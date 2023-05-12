SARANAC — A close game had some late inning fireworks as Peru would defeat the host Saranac, 12-9.
The early innings saw the teams trade blows as they were tied 3-3 going into the fourth. And it would remain close as the score was 7-4 heading into the final frame.
Both squads’ bats came alive as the Chiefs and Nighthawks combined to score 10 runs in the 7th.
“Peru put the ball in play all day and showed some power with 4 doubles,” Saranac’s coach Sam Campbell said. “They ran the bases well and took advantage of every mistake”
Those doubles were by Nighthawks Ely Cunningham, Sierra Geppner, and Zoey Snider. Cunningham had two extra base hits.
The Chiefs weren’t far behind with Layla Pellerin, Hailee Liberty and Olivia Benjamin each hitting a double.
Zoey Malcolm continued her dominant pitching. She only struck out four, but kept the Chief bats quiet for most of the game.
“Zoey Malcolm was around the plate all day and made some big pitches when needed,” Campbell said. “We put the ball in play also but didn’t hit the big hit through most of the game.”
With the win Peru moves past Saranac for second place in the CVAC Division I standings. The Nighthawks are 6-3 in conference to the Chiefs 6-4.
—
Peru 12, Saranac 9
PCS 030 202 5 - 12 11 2
SCS 012 001 5 - 9 15 4
Malcolm, H. Liberty. WP- Malcolm LP- H. Liberty. 2B- E. Cunningham 2 (PCS), Snider (PCS, Geppner (PCS). Pellerin (SCS), H. Liberty (SCS), Benjamin (SCS).
SARANAC LAKE 5
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
SARANAC LAKE — There’s nothing better than the friendly confines of home as the Red Storm showcased on Senior Night.
Saranac Lake would defeat NAC, 5-3 in its last home game of the season where they went undefeated at home.
The fifth inning proved to be the difference maker. As the Bobcats took a 3-2 lead, the Red Storm would counter with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Saranac Lake would add an insurance run in the 6th to finalize scoring.
The Red Storm were led by the stellar pitching of Karlie Goetz, who pitched a complete game striking out 10 batters. She would walk no batters.
Freshman Emma Akey led the team going 3-3 at the plate with two singles and a triple. She also garnered a walk from NAC’s Grace Cook.
Abby Peryea led the Bobcats at the plate with a multi-hit game including a double. On her double she would advance home on an error.
Saranac Lake currently stands at 8-4 overall while NAC drops to 5-4.
—
Saranac Lake 5, Northern Adirondack 3
NAC 002 010 0 - 3 8 0
SLCS 002 021 x - 5 5 2
Cook, Goetz. WP- Goetz LP- Cook. 3B- Akey (SL). 2B- Peryea (NAC).
PLATTSBURGH 9
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
CHAMPLAIN — The Hornets continued their dominant play as they improved to 9-1 after defeating the Cougars, 9-2
Calli Fitzwater and Marissa Silver combined to pitch a one-hitter. They combined for eight strikeouts and five walks.
Plattsburgh’s Alyssa Hemingway led the team at the plate with an extra base hit.
NCCS’ combined of Eaven Deso and Bailee LaFountain combined for six strikeouts and six walks.
“PHS has a good team that played well tonight, Cougar head coach Carrie McComb said. “Both teams had some really nice defensive plays. Our team just was not able to get any hits strung together or timely to push more runners across the plate.”
—
Plattsburgh 9, Northeastern Clinton 2
PHS 103 221 0 - 9 5 2
NCCS 000 200 0 - 2 1 5
Fitzwater, Silver (4). Deso, LaFountain (6). WP- Fitzwater. LP- Deso. 2B- Hemingway (PHS)
AUSABLE VALLEY 15
MORIAH 12
PORT KENT — It was a high scoring game between the Patriots and Vikings, that came down to walks.
“We hit the ball really well and got on base today being led by Amelia Kazlo, Addy Nephew, and Lily Fields,” Moriah’s coach Don Tesar said. “Walks were the difference in the game today. Ausable was very patient at the plate and did the little things that they had to do to win the game today.”
The patience paid off as AuSable earned 21 walks while only striking out five times.
The Moriah offense kept up but it was the eight run 5th that doomed them.
Amelia Kazlo had an extra base hit for the Vikings.
—
AVCS 011 380 2 - 15 4 2
MCS 052 122 0 - 12 11 2
Jennings, Hickey (7). Eichen, Kazlo (5). WP- Jennings. LP- Eichen S- Hickey. 2B- Kazlo (MCS)
MVAC
CHAZY 5
LAKE PLACID 4
CHAZY — The Eagles edged out a victory over the Blue Bombers as Kennedy Columbus picked up the pitching win.
Chazy fell behind, 3-0 early on, but took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth when Carly Lapierre doubled in a run and Columbus singled in two more.
Both teams made some great defensive plays.
Chazy faced a base-loaded jam in the sixth inning with one out when third baseman Sam Gonyo caught a line drive and turned it into a double play to keep Lake Placid off the board.
Buysse paced the Blue Bombers with a double and two singles.
“Tonight was Senior Night for Georgia Belrose, Katana Coon and Sequoia McChesney,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said. “I am proud of our team for pulling out a hard-fought victory against a well-coached Lake Placid squad.”
—
Chazy 5, Lake Placid 4
LP 210 000 1 - 4 7 1
CCRS 010 301 x - 5 3 4
Pedu and Herzog. Columbus and Collins. WP — Columbus LP- Pedu. 2B- Lapierre (CCRS), Buysse (LP)
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 19
WILLSBORO 4
NORTH CREEK — Kamron Calvert and Molly Smith accounted for three hits each for the hosts.
Eloise Noel and Mackenzie Mulligan added two hits apiece, with Mulligan getting a triple. Lucia Williams also contributed a triple in support of winning pitcher Julia Morris, who struck out five.
“Bats came to life tonight on senior night,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Alliosn Gonyo said. “Lucia Williams led the offense with three RBI, including a triple.”
Five players had a hit each for the Warriors.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 19, Willsboro 4
WCS 030 010 - 4 5 2
J-M 536 50x - 19 13 2
La. Nolette and Herzog.,Morris and L. Sharp. WP- Morris LP- La. Nolette. 3B- Williams (J-M), Mulligan (J-M)
BOQUET VALLEY 16
WELLS 1
WESTPORT — Abbey Schwoebel led the way offensively with three singles as the Griffins recorded a five-inning win.
Scarlett Behm added a double for Boquet Valley, which had seven hits in all. The Griffins scored at least a run in every inning, including six in the third.
Winning pitcher Emily Hickey struck out eight.
Three different Wells players each had a hit.
—
Boquet Valley 16, Wells 1
WCS 000 10 - 1 3 0
BV 346 21 - 16 7 4
Allen, Bly (3), Wright (4) and Rust. Hickey and Schwoebel. WP- Hickey, LP- Allen. 2B- Behm (BV)
CROWN POINT 11
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 6
CROWN POINT — Winning pitcher Kaitlin Ross, who struck out seven, led the way offensively for the Panthers with two doubles and a single.
Addison Hurlburt and Marissa Duprey added two hits apiece, with Ellah Slattery and Julianne Swan each getting a double.
Crown Point scored at least a run in every inning but the second.
Isla Hubert accounted for a home run and single for Bolton/Schroon Lake. Riley Huck contributed a triple.
—
Crown Point 11, Bolton/Schroon Lake 6
B/SL 013 010 1 - 6 5 3
CP 302 312 x - 11 10 3
Trowbridge, Egloff (5) and Navitsky. Ross and Munson. WP- Ross LP- Trowbridge. 2B- Slattery (CP), Ross 2 (CP), Hurlburt (CP), Swan (CP). 3B- Huck (B/SL). HR- Hubert (B/SL).
NON-LEAGUE
TICONDEROGA 23
NORTH WARREN 4 (5)
TICONDEROGA — Lizzie Rich went three-for-three, with two doubles and four RBI, to lead the Sentinels’ 13-hit attack.
Kaedence Porter was two-for-two, including two doubles and a RBI, while Jaelyn Whitford went two-for-three, with a double and two RBI.
Winning pitcher Sarah Pound and reliever Sophia Johndrow, both pitching for the first time on the varsity, did well.
The Sentinels also took advantage of 17 walks.
—
Ticonderoga 23, North Warren 4 (5)
NW 003 01 - 4 8 5
TCS 48(11) 0x - 23 13 2
Swan, Stonitsch (2) and K. Stonitsch. Pound, Johndrow (4) and Johndrow, Moore (4). WP- Pound. LP- Swan. 2B- Rich 2 (TCS), Porter 2 (TCS), Whitford (TCS), Mattison (TCS), Moore (TCS), Charboneau (TCS).
