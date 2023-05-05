PORT KENT — It came down to which team had a lower score, and that would be Peru snatching the victory from NCCS, 3-3 (173-178).
Peru’s Nicholas Palmer got things started off right with a 41-44.
Liam Clark, who was the medalist, shot a round of 39 to defeat Evan Manor.
Patrick Clark would be the Nighthawks third win over Carter Fredette, 46-47.
NCCS’ Kevin Castine, Peyton Palmer, Josh Sisco had the three victories to tie the contest.
Peru 3 (173), Northeastern Clinton 3 (178)
No 1. Palmer (PCS) def. B. Fredette (NCCS), 41-44
No. 2. L. Clark (PCS) def. Manor (NCCS), 39-45
No 3. P. Clark (PCS), C. Fredette (NCCS), 46-47
No 4. Castine (NCCS), def. Sweeny (PCS), 43-47
No 5. Palmer (NCCS), def. Pelkey (PCS), 46-49
No 6. Sisco (NCCS) def. Miner (PCS), 47-48
LAKE PLACID 6
TICONDEROGA 0
LAKE PLACID — With the weather behaving, somewhat, the Blue Bombers got their first win of the season, defeating the Sentinels, 6-0.
Lake Placid’s Brady Tremblay was medalist for Lake Placid with a 2 over par 37 in cold wet conditions.
Grady Draper shot a 40 and Chris Byrne and Carver Bell had 41s to help Lake Placid.
The closest match turned out to be the last pairing of the day as Liam Gotham defeated Myron Geraw, 68-70.
Lake Placid 6, Ticonderoga 0
No 1. Tremblay (LP) def. Well (Ti), 37-49
No. 2 Byrne (LP) def. Coffman (Ti), 41-57
No 3. Draper (LP) def. Osier (Ti), 40-60
No 4. Bell (LP) def. Wojcik (Ti), 41-60
No 5. Cecunjanin (LP) def. Cook (Ti), 50-56
No 6. Gotham (LP) def. Genaw (Ti), 68-70
Schroon Lake 6
Keene 0
LAKE PLACID — The Wildcats took care of business, defeating the Eagles, 6-0.
Schroon Lake’s Austin Hartwell and Ronan Deslauriers were the medalists shooting a low round of 46.
Josiah Melville was just off the pace with the third best score. Melville would golf a round of 48.
Justice Hurtado and Carter Smith played close from beginning to end. Hurtado would seal the sweep defeating Hurtado 1-up, 71-73.
Schroon Lake 6, Keene 0
No 1. Hartwell (SL) def Tansey (KCS), 46-53
No 2. Deslauriers (SL) def Durant (KCS), 46-76
No 3. Melville (SL) def. Cantwell (KCS), 48-79
No 4. Belrose (SL) def. Van Campen (KCS), 59-74
No 5. Gillings (SL) def Kelley (KCS), 54-71
No 6. Hurtado (SL) def. Smith (KCS) 71-73
