PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks were just too much for the host Hornets, as they won 3-0.
Peru had multiple runs throughout the match as they won the first two sets by the similar score 25-10. Plattsburgh made a push in the third set, but just ran out of points, as the score was 25-18.
Rachel Madore had another strong outing for the Nighthawks with 20 assists, five digs and three aces. Alyssa Bartholomew kept points off the board with 14 digs, while adding two aces. Katie Finn had a solid night serving with four aces adding seven digs.
The Hornets put up a fight and were led by Sadie Walker who had eight assists and 14 digs. Teammate Lilly Duquette fought hard all night with 12 digs. Natalie Batinelli had a solid performance all around with eight points, 3 aces and seven kills.
Both teams have a quick turnaround, returning to action on Thursday. Peru stays home, looking to remain undefeated as Saranac pays a visit. Plattsburgh hits the road, traveling to NCCS.
—
Peru 3, Plattsburgh 0
25-15, 25-15, 25-18
PCS- Robinson, 7 kills. Madore, 8 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 20 assists, 5 digs. Finn, 8 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs. E. Cunningham, 10 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig. G. Cunningham, 2 digs. Lozier, 9 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs. Lehman, 5 points, 3 aces, 1 dig. Bartholomew, 9 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 14 digs.
PHS- Walker, 6 points, 2 kills, 8 assists, 14 digs. Fitzwater, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 7 digs. Duquette, 1 point, 12 digs. Saliba 1 kill, 2 digs. DeTulleo, 2 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs. Batinelli, 8 points, 3 aces, 7 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks. Young, 1 kill, 2 assists, 1 dig. Valenti, 1 point
Deloria, 2 points. Bull, 1 point, 1 dig
Saranac Lake 3
Saranac 0
SARANAC — Azra Michael spent the night setting up teammates as the Red Storm beat the host Chiefs, 3-0.
Saranac Lake used multiple runs to get the distance on Saranac. The first set had the largest difference as it finished 25-10. The second and third sets saw the same outcome, finishing with the score 25-17.
Michael’s 22 assists led the way for the Red Storm, as Anica Null added 12 kills, 10 digs, 10 points, and six aces. Malea White contributed four kills, five digs and nine points.
Haley Schiraldi led the way for the Chiefs with seven points, three kills, 14 assists and three digs. Paige Basset added five points, two aces and five digs.
Both teams return to action, Monday, when Saranac Lake travels to Lake Placid and Saranac hosts NCCS.
—
Saranac Lake, Saranac 0
25-10, 25-17. 25-17
SLCS- Null,12 kills 6 aces 10 points 10 digs. Gay, 3 kills 1 ace 2 digs 5 points. Michael, 4 digs 6 points 22 assists. White, 4 kills 5 digs 9 points. Montroy, 1 kill 1 assist 2 digs.Barry, 5 kills 1 ace 7 points 1 assist 5 digs.Hathaway, 1 ace 6 digs 11 points
SCS- Basset, 5 points 2 aces 3 kills 1 assists 5 digs. Schiraldi, 7points 2 aces 3 kills 14 assists 3 digs. Liberty, 6 points 1 ace 1 kill. Raftree, 10 digs. Breyette, 3 points 6 Digs. Baughn, 3 kills 1 assists 1 dig. Blair, 5 kills 2 digs.
Beekmantown 3
Northeastern Clinton 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Ella Repas had an impressive night serving, as the Eagles would defeat the Cougars, 3-1.
The highly contested first set went to Beekmantown, 25-22. NCCS responded with authority, dominating the second set 25-10. The Eagles would have the last laugh as they won the last two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-17.
Repas’ impressive night was made with 17 aces. She didn’t stop there adding 10 kills. Janna Ruest contributed offensively with 13 assists and three aces.
Emma Goodrow led the way for NCCS with 10 digs and two kills. Brianna Aubrey and Paige Trudo added four and two aces, respectively.
“Ella Repas had a standout game with 10 kills and 17 aces,” Beekmantown’s head coach Allyssa Rock said. “NCCS gets a lot of great touches on defense making it tough to get kills. 3 of our defensive players reaching double digit digs helped us stay in system and have more opportunities to swing.”
Both teams return to action Monday on the road. Beekmantown travels to Plattsburgh, while NCCS faces Saranac.
—
Beekmantown 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
25-22, 10-25, 25-19, 25-17
NCCS- Aubrey, 4 Aces, 1 Kill, 4 Digs.Trudo, 2 Aces, 6 Digs. Goodrow, 2 Kills, 10 Digs.
LaValley, 2 Aces, 5 Digs. Letourneau, 1 Kill, 8 Digs, 1 Ace. MacKinnon, 1 Kill, 5 Digs.
Spoor, 1 Ace, 1 Kill, 1 Dig.
BCS- Franklin, 19 digs. Castine, 11 digs, 2 aces. Daniels, 10 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block. Repas, 6 digs, 10 kills, 17 aces, 1 blocks. Lamora, 6 digs. Bronson, 4 digs. 7 assists, 1 ace. Ruest, 3 digs, 1 kill, 13 assists, 3 aces. Dutil, 2 digs. 1, kill. Ritter, 2 digs. Cringle, 2 digs, 1 kill. Parker, 1 dig, 2 kills, 1 block. Rock, 1 kill, 3 assists. Ciolac, 2 assists.
Northern Adirondack 3
AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — Mackenzie Lawrence had a strong performance as the Bobcats swept the Patriots, 3-0.
NACS kept AuSable Valley off its game all night. The first two sets saw similar action and scoring as they both finished 25-16. The Bobcats overwhelmed the Patriots in the third set winning 25-9.
Lawrence contributed in all areas throughout the match with four aces, three kills and 11 digs. Emily Griffin was an offensive stalwart with 11 points, seven aces, and 10 digs. Chloe Defayette contributed three aces and seven kills.
The Patriots had strong performances all around while trying to keep up with the Bobcats. Raven Sessions led the way with six points, three assists, and 10 digs. Kendall Lawrence set up teammates with seven assists and two digs.
AuSable Valley looks to get back on track when they travel to Saranac Lake, Thursday. NACS faces a quick turnaround as they host Lake Placid, today.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-16, 25-16, 25-9
NACS- Borrette, 3 points, 1 kill, 6 assists, 5 digs. Griffin, 11 points, 7 aces, 4 assists, 10 digs. LaPoint, 1 point, 7 kills, 1 block , 11 digs. Lawrence, 7 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 2 assists, 11 digs. Defayette, 10 points, 3 aces, 7 kills. Dobson, 7points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 6 digs. Brunell, 3 points, 2 aces. Trombley, 2 digs. Husband, 1 dig. Bosley, 1 point, 1 ace.
AVCS- Lawrence, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 7 assists, 2 digs. Lincoln, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills. Sessions, 6 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 10 digs. Durgan, 1 kill, 1 dig. LaFountain, 2 digs. Depo, 2 points, 1 kill. Dubuque, 1 kill. Wood, 2 points, 2 digs. Vilegi, 2 points, 1 dig. Beane, 1 point.
