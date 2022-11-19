CLINTONVILLE — Having advanced past Massena in the subregional round a season ago, the Nighthawks were one half away from advancing to the Final Four for Class B. However, after leading 14-13 at the half against Ravena, Peru was outscored 26-7 down the stretch, losing the matchup and thus ending their season.
This afternoon, they’ll get another crack at it and it comes against the same team that spoiled their season a year ago. When the Nighthawks take the AuSable Valley high school field at 1 p.m. today, not only will they be playing to keep their undefeated season alive and advance to the playoffs, they’ll be playing for revenge.
“It was heart-wrenching to see those seniors’ last football game. We had a really good run last year,” said Peru head coach Ryon O’Connell. “I know we have a lot of seniors back that were juniors last year and I think that will give them a little bit more motivation this year, knowing how close we were last year.”
However, this Nighthawk team is different. After going 7-3 the previous season, the Nighthawks have gone an impressive 10-0 this season and don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. They were a younger team last season, yet the experience gained from making that playoff run a year prior has proven invaluable in their postseason games thus far.
“Last year we were a solid football team and we did some things throughout last year that were really positive. But going into this this year, with how our kids are prepared for every game and how we’ve come out for the big football games ready to play with lots of energy that gives us some positive reinforcement going into this game knowing that our kids will show up and give it everything we have,” said O’Connell. “Last year it was a new experience for us, going to the state playoffs. Now we’ve had some experience and I think we know what it’s about and what to expect.”
It came down to the run defense for Peru in last year’s regional contest. Ravena, who was 10-3 a season ago, ran the ball for 427 yards and six touchdowns in their previous matchup with Peru. Coach O’Connell knows that if Peru is to flip the script this year on Ravena, his defense is going to have to step up to the task.
“We need to focus on stopping the run this week. We definitely can’t fall asleep on the pass game because they’ll just keep running it and then all of a sudden pull out a play action pass and hit somebody for a touchdown,” said O’Connell. “They ran the ball very well on us and we’ve got to be able to stop the run to be in the game.”
Thus far, the Peru defense hasn’t given the team any cause for concern, as they’ve allowed just 22 points in their two playoff games against Massena and Beekmantown. Yet after being gashed on the ground for 39 points the last time these teams met, the true test of their defense is coming this Saturday.
But while the defensive unit attempts to limit Ravena’s explosive offense it’s going to be on the offense to ensure they put consistent points on the board, something they weren’t able to do in the previous contest.
In last weekend’s subregional win over the Massena Red Raiders, Peru quarterback Zach O’Connell posted a record-breaking performance, throwing for 310 yards and six touchdowns, breaking the Section VII single-season passing touchdown record.
In the week prior, when the Nighthawks won the Class B sectional title, defeating Beekmantown, it was the run game, specifically Jack Hanson, that took center stage, as Hanson ran for 116 yards and four scores. It’s been that balanced attack all season that propelled the Nighthawks to the position they are in today.
“It really starts with the offensive line, whether we’re running the football or throwing the football. Our goal all year has been to be balanced so somebody can’t key in on what we’re trying to do,” said coach O’Connell. “It’s just hard to defend when you don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Whether it’s the run game, passing attack or defensive unit, it’s going to take everyone for Peru to trump the team that ended their season a year ago, and advance to the final four. After a strong week in practice, O’Connell feels they’re up to the task.
“It’s been going really well in practice this week; we’re bringing a lot of energy. We’re looking forward to the game and just really focusing on what Ravena brings to the table and trying to stop it.”
NOTE: The location of today’s game has been moved from Beekmantown high school to AuSable Valley high school, due to inclement weather/field conditions. The time is still 1 p.m.
