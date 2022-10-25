PERU — The Nighthawks proved victorious at gymnastic sectionals Saturday, edging out Plattsburgh, 158.01-151.6, and claiming the top-spot in two events. Facing off against gymnasts from Plattsburgh, Beekmantown and Seton Catholic, the sectionals event brought out the best in everyone, in what was a truly intense competition.
“Gymnastics sectionals are very unique. While you want your team to do its best, you’re also competing with your teammates for individual awards and qualifying for states,” Nighthawks coach Molly Lawliss said. “I’m so proud of my team for their ability to perform under intense pressure. Many of them showed their best performances and earned a spot on the 2023 state team.”
For the Nighthawks, Aubree Narducci would take first in the vault and teammate Maddy Witkiewicz would follow that by taking the top spot on the bars. Kennedy Beyer impressed the home crowd as well, taking second on both bars and beam, and tying for second with teammate McKaylie Taylor in the all-around scores.
For the Hornets, Maleah Lunan dazzled, taking first on the beam as well as overall. Ninah Keliihananui had a strong showing as well, placing second on the vault. Oona Hall from Seton Catholic, who competed with the Plattsburgh gymnasts for much of the season, took second in the floor routine and finished fifth all-around, respectively.
The Eagles top performer was Shawna Manor, who scored high enough for first in the floor routine and claimed fourth all-around.
“As a whole, all participants had impressive showings. The section lost seven great seniors who will be greatly missed,” Lawliss added.
—
Peru 158.01, Plattsburgh 151.6, Beekmantown 134.275, Seton Catholic 31.25
Vault- 1, Narducci (PCS), 8.2. 2, Keliihananui (PHS), 8.05. 3, Lunan (PHS), 7.9. 4, Lawliss (PCS), 7.875. 5, Williams (PHS), 7.85. 6, Taylor (PCS), 7.775.
Bars- 1, Witkiewicz (PCS), 7.4. 2, Beyer (PCS), 7.325. 3, Lunan (PHS) & Manor (BCS), 7.2. 4, Taylor (PCS), 7.1. 5, Prescott (PCS), 7.0. 6, LaBarge (PCS), 6.85.
Beam- 1, Lunan (PHS), 8.6. 2, Beyer (PCS), 8.425. 3, Hall (SC), 8.25. 4, Taylor (PCS), 8.2. 5, Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.05. 6, Narducci (PCS), 7.7.
Floor- 1, Manor (BCS), 9.0. 2, Hall (SC), 8.875. 3, Taylor (PCS), 8.85. 4, Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.75. 5, Lunan (PHS), 8.725. 6, Beyer (PCS), 8.7.
All-around- 1, Lunan (PHS), 32.425. 2, Beyer (PCS) & Taylor (PCS), 31.925. 3, Witkiewicz (PCS), 31.75. 4, Manor (BCS), 31.35. 5, Hall (SC), 31.25. 6, LaBarge (PCS), 30.485.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.