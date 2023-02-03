PERU — It's been a season full of ups and downs for the Nighthawks but Wednesday night at home they were able to secure their second win of the year thanks to a thrilling second half comeback. After trailing by three at intermission, the Nighthawks took flight down the stretch to rally back and top the Sentinels, 51-39.
In what was a back and forth first half, the Sentinels were finally able to take a slim, 27-24, advantage heading into the break. However, the Nighthawks were determined to defend their home nest, as the group outscored the Sentinels 27-12 in the second half to secure the victory.
It was their solid performance from the charity stripe that helped fuel the comeback, as the Nighthawks knocked down 16 from the free throw line. The Nighthawks having eight different players contribute at least one point played a huge part in the comeback as well in what was a true team victory.
Ticonderoga was led in scoring by their usual tandem of Thomas Montalbano and Kam Vigliotti, as Vigliotti led the group with 14 points followed by Montalbano’s nine, respectively, in the loss.
Peru 51, Ticonderoga 39
Ticonderoga (39)
Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 0-0-0, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 3-2-9, Vigliotti 5-3-14, Belden 1-0-2, Mosier 0-0-0, Perron 2-0-4, Swajger 5-0-10. TOTALS: 16-5-39.
Peru (51)
McCormick 2-4-9, Eagle 3-0-7, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 1-2-4, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 4-2-10, Osborne 1-0-2, Parent 3-4-6, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 1-4-6, Allen 1-0-2, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-16-51.
Halftime- TCS, 27-24
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (2) Montalbano, Vigliotti. Peru (3) McCormick, Eagle, Parent.
Saranac 61
AuSable Valley 59
SARANAC — In what was a thrilling overtime contest Wednesday night, the Chiefs were able to rally back from down three points at the half to take down the Patriots at home, 61-59.
“It wasn't a pretty game but It was an exciting finish for us tonight. We were down five with less than a minute to go in the fourth and we stepped it up to get a steal and some key free throws from Sabby and Pierce hit a big shot as well,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “We were able to hold it together in overtime and finally take the lead for the first time in the game.”
Saranac would find a way to hold off AuSable Valley in the overtime period to secure the two point victory and they would do it as a team, as nine different players would record at least one point in the win. Lucas Pierce would lead Saranac, with 13 points, followed by Carson Duffield’s 10 points and Keagan Pecor and Korbin Cranford who each chipped in eight points.
AuSable Valley would see a pair of impressive scoring performances even in the loss. Korvin Dixon would lead the team with 25 points and teammate Carson Garcia would put up 16 points, respectively, in the road defeat.
“Tonight we battled through a lot of adversity which was great to see the kids respond and push through it,” said Recore, “They definitely left it all on the floor tonight. I am very proud of the kids.”
Saranac 61, AuSable Valley 59
AuSable Valley (59)
Kol. Dixon 2-3-7, Kor. Dixon 9-5-25, Laundrie 1-0-2, Garcia 4-6-16, H. Bombard 2-2-8, Inglish 0-0-0, Brown 0-1-1. TOTALS: 18-17-59.
Saranac (61)
McCoy 1-1-3, Pecor 1-5-8, Cranford 2-3-8, DeAngelo 3-0-6, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-2-4, Bova 2-0-4, Spaulding 0-0-0, Pierce 6-0-13, Lucia 2-0-5, Duffield 4-2-10. TOTALS: 22-13-61.
Halftime- AVCS, 33-30.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (6) Kor. Dixin 2, Garcia 2, H. Bombard 2. Saranac (4) Pecor, Cranford, Pierce, Lucia.
Beekmantown 53
Northern Adirondack 47
BEEKMANTOWN — Northern Adirondack battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to almost defeat Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC) action Wednesday night. However, Matt Boulrice’s dazzling 14 second half points, 16 total, wouldn’t be enough to overcome the teams lofty deficit as Beekmantown would hold off the road challengers to secure the, 53-47, victory.
Beekmantown had built an eight point lead with two minutes to play in the contest, yet Northern Adirondack wouldn’t go away as they scored on their next three possessions. With 17 seconds left in the game, Northern Adirondack had the ball down by three points. However, a costly turnover changed the momentum and Beekmantown scored on the ensuing inbounds play then cashed in on another turnover to end the game.
"Our defense was not always great as we got lost in transition plays way too often, but we came through with the game on the line," Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. "Coach Bilow's team never led, but never fell behind by more than 11 points at halftime. They closed the gap to one, but we never let go of the lead. We scrimmaged them before the season and they have come a long way from then. Nate always gets the most from his boys."
While Beekmantown’s Nathan Parliament posted the game-high in points he got some offensive help as well with Josh Sand chipping in 14 points to help the team survive the second half scare.
"We have to get our mojo back. We keep letting teams get back into the game. That will end up hurting us in one of these games. We were lucky it didn't happen tonight."
Beekmantown 53, Northern Adirondack 47
Northern Adirondack (47)
Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 1-0-3, B. Boulrice 4-0-9, Lambert 2-0-4, Damour 2-1-5, M. Boulrice 7-1-16, Magoon 3-3-9. TOTALS: 19-5-46.
Beekmantown (53)
Viau 0-0-0, Sorrell 1-0-2, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-0-2, J. Sand 5-5-15, Mannix 3-0-7, Dixon 1-1-3, Parliament 7-1-18, Beauregard 0-0-0, Burgin 3-0-6, N. Sand 0-0-0. TTOALS: 21-7-53.
Halftime- BCS, 30-19.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (3) Lagree, M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice. Beekmantown (4) Parliament 3, Mannix.
Saranac Lake 61
Plattsburgh 53
PLATTSBURGH — It was a night full of second half comebacks from all across Section VII and the Red Storm made sure to get in on the action. After falling behind, 29-24, at the half, Red Storms’ Markus Navarro scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half to help his group claw back to win, 61-53.
“This was a great game and I thought both teams played hard for four quarters. After holding Navarro to six points in the first half, he did a great job finishing in the second half,” Plattsburgh coach Chris Hartmann said. “You can tell Saranac Lake plays a lot of basketball together in the offseason and they did a great job running their set plays. Cayden Williams continues to play well for us on both ends of the floor and I cannot fault our team hustle.”
Navarro would get some help scoring the basketball as well, as Caleb Akey and Landon LaDue each chipped in 11 points for the Red Storm; Carter Hewitt would follow with nine points as the team earned its 10th win of the season.
While Plattsburgh may have stumbled in the second half, it wasn’t due to a lack of offense. The group would make seven, three-pointers combined in the game and would also feature a trio of double-digit scorers; Williams led the team with 18 points while Max Filosca and Michael Phillips would each post 11 points, respectively, in the home loss.
Saranac Lake 61, Plattsburgh 53
Saranac Lake (61)
LaDue 5-1-11, Navarro 10-4-24, M. Civikovic 0-0-0, Akey 4-2-11, Owens 1-0-2, Mantelle 2-0-4, Hewitt 4-1-9. TOTALS: 26-8-61.
Plattsburgh (53)
Phillips 4-0-11, Filosca 4-1-11, Baker 0-1-1, Hartmann 0-0-0, O'Neal 0-0-0, Rodriguez 0-3-3, Laravia 2-0-4, Williams 7-2-18, Abbott 0-1-1, Fitzwater 2-0-4. TOTALS: 19-8-53.
Halftime- PHS, 29-24.
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (1) Akey. Plattsburgh (7) Phillips 3, Filosca 2, Williams 2.
Moriah 57
Northeastern Clinton 43
CHAMPLAIN — The undefeated streak hit a baker’s dozen Wednesday night for the Vikings, as Brady Olcott and Rowan Swan combined for 30 of their team’s 57 points to help take down the Cougars, 57-43.
“This was a very intense game; both teams played hard until the end. Moriah is a very well-coached team that made us earn every basket tonight,” Cougars coach Luke Connell said. “We need to clean up some simple mistakes to keep ourselves in the game the whole time. I was proud of my team's effort tonight.”
Swan would lead the way, with 18 points, and he’d be followed by Olcott’s 12 points. However, a boatload of other Vikings got in on the scoring action, as Joe Pelkey and Cooper Allen each scored eight points Riley Demarias tallied seven points and Logan Gilbo chipped in four.
Cougars’ center Evan Manor was imposing his presence in the paint, with 13 points, and Jordan Brown added nine points, however, it wouldn’t be enough to stall the Vikings who keep their undefeated season rolling with the win.
Moriah 57, Northeastern Clinton 43
Moriah (57)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 6-0-12, Swan 8-2-18, Pelkey 3-0-8, Allen 3-1-8, Gilbo 1-2-4, McGinness 0-0-0, Demarias 3-1-7, Sherman, Ouelette, D. Olcott, Scoresome. TOTALS: 24-6-57.
Northeastern Clinton (43)
Brown 4-0-9, Prairie 1-1-3, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Marshall 2-0-4, Magoon 2-0-4, Castine 2-1-5, Manor 4-4-13, Garrow 2-0-5. TOTALS: 17-6-43.
Halftime- MCS, 35-24.
3-point field goals- Moriah (3) Pelkey 2, Allen. Northeastern Clinton (3) Brown, Manor, Garrow.
GIRLS
Schroon Lake 50
Keene 16
KEENE — The Beavers were just simply overmatched at home Wednesday evening, as the Wildcat offense was firing on all cylinders to help lead the team to a lopsided, 50-16, victory.
Things got off to a slow start for the home team Beavers, as in the first half they’d fall behind, 26-6. The second half would feature more of the same, this time being outscored, 24-10, as they would suffer the loss at their home den.
For the Wildcats, Dakotah Cutting continued to build on her prolific season scoring 12 points in the win. However, the team would be led by the duo of Allison Baker and Brittany Miergas, with Miergas scoring a game-high 17 points and Baker posting 14 points.
Keene would be led in scoring by Haylie Buysse, who scored three-quarters of her team’s points, with 12.
Schroon Lake 50, Keene 16
Schroon Lake (50)
D. Cutting 4-2-12, Timmer 1-1-3, Emmert 1-0-2, Baker 5-2-14, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Miergas 6-1-17, Shaughnessy 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-6-50.
Keene (16)
Shambo 1-0-2, V. Smith 1-0-2, Harmer 5-0-12, Buysse 0-3-3, Jones 0-1-1. TOTALS: 7-4-16.
Halftime- SLCS, 26-6.
3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (8) Miergas 4, Baker 2, D. Cutting 2. Keene (2) Harmer 2.
Chazy 42
Bolton 40
Bolton — “With the game tied at 40, Bolton had a lay-up rim out and in a scrum for the ball a loose ball foul was called with .1 seconds left sending Chazy's Kassidy Turck to the line who nailed 2 clutch free throws to end the contest,” said Bolton coach Luke Schweickert.
It truly was a thrilling finish in Bolton on Wednesday night, as due to the last second heroics of Turck, Bolton was able to defeat Chazy, 42-40, in the battle of the eagles.
For the victorious Chazy Eagles, Carly LaPierre would lead the team in points, with 16, with teammate Emma Howell following her, with 12 points of her own.
The Bolton Eagles would see a pair of double-digit performances as well, with Jadynnn Egloff scoring 11 points and Jane Pfau scoring 13, respectively, in the narrow home loss.
Chazy 42, Bolton 40
Chazy (42)
Howell 4-0-12, Langlois 1-0-2, Turck 1-4-6, Columbus 0-0-0, LaPierre 8-0-16, Dunbar 2-0-6, Schwartz 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-4-42.
Bolton (40)
Egloff 5-1-11, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 5-0-13, Huck 1-1-3, Kelley 2-0-4, Moskov 3-1-7, Figueroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-40.
Halftime- Bolton, 21-16.
3-point field goals- Chazy (6) Howell 4, Dunbar 2. Bolton (3) Pfau 3.
Seton Catholic 35
Lake Placid 27
PLATTSBURGH — It was a defensive slugfest on Wednesday evening at Seton Catholic, as both the Knights and Blue Bombers were locked in a tight, low-scoring duel. However, to celebrate the Knight’s senior night they made sure to come away with the win, vanquishing the Blue Bombers, 35-27.
“Today we honored our four seniors- Madyson Whalen, Allisyn Johnston, Jacque Rock-Perez, and Charlotte Hughes. They all have given so much to this program and we wouldn't be where we are today without them,” Knights coach Keagan Briggs said. “They are great members of our school community and are great role models for the rest of the school.”
In the game action itself, Nadia Phillip had a strong second half as Lake Placid tried to lead a comeback, scoring 10 of her 12 points down the stretch. However, Madyson Whalen and Charlotte Hughes helped close out the fourth for the Hornets, combining for 10 of their 13 points in the quarter.
Seton Catholic 35, Lake Placid 27
Lake Placid (27)
Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0, Phillip 4-4-12, Marvin 0-2-2, Crawford 1-0-2, Light 0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-2, Coursen 3-0-9. TOTALS: 9-6-27.
Seton Catholic (35)
Hughes 3-7-13, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 5-0-10, Allen 0-0-0, Trombley 1-3-5, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 0-0-0, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 1-1-3, Pearl 2-0-4. TOTALS: 12-11-35.
Halftime- SC, 18-12.
3-point field goals- Lake Placid (3) Coursen 3.
MONDAY
GIRLS
Bolton 48
Indian Lake/Long Lake 30
INDIAN LAKE — In a battle of two of the top teams in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) on Monday evening the Eagles gave the Orange a squeeze at home, winning 48-30.
Bolton held just a 21-12 lead at halftime, however, in the second half they were in complete control, scoring another 27 points down the stretch to secure the near 20-point victory.
While Indian Lake/Long Lake may have struggled in the second half to generate consistent offense, they still put forth a full team effort, as every player that checked in recorded at least one point. Kaitlyn Cannan would lead the team with nine points, followed by Olivia Zumpano’s six.
Bolton’s trio of Jadynn Egloff, Jane Pfau and Maillie Kelley would combine for 42 of their team’s 48 points, as all three posted double-digit scoring performances in the win.
