey 1-0-2, Taylor 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-5-29.
Bolton (53)
Egloff 9-0-18, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 5-0-11, LeBrecque 1-0-2, Kelley 4-2-11, Huck 0-2-2, Navitsky 1-0-2, Moskov 0-0-0, Figueroa 2-1-5. TOTALS: 23-5-53.
Halftime- Bolton, 30-9.
3-point field goals- Bolton (2) Pfau, Kelley.
Saranac 53
Beekmantown 29
BEEKMANTOWN — The Chiefs were lethal from three-point distance Tuesday, as the group outshot the Eagles, 5-1, from long range to help notch their tenth victory of the season. Led by Sydney Myers’ 24 points and Brenna Ducatte’s 13, the Chiefs handled the Eagles at home, 53-29.
“We put up a strong fight against one of the top teams in the state right now. As always, Coach Newell’s girls are well conditioned, fundamentally sound, and deadly from the 3-point line,” said Chiefs coach Emily Girard. “However, I was really impressed with the defensive effort we showed tonight…I’m incredibly proud of how my team held themselves tonight against a team that has potential to go very far during the playoffs.”
While the game’s result may have never seemed in question, Payton Parliament and Grace McCasland were doing everything in their power to try and bring the Eagles back, as Parliament led the team with 13 points and McCasland would follow her with eight, including making the team’s only three-pointer. However it wouldn’t be enough to halt the imposing Chiefs offense in the home defeat.
—
Saranac 53, Beekmanton 29
Saranac (53)
Dennis 2-0-5, Parker 2-0-5, Pellerin 1-0-2, Myers 11-1-24, Pellerin 0-0-0, Mulverhill 0-0-0, Braugh 1-1-3, Ducatte 5-1-13, Fay 0-1-1. TOTALS: 22-4-53.
Beekmantown (29)
Castine 1-0-2, McCasland 3-1-8, Gregoire 2-0-4, Proper 1-0-2, LaPier 0-0-0, Parliament 6-1-13, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 0-0-0, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-2-29.
Halftime- SCS, 34-10.
3-point field goals- Saranac (5) Ducatte 2, Myers, Parker, Dennis. Beekmantown (1) McCasland.
Northern Adirondack 54
Ticonderoga 32
TICONDEROGA — While they only held what seemingly felt like a slim, 12 point lead, on the road, the Bobcats were able to tighten their grip in the second half to pull away from the Sentinels for the win Tuesday, 54-32.
“Ticonderoga started out strong leading, 8-2, but NAC settled in to play a strong game led by Abby Peryea with 17 and Isabella Gilmore with 17,” said Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett. “Ti was able to cut the lead in the second half to 8 in the third quarter but NAC was too strong inside throughout and pulled away to comfortably win.”
Sophia Dorsett had a strong first half for Ticonderoga, scoring 10 of her twelve points during the stretch, while Cassidy Mattison also chipped in 12 but it wouldn’t be enough to lead the charge from behind as the group would suffer the home defeat.
—
Northern Adirondack 54, Ticonderoga 32
Northern Adirondack (54)
LaBarge 2-3-7, M. Peryea 0-0-0, Moore 1-0-2, McDonald 2-0-6, I. Gilmore 7-3-17, K. Gilmore 1-1-3, Charland 1-0-2, A. Peryea 7-2-17. TOTALS: 21-9-54.
Ticonderoga (32)
Moore 2-1-7, Dorsett 5-0-10, Mattison 4-3-12, Sutphen 0-0-0,Charboneau 1-0-3, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-32.
Halftime- NACS, 28-16.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (3) McDonald 2, A. Peryea. Ticonderoga (6) Moore 2, Dorsett 2, Matticon, Charboneau.
BOYS
Boquet Valley 42
Chazy 31
CHAZY — It was a tale of two halves for the Griffin boys Tuesday night, as after trailing at halftime, 20-14, the group rallied back in the second half to claim an eventual double-digit victory on the road over the Eagles, 42-31.
“I could not have been more proud of how we came out in the first half. We played great overall basketball on both ends of the court,” said Chazy coach Austin Tetreault. “Unfortunately we could not maintain that in the second half. We got what we wanted just could not finish, and shot our worst from the free throw line going 1 for 10. At this time Boquet was able to make some shots from the outside as well to take the lead and maintain it going forward”
A major reason for the second half comeback was the lights-out shooting from Boquet Valley, as the group made a whopping seven shots from long-range. Ben Burdo, who led his squad with 13 points, and Jackson Hooper, who chipped in 11 points, each would make two of their team’s three-pointers in the win.
“I felt Jackson Hooper was great for them on both sides of the court. He rebounded hard, made some key shots, and came up with some big blocks at the end of the game. A great athlete who deserves all the credit he gets,” said Tetreault.
Zamir Foster continued his high level of play for Chazy, finishing just shy of a double-double with nine points and 14 rebounds; Evan Dwyer would lead the team in points with 10, respectively, in the loss.
—
Boquet Valley 42, Chazy 31
Boquet Valley (42)
Hooper 3-3-11, Burdo 4-3-13, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 2-3-8, Leibeck 3-0-7, Rice 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-9-42.
Chazy (31)
LaBarge 2-0-4, Dwyer 4-0-10, McAfee 3-0-8, Salimando 0-0-0, Foster 4-1-9, Cross 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-1-31.
Halftime- CCRS, 20-14.
3-point field goals- Boquet Valley (7) Hooper 2, Burdo 2, Buehler, Gay, Leibeck. Chazy (4) Dwyer 2, McAfee 2.
Keene 44
Bolton 37
KEENE VALLEY — The Beavers held on for a narrow victory Tuesday night, as after leading by just two points at halftime they were able to maintain and extend their advantage in the second half for a crucial home win over the Eagles, 44-37.
Bolton, who still trails Keene by several games in the conference standings, were seeking to pull off the home upset and they were led by the duo of Jaxon Egloff and Jace Hubert, who each scored 14 points; Egloff would also knock down an impressive four, three-pointers.
However, the Beavers had a high scoring duo of their own, as Vann Morrelli would score a game-high 20 points and Soren Jacobson contributed 11 points of his own to help hold on for the home victory.
—
Keene 44, Bolton 37
Bolton (37)
Egloff 4-2-14, Hubert 5-3-14, Eager 1-0-2, Trowbridge 3-0-7,Morehouse 0-0-0, Becker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-5-37.
Keene (44)
Caito 0-0-0, Harmen 0-0-0, Morrelli 9-1-20, Sprague 1-0-2, Robjent-2-0-5, Lopez 3-0-6, Jacobson 5-1-11. TOTALS: 20-2-44.
Halftime- KCS, 20-18.
3-point field goals- Bolton (6) Egloff 4, Hubert, Trowbridge. Keene (2) Morrelli, Robjent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.