PERU — Saranac made sure it wasn’t a sweep against Peru, winning the third set.
The Nighthawks wouldn’t let things get interesting, finishing the game in four sets, Thursday.
The set scores were 25-13, 25-11, 18-25, 25-16.
Peru’s Sierra McLaughlin had a double double with points and assists at 12 and 15, respectively.
Teammate Emma Baker chipped in with 13 points, eight kills and seven assists while fellow Nighthawk Kylee Lehman added 13 points, eight aces and eight kills.
Calleigh Breyette recorded five points and nine digs for the Spartans. Paige Bassett added nine points with four aces and four digs.
Abigail Liberty tallied four points, four assists and seven digs.
—
Peru 3, Saranac 1
25-13, 25-11, 18-25, 25-16
SCS- Bassett 9 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs. Baughn 1 point, 1 assist, 5 digs. Breyette 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 9 digs. Converse 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs. Gangwer 2 points, 1 dig Liberty 4 points, 1 ace, 4 assists, 7 digs. Pecore 1 kill, 2 digs. Taylor 2 points, 1 kill. Wells 3 digs.
PCS- D. Snider, 1 dig. Z. Snider, 4 points, 2 aces, 4 digs. LaValley, 1 point, 1 ace. Lawyer, 2 kills. Bressette, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs. McLaughlin, 12 points, 2 aces, 15 assists, 4 digs. Baker, 13 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, 7 digs. Colangelo, 6 points, 1 ace, 11 digs. Gushlaw-Mirville, 6 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 6 assists, 6 digs. Lehman, 13 points, 8 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — While it was 3-0 for the visiting Patriots, the Red Storm made sure things were interesting.
No set was determined by more than five points. The Patriots won sets by scores of 29-27, 25-20 and 25-21.
Raven Sessoms had an all-around solid game with eight digs, eight assists, seven kills and seven points.
In fact the entire volleyball team played a solid game, with Taylor LaFountain adding 11 points three aces and three kills.
AVCS’ Maddy Durgan was strong at the night with 11 kills and one block. Shauna Depo added 13 points, three kills, two aces.
Anica Null led the way for the Red Storm with 10 points, three aces and eight kills. Alice Ladue and Payton Barry added six and five points, respectively.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Saranac Lake 0
29-27, 25-20, 25-21
AVCS- Sessoms 8 digs, 8 assists, 7 kills, 1 block, 7 points; Lawrence 2 digs, 8 assists, 3 points; Lincoln 11 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills, 1 ace, 3 points; Durgan 11 kills, 1 block, Keefe 10 digs, 2 points; Vincent 2 digs, 2 assists; LaFountain 3 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces, 11 points; Depo 2 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces, 13 points; Vilegi 1 dig, 2 assists
SLCS- Ladue, 6 points, aces 2, kills 1, 6 digs. Null, 10 points, 3 aces, kills 8, 1 assist, 6 digs. Barry, 5 points, 1 ace. Donaldson, 4 points, 2 kills, 1 assist, 11 digs. Warner 2 kills, 2 digs. Gay, 6 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 assists, 2 blocks.
PLATTSBURGH 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — Isabel DeTulleo had a solid performance for the Hornets and they defeated the Cougars, 3-0.
DeTulleo had a double double with 11 points and 10 aces.
Plattsburgh won by scores of 25-10, 25-5 and 25-5.
She wasn’t alone as Natalie Battinelli tallied 13 points with three assists. Marleigh Bulls chipped in with 10 points and five aces.
Julia Luck was strong both at the service line and net with seven points, three aces and four kills.
—
Plattsburgh 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-10, 25-5, 25-5
PHS- Walker 9 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 17 assists; Battinelli 13 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist; Lewis 1 kill; Young 4 points 1 aces, 3 kills; Luck 7 points, 3 aces, 4 kills; DeTulleo 11 points, 10 aces, 1 kills, 3 digs; Bull 10 points, 5 aces, 1 kill; Prent 1 dig; Charles 2 kills; Deloria 1 point, 1 aces; Lathrop; 1 point, 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 dig. Ramsey 1 dig.
NCCS- No stats reported
WEDNESDAY
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
LAKE PLACID 0
ELLENBURG — It was a rematch of sectionals from last season where the Blue Bombers prevailed. On this night, the 3-0 win went in favor of the Bobcats.
“Only having 7 players for tonight’s match was tough, however, the team stepped up to get the win,” NAC coach Elizabeth Brown said. “They were executing plays, hitting to open spots, and serving to the holes.
“The whole team played well keeping the ball in play.”
The first set was a close one that NAC won 26-24. The last two sets finished by the same score 25-16.
The Bobcats were led by Chloe Defayette, who recorded a double double in service points and aces, with 18 and 10, respectively. She also had five kills and five digs.
NAC’s Phoebe Borette tallied seven points and two aces.
Brown heaped praise on Lake Placid’s Nadia Phillip who had a strong game at the net and service line. Phillip finished the night with nine points, 1 ace and 11 kills.
Norah Galvin had another stellar game setting up her Blue Bomber teammates with 14 assists to go with seven points and two aces.
“Lake Placid was not giving up without a fight by keeping the plays going by chasing down balls,” Brown said.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Lake Placid 0
26-24, 25-16, 25-16
LP- Kostoss, 2 points, 1 ace. Beaney, 2 digs. Galvin, 6 points, 2 aces, 3 digs, 14 assists. Skutt: 1 assist. Garrison: 9 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 9 digs. Phillip: 9 points, 1 ace, 11 kills, 8 digs. Lamare: 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 digs. Lamotte: 2 points, 1 kill, 3 digs. McKillip: 4 points, 2 aces, 2 digs. Kern: 1 kill.
NAC- LaFave 8 points, 6 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists, 7 digs; Borrette 7 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 4 assists, 2 digs; Monette 7 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 3 assists, 8 digs; Relation 3 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 digs; Trombley 1 point, 8 digs; Dobson 2 points, 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs; Defayette 18 points, 10 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 5 digs.
