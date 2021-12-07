Nighthawks down Hornets in OT

PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks, led by Kortney McCarthy with 22 points, found their way to a 44-36 overtime win over the Hornets, Tuesday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball.
McCarthy also had three three-pointers, with Mia Marino adding on two as well.
“Kortney was very tough tonight,” Plattsburgh High coach Joe Mazzella said.
“She willed her group to a win. She took over overtime and got it done for them, and at the end of the day, you tip your hat to a great player.”
Mazzella also tipped his hat to Peru coach Eric Dubay.
“I have so much respect for Coach Dubay and his kids, they are so competitive.”
The score was close at halftime, with the Nighthawks only leading by three, 17-14. Mazzella also mentioned how great it was to have fans back in the stands.
“It is so great to be able to compete for your community on both sides,” he said.
As for the Hornets, Cora Long led the team with 16 points, including three treys. Callie Fitzwater also notched two three-pointers, getting eight points total.
“Tough one for us to lose, and we will bounce back,” Mazzella said.
“We had to battle through some foul trouble a majority of the game. We have to do a better job of keeping people in front of us and not committing unnecessary fouls.”
Mazzella said the team also had struggles with making shots and stopping the opponents when they needed to.
“We are in the fight, we just have to learn how to finish, but I think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said.
Peru 44, Plattsburgh High 36 (OT)
Peru (44)
Lawliss 1-2-4 Marino 2-0-6 McCarthy 7-5-22 Prescott 0-0-0 Sypek 0-1-1 Hendrix 3-2-8 Brousseau 1-1-3 Welch 0-0-0. Totals: 14-11-44.
Plattsburgh High (36)
Hewson 2-4-8 Long 4-5-16 Hemingway 0-2-2 Fitzwater 3-0-8 Steria 1-0-2 Crahan 0-0-0 DeTulleo 0-0-0 Whalen 0-0-0. Totals: 10-11-36.
Halftime- Peru, 17-14.
3-point goals- Plattsburgh High (5), Long 3, Fitzwater 2. Peru (5), McCarthy 3, Marino 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 48
BEEKMANTOWN 22
BEEKMANTOWN — The Cougars came into the Eagles’ territory and soundly defeated them, with Audie Hollister leading the victors with 14 points.
Close behind was Desiree Dubois, with 13, and Bailee LaFountain with 10. All three of these girls also hit one from the three-point line.
For Beekmantown, Payton Parliament led with 11 points, followed by Grace McCasland with nine. McCasland also put a basket up for three.
At the half, the Cougars were leading 31-8.
Northeastern Clinton 48, Beekmantown 22
Northeastern Clinton (48)
Creller 0-0-0, Lafountian 3-3-10, Hollister 5-3-14, Roberts 2-0-4, Prairie 2-0-4, Dubois 6-2-13, Racine 0-1-1, Trudo 0-1-1, Deso 0-1-1, Richard 0-0-0. Totals: 18-11-48.
Beekmantown (22)
McCasland 3-2-9, Cross 1-0-2, Parliament 3-5-11, Williams 0-0-0, Mesec 0-0-0, Labarge 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0, Proper 0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0. Totals: 10-7-22.
Halftime- NCCS, 31-8.
3-point goals- Beekmantown (1), McCasland. NCCS (3), Lafountain, Hollister, Dubois.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 68
SARANAC LAKE 19
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats handled the Red Storm soundly, with Abby Peryea leading her team with 20 points, including a three-pointer.
Alexis Belrose also contributed, with 16 points and four three-point shots made. Isabella Gilmore also had two three-pointers, and Mackenna LaBarge had one.
Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge noted all these players, along with Abigail Peryea as having great games all-around.
The Bobcats led, 46-4, at the half.
For Saranac Lake, Madison Moody led the team with eight points, including two three-pointers.
Northern Adirondack 68, Saranac Lake 19.
Northern Adirondack (68)
LaBarge 1-0-3, Bushey 2-0-4, Gilmore 3-0-8, Belrose 6-0-16, Poupore 1-0-2, Abigail Peryea 3-3-9, Charland 3-0-6, Abby Peryea 9-1-20. Totals: 28-4-68.
Saranac Lake (19)
Leeret 1-0-2, A. Ladue 0-0-0, Owens 0-0-0, Hewitt 1-0-2, Peer 1-1.3, Clark 0-0-0, C.Ladue 2-0-4, Small 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0, Moody 3-0-8. Totals: 8-1-19.
Halftime- NAC, 46-4.
3-point goals- NAC (8), Belrose 4, Gilmore 2, Abby Peryea, LaBarge. Saranac Lake (2), Moody 2.
AUSABLE VALLEY 45
MORIAH 33
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots were excited to get back onto the court with fans in the crowd, and put on a winning performance against the Vikings.
Brooklyn Douglass and Kaydence Hoehn each had 12 points to contribute to AuSable Valley’s win, with Douglass scoring a three-pointer as well.
“We struggled offensively in the first quarter,” coach Jon Douglass said.
“In the second quarter, the girls went out with intensity and it made a huge difference.”
Douglass also said in the final quarter, Moriah was allowed to score some baskets after the Patriots were out of rhythm on defense.
“This was a great first game to get us back in the rhythm and to focus on where we can improve,” Douglass said.
For Moriah, Hannah Gaddor scored 16 points for the team-high.
AuSable Valley 45, Moriah 33
AuSable Valley (45)
Richards 2-0-4, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 1-1-3, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 3-5-12, Hoehn 6-0-12, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Kinsman 0-1-1, Stanley 0-0-0, Schier 0-0-0, Shambo 4-3-11, Durgan 1-0-2. Totals: 17-10-45.
Moriah (33)
Bosarge 2-0-5, Throw 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Snyder 4-0-8, Gaddor 7-2-16, Marcil 0-1-1, Anderson 0-0-0,Sprague 1-1-3, Callahan 0-0-0, Towns 0-0-0. Totals: 14-4-33.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 18-5.
3-point goals- AuSable Valley (1), Douglass. Moriah (1), Bosarge.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 61
SETON CATHOLIC 38
ELIZABETHTOWN — Abbey Schwoebel had a dominant game, leading the Griffins with 34 points, three three-pointers and 13 rebounds.
Ella Lobdell also contributed with 16 points, three treys and five steals.
For the Knights, Madyson Whalen led the team with 16 points with two three-pointers, with Charlotte Hughes right behind her with 10 points.
The score at the half had the Griffins leading, 28-15.
Boquet Valley 61, Seton Catholic 38
Bouquet Valley (61)
Thompson 1-0-2, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 12-7-34, Lobdell 6-1-16, Reynolds 1-0-2, Kohler 0-0-0, Caputo 0-2-2, Denton 2-1-5. Totals: 22-11-61.
Seton Catholic (38)
Hughes 3-4-10, Whalen 5-4-16, Allen 0-0-0, Rock-Perez 1-1-3, Conti 1-1-3, Lawliss 0-1-1, Romero 0-0-0, Pearl 1-3-5. Totals: 11-14-38.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 28-15.
3-point goals- Seton Catholic (2), Whalen 2. Boquet Valley (6), Lobdell 3, Schwoebel 3.
SCHROON LAKE 53
CHAZY 24
SCHROON LAKE — Kayli Hayden notched 17 points, leading the Wildcats to a victory over the Eagles.
Close behind was Allison Baker with 14 points.
“Hayden and Baker were a great inside-outside duo tonight to lead us in scoring,” coach Jeff Cutting said.
Cutting noted Dakotah Cutting came in clutch on defense, with 15 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
“Our team as a whole did a great job mixing up the defenses until we could get going on offense,” Cutting said.
For the Eagles, Carly LaPierre led the team with nine points.
“Chazy played us very tough the entire game, making us earn everything we got,” Cutting said.
He also recognized Chazy coach Josh Howell as doing an exceptional job with a very young team.
Schroon Lake 53, Chazy 24.
Schroon Lake (53)
D.Cutting 2-2-6
Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Emmert 1-0-2, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 2-0-4, Hayden 7-3-17, Baker 7-0-14, Shaughnessy 0-2-2, Arnold 3-0-6, Mieras 0-0-0. Totals: 23-7-53.
Chazy (24)
Langlois 1-0-3, Turek 1-0-3, Gonyo 1-0-2, Lucas 2-0-4, LaPierre 4-1-9, McChesney 0-0-0, Howell 1-0-3, Carroll 0-0-0, Bushey 0-0-0, Columbus 0-0-0. Totals: 10-1-24.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 22-13.
3-point goals- Chazy (3), Langlois, Turek, Howell.
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 31
WELLS 11
WELLS — Kaitlyn Cannan led the Orange with nine points, including one three-pointer, and 11 rebounds en route to their win over Wells.
Olivia Zampuno also hit two treys, giving her eight points in total.
Indian Lake/Long Lake led at the half, 17-6.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 31, Wells 11.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (31)
Norton 0-0-0, Zumpano 3-0-8, Penrose 2-0-4, Cannan 4-0-9, Puterko 2-1-5, M. Liddle 1-3-5, C. Liddle 0-0-0, Harris 0-0-0. Totals: 13-4-31.
Wells (11)
Allen 2-0-4, Wright 1-0-2, Ki Bly 0-0-0, Ko Bly 0-0-0, Komlegeth 0-0-0, LeBarron 2-1-5. Totals: 5-1-11.
Halftime- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 17-6.
3-point goals- IL/LL (3), Zumpano 2, Cannan.
