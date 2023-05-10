PERU — It was an all-around dominant showing by Peru as they easily defeated NCCS and AVCS in track & field, Tuesday.
On the boy’s side Peru won by over 100 points compared to their opponents.
Multiple Nighthawk athletes won multiple events.
Oliver Lancto was strong in the jumps as he won all three: long, triple and high.
Landon Pandolph was strong in the mile events winning the 1600, 3200 and being a part of the 1,600 relay.
Harrison Matthews took home victories in the 110 hurdles and the 4x400 relay.
Teammate Welc won two events, the 4x800 and 200.
Peru’s McMillan and Schlitt both won in the 4x100. McMillan also won the 200, while Schlitt was part of the 4x400 team.
It was more of the same on the girls as the Nighthawks won by large margins of victories.
It wasn’t only Peru that saw multiple winners, as NCCS’s Ava McCauliffe won three events.
McCauliffe was dominant in the sprints, winning the 100, 200 and 400.
Peru took over from there, having five players win multiple events.
Mia Garrow stole the show winning four: the long jump, high jump, 800 and 4x400.
Welc took care of the distance events, winning the 4x800, 1500 and 3000.
Ophelia Breen was part of Welc’s team on the 4x800, and she also won the 400 hurdles.
Peru’s Laura Davey claimed victory in the 100 hurdles and as part of the 4x400 relay team.
Nighthawk Palmer won the shot and discus throws.
—
BOYS
Peru 121, Northeastern Clinton 9
Peru 114, AuSable Valley 17
Northeastern Clinton 77, AuSable Valley 37
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Peru (Tedesco, Welc, Watts, Squire), 9:07.
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews (PCS), 19.13.
100 dash- 1, Yeates (AVCS), 12.1.
1600 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 4:51.
400 relay- 1, Peru (McMillan, Hanson, Porter, Schlitt), 46.2.
400 dash- 1, Fuller (PCS), 55.3.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews (PCS), 1:00.6.
800 run- 1, Welc (PCS), 2:17.
200 dash- 1, McMillan (PCS), 24.6.
3200 run- 1, Pandolph (PCS), 10:47.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (Pandolph, Matthews, Porter, Schlitt), 3:47.8.
High jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 5’6’’.
Long jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 16’1.75’’.
Triple jump- 1, Lancto (PCS), 36’2’’.
Shot put- 1, Supley (PCS), 43’2’’.
Discus- 1, Hunter (PCS), 122’9.5’’.
GIRLS
Peru 87, Northeastern Clinton 42
Peru 121, AuSable Valley 11
Northeastern Clinton 112, AuSable Valley 14
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- 1, Peru (Breen, Lahart, Trumper, Welc), 10:50.
100 hurdles- 1, Davey (PCS), 18.9.
100 dash- 1, McAuliffe (NCCS), 12.8.
1500 run- 1, Welc (PCS), 5:23.
400 relay- 1, NCCS (Harvey, Racine, Joliciouer, Carroll), 56.5.
400 dash- 1, McAuliffe (NCCS), 1:01.6.
400 hurdles- 1, Breen (PCS), 1;13.7.
800 run- 1, Garrow (PCS), 2;33.4.
200 dash- 1, McAuliffe (NCCS), 26.8.
3000 run- 1, Welc (PCS), 11:38.
1600 relay- 1, Peru (E. Garrow, Davey, Arana, M. Garrow), 4:26.4.
High jump- 1, M. Garrow (PCS), 4’6’’.
Long jump- 1, M. Garrow (PCS), 16’2.5’’.
Triple jump- 1, Clarkness (NCCS), 30’8’’.
Shot put- 1, Palmer (PCS), 30’4’’.
Discus- 1, Palmer (PCS), 98’4’’.
BOYS
Beekmantown 77, Saranac 55
GIRLS
Saranac 115, Beekmantown 17
SARANAC — The Eagles and Chiefs split the action in their meet as the Beekmantown boys pulled away from Saranac, 77-55.
The Chief girls would return the favor in defeating the Eagles, 115-17.
On the boys side, Beekmantown would see multiple winners in Gabriel Reams, Carter Ducatte and Jonathan Slick.
Reams took home victories in the 200 and 4x400 relay. Ducatte was also a member of the 4x400 relay team and won the 400 dash.
Slick achievement victory in both the distance races: the 1,600 and 3,200.
Saranac’s Landon Morris garnered multiple victories in the 3,200 relay as well as the 400 hurdles.
On the girls side it was simply Saranac domination. 6 Chiefs earned multiple victories in the meet.
Sarah Lavigne, Maddalyn Wynnick, Zoe Rainville, Laura Denial, Grace Damiani and Hanson all
Lavigne stole the show winning the sprints. She claimed first in the 100, 200, 400 and was anchor on the 4x100 relay team.
Wynnik and Rainville were both part of the relay team with lavigne. Wynnick also won the long jump while Rainville was part of the 4x400 relay team.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 77, Saranac 55
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- SCS (Cayea, Thayer, Morris, Denial) 8:36.4
110 hurdles- Powers (SCS), 16.23
100- Frennier (BCS), 11.78
1600- Slick (BCS), 4:51.1
400 relay- SCS (Wells, Daniels, Hornburger, Rugar), 45.68
400- C. Ducatte (BCS), 54.29
400 hurdles- Morris (SCS), 1:03.16
800- N. Sand (BCS), 2:12.6
200- Reams (BCS), 23.86
1600- BCS (Reams, Van Alphen, Jock, C. Ducatte), 3:43.1
High Jump- McCoy (SCS), 5’10”
Long jump- Owen (BCS), 18’11”
Triple Jump- Page (BCS) 4’8”
Shot put- Giddings (BCS), 46’6.5”
Discuss- Webber (SCS), 130’6”
GIRLS
Saranac 115, Beekmantown 17
INDIVIDUAL
3,200- SCS (Fay, Thayer, Hamel, Miner), 11:02.1
100 hurdles- Davis (SCS), 19.82
100- Lavigne (SCS), 12.85
1500- Boulds (SCS) 5:09.1
400 relay- SCS (M. Wynnick, Ubi, Rainvile, Lavigne, 51.78
400- Lavigne (SCS), 1:02.96
400 hurdles- Hanson (SCS), 1:15.6
800- Denial (SCS), 2:36
200- Lavigne (SCS), 27.3
3,000- Denial (SCS), 11:45.8
1,600 relay- SCS (Rainville, LaPlante, Hanson, Rabideau), 4:27.7
High jump- Damiani (SCS), 5’2”
Long jump- M. Wynnick (SCS), 15’5.5”
Triple jump- Damiani (SCS) 33’1”
Shot put- Jean-Pierre (SCS), 5’5”
Discuss- Ducatte, 102’5”
BOYS
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 76
SETON CATHOLIC 54
GIRLS
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 63
SETON CATHOLIC 61
PORT KENT— Moriah/Boquet Valley and Seton Catholic competed in close events that saw M/BV narrowly pull away in both.
On the boys side, M/BV won, 76-54.
While M/BV won, Seton Catholic had more athletes that won multiple events. Max Grafstein, Ashton Guay, Sam Dejordy, Aiden Pearl and Gavin Bobbie were the ones who saw multiple victories.
Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Jackson Hooper and Gage Perry doubled down on the day.
Seton Catholic’s Grafstein, Guay, Dejordy and Pearl comprised the teams that won the 1600 and 3200 relays.
They each won a third event with Guay won the 100, Grafstein the 1600, Pearl the 400 and Dejordy the 400 hurdles
Hooper won both the long and triple jump while Bobbie won the throws.
On the girls' side, it was much closer with the final being in favor of M/BV 63-61.
Both teams saw at least four multiple winners, with the Knights holding an edge 5-4.
SC’s Monique Allen, Isabella Spiegel, Madyson Whalen, and Lizarazo won multiple events on the day.
Moriah/Boquet Valley had multiple winners in Sophia Mckiernan, Juliana Riemersma, Isabella Giovazzine, Kiera Callahan.
“After competing in rainy, cold, windy and even hail...this was the first meet that both teams had where the weather was amazingly nice,” M/BV coach Luis Garnica said. “Great efforts, and some personal bests by 2nd and 3rd place athletes.
“Love how the Section 7 athletes, parents and fans cheer for and encourage each other during our friendly competitions. No place I would rather coach.”
—
BOYS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 76, Seton Catholic 54
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3200 relay- SC (Guay, Grafstien, Dejordy, Pearl), 11:59
110 hurdles- Madill (M/BV), 20.91
100- Guay (SC), 11.6
1600- Grafstien (SC), 5:10
400 relay- M/BV (Peters, Wekin, Perry, Hickock), 50.8
400- Pearl (SC), 53.41
400 hurdles - Dejordy (SC), 2:13
200- Perry (M/BV), 25.3
3200- Chase (SC), 11.26
1600- SC (Guay, Grafstien, Dejordy, Pearl), 3:52
High Jump- Hooper (M/BV), 7’1”
Long jump- Hooper (M/BV), 19’10”
Triple jump- Perry (M/BV), 34’4”
Shot put- Bobbie (SC), 47’4.5”
Discus- Bobbie (SC) 109’10.5”
GIRLS
Moriah/Boquet Valley 63, Seton Catholic, 61
INDIVIDUAL
3200- SC (Allen, Lizarazo, Pearl, Spiegel), 12:01
100- Mckiernan (M/BV), 17.8
100- Riemersma (M/BV), 12.88
1500, Callahan (M/BV), 5:51
400 relay- M/BV (Mckiernan, Marcil, Bisselle, Riemersma), 55.6
400- Pearl (SC), 1:04
400 hurdles- Whalen (SC), 1:34
800- Lizarazo (SC), 2:44
200- Riemersma (M/BV), 27.7
3000- Callahan (M/BV)
1600 relay- SC (Whalen, Spiegel, Trombley, Pearl), 4:38
High jump- Willette (SC), Marcil (M/BV), 5’5”
Long jump- Whalen (SC), 15’1”
Triple jump- Mast (SC), 27’7.5”
Shot put- Giovazzino (M/BV), 30’1”
Discuss- Giovazzino (M/BV), 70’2”
BOYS
LAKE PLACID 74
TICONDEROGA 52
GIRLS
LAKE PLACID 76
TICONDEROGA 46
LAKE PLACID — On senior day in Lake Placid, the seniors performed admirably in their last home meet, sweeping Ti in both the boys and girls meets.
On the boys side, the Blue Bombers won 74-52.
Andrew Scanio had a strong performance in his final meet. He won the distance events in the 3200 and 4x800 relay team.
Senior Riley Bryette threw well in his final home meet.
Sean Roth and John Lansing were multiple winners as well. Roth won the 100 and 200 while Lansing handled the jumps in winning the high and triple jump.
On the girls side, it was more of the same. This time Lake Placid won, 76-46.
“We had a great showing during our Senior Meet,” Blue Bombers coach Caitlin Delaney said. “Our seniors Lilly Rother, Addison Colby, Addelisa Ahmeic, and Monica Mzese had a strong showing. We are building into sectionals with one meet left in our regular season.”
Lake Placid’s Rother was one of three multiple winners, with Pia Morelli and Kia McKinnon joining her.
All three were part of the 4x800 relay team.
Rother and McKinnon would end up tying, crossing the line at the same time of 5:28, in the 1,500.
McKinnon and Morelli were both a part of the 4x400 relay team as well.
Ti’s Isabella Burroughs would have an impressive day winning races as well as field events.
Burroughs won the 100 hurdles, triple and high jumps for her school.
