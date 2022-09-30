CLINTONVILLE — For the Peru Nighthawks, the wins keep coming.
In a season that has seen pure dominance at times from the undefeated squad, the Nighthawks (5-0, 4-0) rolled to a 42-0 win against AuSable Valley (2-3, 1-3) in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action on Friday night to spoil the Patriots’ homecoming game.
Landen Duprey caught three touchdown passes from Zach O’Connell, and O’Connell, Jack Hanson and Jack Hayes all scored once on the ground to power Peru.
Carson Garcia and Korvin Dixon accounted for most of the Patriots’ offense with four passing hookups for a total of 57 yards.
The Nighthawks’ defense was firing on all cylinders and improved as the game went on. Even with the lopsided score, Peru coach Ryon O’Connell thought his team could have been a bit better from the start.
“We did not come out in the first as well as we have in past games, and that’s a credit to AuSable,” Ryon O’Connell said. “AuSable took it to us at the start. Throughout the game, the kids improved and took a lot of pride in their work. I really liked seeing us not have any letdowns and work to be better as we went forward in the game.”
O’Connell scored on a keeper for an 11-yard score with 5:53 left in the opening quarter.
Then, O’Connell connected with Duprey three times over the course of the first and second quarters to create a big lead for the Nighthawks.
Two of the touchdowns came on shovel passes — a new addition to the daunting Peru offense.
“It’s been there, but we just have not used it,” Ryon O’Connell said. “Each week we try to sprinkle in something new, and that’s our goal. (Friday), it worked, and we went back to it a few times.”
Duprey led the Nighthawks’ receiving core with 71 yards and his three scores.
“I love stepping on this football field and going out and helping in any way I can,” Duprey said. “It’s a blast to be with these guys, and showing up to practice every day with a good mindset, and just knowing we have to keep working and improving is what will help us moving forward.”
Hanson, who finished with a game-high 135 rushing yards, opened the second half with quite the bang as he scored on a 61-yard trip to pay dirt on the first play of the third quarter.
Hayes added some insurance at the 5:09 mark of the third quarter with a 1-yard run after Duprey was brought down a play prior just short of the goal line.
“Our second half was much better than our first,” Zach O’Connell said. “We need to bring that energy right from the start, and our group is motivated.”
With 15 seniors on the team, Peru has a motivated leadership group with underclassmen playing their part as well.
“We have great team chemistry. We have 15 seniors, and 15 of us know this is our last ride,” Zach O’Connell said. “The underclassmen know their time is soon, and they are all putting it out there to improve and playing for the seniors at the same time.”
Dylan Bombard (22) and Dixon (20) combined for 42 rushing yards to lead AuSable Valley.
In Week 5, the Patriots travel to Beekmantown, and the Nighthawks welcome Ticonderoga. Both games will have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 7.
“We need to have a good week of practice,” Ryon O’Connell said. “We need to stay focused and just play hard. We need to enjoy each game and each moment together. We think we have a really great team, and we can’t let ourselves down now.”
—
Peru 42, AuSable Valley 0
PCS 15 14 13 0 — 42
AVCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PCS- O’Connell 11 run (Timmons kick), 5:53.
PCS- Duprey 15 pass from O’Connell (Hayes pass from O’Connell), 3:04.
Second Quarter
PCS- Duprey 36 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 7:35.
PCS- Duprey 15 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 3:15.
Third Quarter
PCS- Hanson 61 run (Timmons kick), 11:38.
PCS- Hayes 1 run (kick missed), 5:09.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
PCS- Hanson 8-135, TD; Parent 2-43; Hauser 3-38; Schlitt 3-26; Hayes 2-18, TD; O’Connell 1-11, TD; Rathbun 1-0. Totals: 20-271, 3TD.
AVC- D. Bombard 7-22; Kor. Dixon 4-20; Smith 2-6; Fletcher 8-3; Hemingway 1-0; Garcia 6-(-33). Totals: 28-18.
Passing
PCS- O’Connell 6-13-0-130, 3TD.
AVC- Garcia 5-15-0-58.
Receiving
PCS- Duprey 4-71, 3TD; Hanson 1-31; Parent 1-28.
AVC- Kor. Dixon 4-57; LaPier 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.