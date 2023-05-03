PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks were big winners at Tuesday’s three-way meet with the Knights and Hornets, as both its boys and girls squads won all their overall matchups.
Sawyer Schlitt had one of the top days for the Nighthawk boys, as he placed first in the 200 and 100 dash, while also running anchor in the winning 1600 relay team. Oliver Lancto also performed well for the Nighthawk boys, as he won both the high and triple jump events.
Seton Catholic would claim several events at the meet, with Gavin Bobbie again sweeping the throwing events, while Maxwell Grafstein, Sam DeJordy, Ashton Guay and Aiden Pearl winning the 3200 relay.
On the girls side of things, Peru again saw multiple event winners, as Ophelia Breen and Sarah Palmer each had dominant days to help lead their team to a victory. Breen would win three events, including the 3000 run, 400 hurdles and triple jump and also tie for first in the high jump; Palmer would sweep the throwing events, winning both the shot put and discus.
Plattsburgh would have one of their top performances in the girls meet as well, with Winisha Steele-Michael winning both the 200 and 100 dash.
—
BOYS
Peru 99, Seton Catholic 32
Peru 103, Plattsburgh 37
Plattsburgh 74, Seton Catholic 37
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Seton Catholic (Guay, M. Grafstein, DeJordy, Pearl), 8:35.5.
110 hurdles- 1, Baker (PHS), 17.2.
100 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 11.3.
1600 run- 1, M. Grafstein (SC), 4:51.5.
400 relay- 1, Plattsburgh (Baker, Lambert, Avos, Mulligan), 45.7.
400 dash- 1, Fuller (PCS), 55.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews (PCS), 1:02.2.
800 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 2:05.8.
200 dash- 1, Schlitt (PCS), 22.7.
3200 run- 1, Watts (PCS), 11:06.9.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Pandolph, Matthews, Fuller, Schlitt), 3:45.1.
High jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 5’8’’.
Long jump- 1, Dejesus (PHS), 17’7.5’’.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 40’2.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie (SC), 49’4’’.
Discus- 1, Bobbie (SC), 124’4.5’’.
Multiple event winners- Bobbie (SC), Lancto (PCS), Pandolph (PCS), Schlitt (PCS), Matthews (PCS), Fuller (PCS), Baker (PHS), M. Grafstein (SC).
GIRLS
Peru 100, Plattsburgh 32
Peru 104, Seton Catholic 24
Seton Catholic 62, Plattsburgh 49
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Peru (Breen, Garrow, Trumper, Latton), 10:41.1.
100 hurdles- 1, Long (PHS), 19.0.
100 dash- 1, Steele-Michael (PHS), 12.3.
1500 run- 1, Welc (PCS), 5:21.3.
400 relay- 1, Peru (Davey, Arnold, Malkowicz, Garrow), 55.5.
400 dash- 1, Pearl (SC), 1:02.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen (PCS), 1:13.8.
800 run- 1, Chase (PHS), 2:28.6.
200 dash- 1, Steele-Michael (PHS), 26.2.
3000 run- 1, Breen (PCS), 11:51.4.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Arnold, E. Garrow, Arano, M. Garrow), 4:47.2.
High jump- 1, TIE, Breen (PCS) & Willett (SC), 4’6’’.
Long jump- 1, M. Garrow (PCS), 15’3’’.
Triple jump- 1, Breen (PCS), 28’2.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Palmer (PCS), 29’5’’.
Discus- 1, Palmer (PCS), 81’10.5’’.
Multiple event winners- Palmer (PCS), Breen (PCS), Arnold (PCS), Steele-Michael (PHS).
BOYS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 76, Ticonderoga 54
GIRLS
Ticonderoga 67, Moriah/Boquet Valley 57
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels and Moriah/Boquet Valley split what was a chilly and wet meet Tuesday afternoon.
The Ticonderoga girls would win their meet, edging out M/BV, 67-57.
“I am very pleased with how the girls performed, especially with the weather conditions once again hindering on top performances,” Ticonderoga coach Nancy Rich said. “I am looking forward to the rest of the season and watching my team continue to grow competitively within our division in the section.”
The Sentinel girls were led by Avery Blanchard and Isabelle Burroughs, as the duo won every event they competed in.
M/BV even in the girls’ meet loss would still see strong performances from Isabella Giovazzino and Julianna Riemersma, as Giovazzino would win both the shot put and discus and Riemersma would take first in both the 100 and 200 dash.
The Sentinels wouldn’t come away so victorious in the boys’ meet, as M/BV would force the split with a 76-54.
“While the MBV boys dominated the field and sprint events, the Sentinel boys came away with wins in all of the distance events. It was a strong showing by both teams,” Rich said. “Garrett Beebe led the Sentinels with three wins while Hooper, Rutz and Madill led for the MBV boys.”
—
BOYS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 76, Ticonderoga 54
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Ticonderoga (Beebe, Facteau, Moore, Porter).
110 hurdles- 1, Smith (MBV), 24.85.
100 dash- 1, Rutz (MBV), 12.4.
1600 run- 1, Beebe (TCS), 5:01.
400 relay- 1, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 48.9.
400 dash- 1, Rutz (MBV), 56.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Porter (TCS), 1:15.7.
800 run- 1, Facteau (TCS), 2:27.
200 dash- 1, Perry (MBV), 25.78.
3200 run- 1, Beebe (TCS), 11:40.
1600 relay- 1, Ticonderoga (Facteau, Moore, Michalak, Leerkes), 5:20.
High jump- 1, Hooper (MBV), 5’10’’.
Long jump- 1, Hooper (MBV), 19’3’’.
Triple jump- 1, Perry (MBV), 33’4’’.
Shot put- 1, Madill (MBV), 39’3’’.
Discus- 1, Madill (MBV), 110’6’’.
Multiple event winners- Beebe (TCS), Facteau (TCS), Rutz (MBV), Hooper (MBV), Madill (MBV), Perry (MBV), Moore (MBV).
GIRLS
Ticonderoga 67, Moriah/Boquet Valley 57
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Ticonderoga (Blanchard, Porter, Lender, Parent), 13:00.
100 hurdles- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 16.93.
100 dash- 1, Riemersma (MBV), 13.34.
1500 run- 1, Blanchard (TCS), 5:31.
400 relay- 1, Moriah/Boquet Valley, 56.2.
400 dash- 1, Porter (TCS), 1:10.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Lender (TCS), 1:34.
800 run- 1, Blanchard (TCS), 2:44.
200 dash- 1, Riemersma (MBV), 29.28.
3000 run- 1, Callahan (MBV), 13:42.
High jump- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 4’6’’.
Long jump- 1, Burroughs (TCS), 13’11’’.
Triple jump- 1, Holman (TCS), 26’1’’.
Shot put- 1, Giovazzino (MBV), 25’9’’.
Discus- 1, Giovazzino (MBV), 72’6’’.
Multiple event winners- Giovazzino (MBV), Burroughs (TCS), Riemersma (MBV), Blanchard (TCS), Porter (TCS), Lender (TCS).
BOYS
AuSable Valley 67, Lake Placid 55
GIRLS
Lake Placid 79, AuSable Valley 30
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots and Blue Bombers split Tuesday’s outdoor track and field meet, as the Blue Bomber girls rolled in their meet while the Patriot boys got a win in front of the home crowd.
The Lake Placid girls were led to a win in part by their performance in the track events, winning eight of eleven races, including sweeping the relay events.
In the boys’ meet, AuSable Valley was led by Celton Dupuis, as he placed first in the 400 hurdles, 200 dash and also the 1600 relay. Winning four of the five field events also helped AuSable Valley force a split, as Maxwell Benware won the discus, Caspian Lefevre the shot put and Connor Branndt the triple jump.
—
BOYS
AuSable Valley 67, Lake Placid 55
OVERALL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Lake Placid (Fay, Cash, Marshall, Scanio), 9:35.5.
110 hurdles- 1, LaPier (AVCS), 19.5.
100 dash- 1, Yeates (AVCS), 12.2.
1600 run- 1, Scanio (LP), 4:55.2.
400 relay- 1, Lake Placid (Roth, Sawyer, Dawson, Marshall), 54.4.
400 dash- 1, Yeates (AVCS), 59.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Dupuis (AVCS), 1:03.9.
800 run- 1, Scanio (LP), 2:24.3.
200 dash- 1, Dupuis (AVCS), 25.6.
3200 run- 1, Fay (LP), 10:57.
1600 relay- 1, AuSable Valley (Yeates, Brandt, LaPier, Dupuis), 4:05.3.
Long jump- 1, Marshall (LP), 17’8.75’’.
Triple jump- 1, Brandt (AVCS), 35’4’’.
Shot put- 1, Lefevre (AVCS), 37’6.25’’.
Discus- 1, Benware (AVCS), 109’7.5’’.
Multiple event winners- Dupuis (AVCS), LaPier (AVCS), Yeates (AVCS), Brandt (AVCS), Scanio (LP), Fay (LP), Marshall (LP).
GIRLS
Lake Placid 79, AuSable Valley 30
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Lake Placid (Erenstone, Cohen, Morrelli, Rother), 12:41.1.
100 hurdles- 1, Pelkey (AVCS), 18.4.
100 dash- 1, Jones (LP), 14.9.
1500 run- 1, Rother (LP), 5:41.4.
400 relay- 1, Lake Placid (Bouttelle, Shambo, Gulli, Jones), 59.7.
400 dash- 1, Morrelli (LP), 1:07.5.
400 hurdles- 1, Pelkey (AVCS), 1:16.3.
800 run- 1, McKinnon (LP), 2:46.3.
200 dash- 1, Pelkey (AVCS), 28.9.
3000 run- 1, Erenstone (LP), 14:40.2.
1600 relay- 1, Lake Placid (Shambo, Morrelli, McKinnon, Bouttelle), 4:49.3.
Long jump- 1, Shambo (LP), 13’5.75’’.
Triple jump- 1, Hodgson (AVCS), 24’10.75’’.
Shot put- 1, Ahmemulic (LP), 20’3’’.
Discus- 1, Perry (AVCS), 54’5’’.
Multiple event winners- Pelkey (AVCS), Shambo (LP), Morrelli (LP), Erenstone (LP), Rother (LP), McKinnon (LP).
BOYS
Beekmantown 80, Saranac Lake 52
GIRLS
Beekmantown 85, Saranac Lake 46
SARANAC LAKE — The Eagles had a dominant day in their track and field meet Tuesday, as both the boys and girls teams picked up road wins over Saranac Lake.
“Mother nature let the rain stop for a couple hours to have a great meet between two very competitive teams,” Beekmantown boys coach Connor Christopher said.
The boys were victorious by a 80-52 margin, led by Jonathan Slick who was a double winner with first place finishes in the 800 and 3200 run.
Liam Nobles would perform well for the Red Storm even in the loss, as he won both the long and triple jump.
“First place finishes were close with Saranac Lake winning seven out of the 13 individual events and Beekmantown six. Beekmantown won all three relays and Jesse Giddings threw over 50 ft in shot, the first Beekmantown athlete to do so in over 20 years,”
In the girls meet, Payton Parliament led the Eagles with four wins, while seventh grader Olivia Drowne helped out on the distance side taking wins in the 1500, 800 and 4x800 relay. Kylie Bishop once again swept the throws for Eagles as well, in what was a lopsided win.
Maggie Reed of Saranac Lake was a double winner, taking the 100 and the 400 hurdles, respectively, in the team’s home defeat.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 80, Saranac Lake 52
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (N. Sand, Mannix, Sweenor, Ducatte), 8:41.6.
110 hurdles- 1, Hewitt (SLCS), 16.5.
100 dash- 1, Wolford (SLCS), 11.8.
1600 run- 1, Ash (SLCS), 4:42.9.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Frennier, VanAlphen, Burnham, Reams), 47.0.
400 dash- 1, Ducatte (BCS), 55.1.
400 hurdles- 1, M. Page (BCS), 1:02.6.
800 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 2:12.3.
200 dash- 1, Wolford (SLCS), 23.4.
3200 run- 1, Slick (BCS), 10:38.01.
1600 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Reams, Sand, VanAlphen, Ducatte), 3:44.5.
High jump- 1, J. Sand (BCS), 5’8’’.
Long jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 19’4’’.
Triple jump- 1, Nobles (SLCS), 42’1.5’’.
Shot put- 1, Giddings (BCS), 50’2.5’’.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth (SLCS), 137’5’’.
Multiple event winners- Wolford (SLCS), Nobles (SLCS), Slick (BCS), Ducatte (BCS), Reams (BCS), VanAlphen (BCS).
GIRLS
Beekmantown 85, Saranac Lake 46
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Drowne, Smith, Benware, Denton), 11:37.5.
100 hurdles- 1, Reed (SLCS), 20.3.
100 dash- 1, Parliament (BCS), 13.3.
1500 run- 1, Drowne (BCS), 5:39.8.
400 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Hamel, Hagadorn, Burgin, Parliament), 54.5.
400 dash- 1, Denton (BCS), 1:06.1.
400 hurdles- 1, Reed (SLCS), 1:27.1.
800 run- 1, Drowne (BCS), 2:43.9.
200 dash- 1, Parliament (BCS), 28.0.
3000 run- 1, Benware (BCS), 13:34.3.
1600 relay- 1, Beekmantown (Chapman, Boling-Canales, Aguilar-Oropeza, Burgin), 4:58.3.
High jump- 1, Quinn (BCS), 5’0’’.
Long jump- 1, Parliament (BCS), 13’10’’.
Triple jump- 1, Hotchkiss (SLCS), 26’3’’.
Shot put- 1, Bishop (BCS), 27’9’’.
Discus- 1, Bishop (BCS), 73’9’’.
Multiple event winners- Bishop (BCS), Parliament (BCS), Drowne (BCS), Benware (BCS), Denton (BCS).
