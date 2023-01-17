PERU — Six Peru wrestlers won by fall on Saturday as the Nighthawks edged out a 39-31 victory over AuSable Valley in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling.
Lawrence Serano (102), Ian Sylvester (110), Logan Trim (126), Landen Goddeau (145), Ryan Robinson (189) and Bryce Wiggins (285) all pinned their opponents for Peru.
Keagen Trim (118) recorded a win by decision for the Nighthawks.
“I was proud of how well the team came together to pull out the victory,” Peru coach David Thomas said. “AuSable Valley is always a tough team with great athletes.”
Jon Fletcher (138) and A.J. Swetson (172) recorded pins for the Patriots. Leland Pray (132) and Kollin Christensen (152) were winners by decision, while Dominick LaPier (160) and Warren Pray (215) recorded forfeit victories.
Peru 39, AuSable Valley 31
102- Serano (PCS) pinned Witherwax, 1:12.
110- Sylvester (PCS) pinned Burgess, 1:48.
118- K. Trim (PCS) dec. Blaise, 10-7.
126- L. Trim (PCS) pinned Yeager, :21.
132- Pray (AVCS) dec. Winch, 16-13.
138- Fletcher (AVCS) pinned Hewson, :46.
145- Goddeau (PCS) pinned Pelkey, 3:41.
152- Christensen (AVCS) dec. Jess, 13-1.
160- LaPier (AVCS) won by forfeit.
172- Swetson (AVCS) pinned Cummings, 1:22.
189- Robinson (PCS) pinned Snow, 1:58.
215- Pray (AVCS) won by forfeit.
285- Wiggins (PCS) pinned Rondeau, :18.
DEVINS LEADS CHIEFS
MONTICELLO — Ryan Devins led the way for Saranac, which sent five of its wrestlers over the weekend to the highly-regarded Eastern States Tournament.
Devins had a great weekend as he recroded a 4-1 record in the event and reached the finals where he was pinned in 3:14 by the top seed, Northport’s Matt Marlow.
Landen Smith finished with a 4-3 record and placed eighth. Alex Clancy compiled a 2-2 record, while Ashton Seymour are Dylan Cogswell were both 0-2.
“All the kids wrestled real tough on the weekend,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said.
The rest of the Saranac team went to Schenectady where it was led by Cayden Bouvia, who went 2-1 and made it to the 138-pound finals where he was pinned by Burnt Hills’ Gabriel Gross in 3:14.
Kaiden Breyette finished 3-2 and ended up sixth in his weight class.
Other Chiefs competing included Brady Blair (1-2), Colby Roesler (2-2), Owen Stiles (2-2), Donavyn Smith (0-2), Branigan Boulds (0-2), Landen Gadway (1-2), Talan Reeves (0-2), Kannon Kriplin (1-2), Nate Hamel (1-2), Jason Garrand (0-2) and Xavier Manalang (1-2).
Saranac is back on the mat at home tonight against Beekmantown.
