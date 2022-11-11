CLINTONVILLE — Sometimes, regular season success doesn’t always translate to postseason championships. That could be considered the case with the Nighthawks, as after an undefeated regular season, they would be swept in the subregional round of the NYSPHAA Class B tournament by the Ichabod Crane Riders, Thursday at AuSable Valley High School.
While the match may have ended in a sweep, the Nighthawks were giving the Riders everything they could handle throughout, as all three sets were decided by four points or less. They would even force the third set to go to extra points in what head coach Mary Anne Lake thought was their best played match of the season, even in the loss.
“I think they played their best game of the season. I think that you can always second guess what if we had done this or what if we had done that, but they worked hard and I can’t fault them for that,” said Lake. “So they did a great job.”
The intensity was high right from the opening serve and it was consistent throughout all three sets. It could first be felt in the opening set, as both teams went punch-for-punch with each other, trading points for almost the entire set.
Peru would eventually pull away for a 20-17 lead and appeared to be on track to take the first set. However, from that moment on the Riders would go on an impressive 8-1 run, to win the set, 25-21.
The comeback was in large part due to the ferocious play of Riders’ Emma Scheitinger and Ally Flint, who were making a living above the net, a theme that would be seen throughout the match.
In the second set Peru would get off to a slower start scoring points, as they would fall behind, 20-8. Yet, Peru would show their fight, clawing their way back to make the score 23-20. With the score then turning to 24-21, Peru was left with no margin for error, as not to fall down two sets to none.
On the ensuing Nighthawks serve, Katie Finn would be a bit too strong and the ball would touchdown just over the back line, as they would drop the set, 25-21.
Down 2-0 in sets, the Nighthawks had their backs against the wall and with things looking bleak on the scoreboard, could’ve very easily rolled over in the third with that monumental climb ahead of them.
However, the Nighthawks were sure to leave everything they had on the floor, especially considering it was a veteran team made-up of seven seniors. They would fall down 3-0 early in the set but would refuse to show their quit, rallying back to even the score, 7-7.
Later in the set, Ichabod Crane would push the score to 21-18, maintaining the advantage late. But the Nighthawks weren’t done just yet, scoring six of the next seven points to take a 24-22 lead.
Down by two, the Riders seemed determined to not allow the match to go any farther, as they would score four unanswered points to win the set, 26-24, and the match, 3-0. Even after losing the set, Lake remarked at her team’s ability to have the strength and resilience to fight and not go down until the very last moment.
“These girls are the hardest workers ever. They’ve got a lot of fight and they’ve got a lot of smarts,” said Lake. “They were trying to figure out a way to get around them but Ichabod is a good team; a really good team.”
For the Nighthawks, this loss was not one to hang their hats on, as this was a team that had dazzled all season to the tune of a nearly undefeated record, at 17-1.
“This team has honestly just been so much fun; they’ve awed me at every turn. At every practice there’s something new or something different or somebody would make a great play that showed me they were growing and improving,” Lake said. “I was just so impressed with them all season.”
—
Ichabod Crane 3, Peru 0
25-21, 25-21, 26-24
PCS- Robinson, 7 kills. Madore, 6 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 30 assists, 7 digs. Finn, 2 points, 15 kills, 10 digs. E. Cunningham, 8 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig. G. Cunningham, 1 dig. Lozier, 7 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 11 digs. Lehman, 3 points, 2 kills, 1 block. Bartholomew, 4 points, 1 kill, 3 assists, 18 digs.
