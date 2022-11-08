SARANAC — 17-0 has a nice ring to it; for the Peru Nighthawks, 21-0 would sound a whole lot better. They will get their chance to do just that, as the Nighthawks girl’s volleyball team swept the Beekmantown Eagles, 3-0, in the Section VII Class B championship, Saturday, at Saranac High School.
Even a delayed start time couldn’t slow down the Nighthawks, as they were in command of the match right from the first set. What was originally supposed to be a 4 p.m. start time, turned into nearly a 5:30 p.m. opening serve, as AuSable Valley and Saranac Lake were locked in a duel that went all the way to five sets.
However, after the Class B matchup finally got under way the Nighthawks soared out in front, going on a 10-0 and 8-0 run in the first set to eventually win, 25-12. Nighthawks’ head coach Mary Anne Lake saw everything she needed to see in the opening set as well, to know they were going to put up a fight.
“We just follow our routine. We warmed up at school and then came in and just got into our normal, everyday game groove,” said Lake. “I knew they were not going to let anything down. They were set to come in and make a statement.”
In the second set is where Peru truly flexed their muscles, as Katie Finn and Kylee Lehman were making a living above the net throughout. Finn would finish the match with 15 kills and Lehman would tally two of her own, both coming in the second set.
“They [Lehman and Finn] really do a good job. We spend a lot of time and practice working on being above the net, so it was one of those things where they came and did their job,” Lake said. “Both have great power and they brought it today. All the girls were ready for the game and they just brought it.”
In the third set, the Nighthawks were seeking to shut the door, and effectively end the Eagles season. After watching the ending to the prior game, where Saranac Lake squandered a two set-advantage, only to win in five sets, it was on Lake to make sure the Nighthawks didn’t want to mess around.
“I really didn’t say anything, it’s the girls that were the driver in all of this. That’s what they wanted. They were talking amongst themselves and sometimes when they have their own train rolling, you just let it go,” said Lake. “There wasn’t much that any of the coaches said other than let’s get back out there and do it.”
The Nighthawks did just that, as they would take care of business in the third set, winning 25-12.
Even in the loss however, the Eagles made sure to leave it all on the floor in their final game with some spirited performances. Kayla Castine would rack up 25 digs and her counterpart Charlize Daniels would tally 16. Yet, it wouldn’t be enough, as the Eagle fell short in the championship round and finished the year with a record of 8-6, respectively.
For Peru, their train will roll on. Still undefeated, the Nighthawks will now advance to the Class B NYSPHSAA subregionals, where they will look to build on this momentum when they take on Galway High School at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday at AVHS.
“We know what we need to do,” said Lake, “we’ll just get back in the gym and bring the same energy and the same effort and see what happens on Thursday.
—
Peru 3, Beekmantown 0
25-12, 25-14, 25-12
BCS- Lamora, 1 dig. Ruest, 6 digs, 2 kills, 2 assists. Franklin, 3 digs. Bronson, 3 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces. Castine, 25 digs, 1 ace. Repas, 1 dig, 2 kills. Daniels, 16 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces. Dutil, 3 digs, 2 kills. Parker, 3 kills. Conroy 2 digs, 2 kills.
PCS- Robinson, 6 kills, 3 blocks. Madore, 7 points, 5 kills, 1 block, 31 assists, 14 digs. Finn, 2 points, 1 ace, 15 kills, 1 block, 8 digs. E. Cunningham, 14 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs. Lozier, 9 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 19 digs. Lehman, 5 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs. Bartholomew, 8 points, 1 ace, 4 assists, 23 digs.
