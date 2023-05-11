CLINTONVILLE — Sportsmanship, comradery and competitiveness were on full display in Wednesday’s unified basketball game, as the Nighthawks took on the Patriots in front of a rowdy and energetic AuSable Valley student body.
Tipping off at 1:20 p.m., the kids flocked out of class to head to gym and both watch and be apart of what was a unified basketball thriller.
“It turned out to be such an amazing game that was so great to watch and be a part of, that even the team who had less points on the scoreboard at the end of the game had the crowd storm the court to be with their team,” Peru coach Christopher Burdash said.
Peru wound up winning the game, 34-33, in what was a back and forth contest. The game came right down to the very last possession where Ausable’s partner Tristan Laundree got a good look but Peru’s Duo of partners Madisyn Robinson and Keith Parent were able to get a block on the shot and deflect it enough to have it miss the mark and give the Nighthawks the hard-fought one-point victory.
“It was our second one-point game of the week and in this one we were on the winning side of things. But honestly, points or not. Everyone who was in the gym today won,” Burdash said. They got to see what unified basketball was all about and the inclusivity part of things. Both teams played the game the way it is supposed to be played.”
“A huge thank you to Ausable Valley administrators and their coaches- Coach Taylor, Coach Nolan and Coach Mike Maloney. They have such a great staff and thank you to everyone else who had a helping hand in making today’s game successful,” Burdash said. “We enjoy playing against AV; it is always a very close game and we would love the chance to play them again.”
The game was full of highlights and it started off with Peru jumping out to a lead due to the fast start by athlete Ricardo Dansby who had eight points and 10 rebounds. Along with athlete Luke Rathbun, who had eight points and 14 rebounds, Peru was off and running. Athlete Roger Hewson, Peru’s point guard and facilitator, had six points and six assists as well.
“He had a phenomenal game for us. He is always looking to get everyone else shots out there; for a first year unified player you would never know it. He is such a great leader of our team,” Burdash said.
Peru also saw athlete Savannah Boula score two points, athlete Jack Dermody grab six rebounds and score two points, athlete Kat Grant bank in a shot for two points, athlete Emily Parks finish with two rebounds, athletes Rylie Kaplan, Michael Gilbert, Tina Andrews, Holly Sypek all play fantastic defensive game, playing a huge part to what their game plan was and making the coaching staff proud.
Peru partner Keelyn Hornby played an outstanding game both ways and tried to get our athletes open looks, while defensively she worked great with partner Kendra Lawliss who had two points and five steals. Partner Madisyn Robinson had three assists and six rebounds along with two points to help the team. Partner Keith Parent did an amazing job facilitating and getting tons of open looks for all the athletes and rounding it out, partner Emma St. Denis had two points, six rebounds and two assists.
“Her [St. Denis] and Keith do a fantastic job together, with Kendra, on trying to get Holly [Sypek] open looks throughout the whole game and they all just really get what unified basketball is all about. All of the athletes look up to each and every one of them. It is 110% percent a family atmosphere that we have here,” Burdash said.
For Ausable Valley, Kale Hart was the man in the middle, controlling the paint with eight points and 10 rebounds. AJ Peck had six points and some nice steals, Alex Kinsman had three points, Tucker MacDougal had two, Nevaeh Racette had four, Grey Inglish had four and Tristan Laundree rounded out the scoring with six points.
“The rest of the AV team played hard and contributed to the game in their own way. Lilley Keyser was trying to facilitate shots for their athletes today out there and we thought she did an amazing job as a staff,” Burdash said.
With the win, Peru now moves their record to 3-2 on the season and now looks ahead to their next matchup on Monday, where they will host senior night versus Saranac, at 6 p.m.
“We are expecting a very tough game and we want to celebrate and honor our six seniors in great fashion,” Burdash said.
—
Peru 34, AuSable Valley 33
AVCS (33)
Provost 0-0-0, Peck 3-0-6, McLean 3-1-7, Kinsman 1-1-3, Knapp 0-0-0, Breault 0-0-0, Keyser 0-0-0, MacDougal 1-0-2, B. Laundree 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Hart 3-2-8, Rock 0-0-0, Racette 2-0-4, English/T. Laundree 2-0-4. TOTALS: 15-4-33.
Peru (34)
Parks 0-0-0, Kaplan 0-0-0, Hornby 0-0-0, Robinson 1-0-2, Lawliss 1-0-2, Gilbert 0-0-0, Boula 1-0-2, Andrews 0-0-0, Dermody 1-0-2, Hewson 3-0-6, Sypek 0-0-0, Grant 1-0-2, Dansby 4-0-8, Rathbun 4-0-8, Parent/St.Denis 1-0-2.
Halftime- Peru, 24-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.