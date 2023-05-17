PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks grinded out a gutsy win Tuesday afternoon, as not only did they beat the incoming rain but they also beat the Eagles on their home course via tiebreaker, 190-195.
The match would be forced to come down to strokes as each squad had earned three points a piece through the six matchups. Keegan Seamone, Cooper Burdo and Seth Beebe all won their matchups for Beekmantown, while Liam Clark, Brady O’Connell and Hayden Pelkey would earn wins for Peru.
Seamone and Burdo would tie for the low score on the Eagles, each shooting a 44, while Liam Clark would take home the medal for the match, carding an impressive 42 in the win.
Peru 3, Beekmantown 3 (190-195)
No. 1- K. Seamone (BCS) def. Palmer (PCS), 44-50.
No. 2- L. Clark (PCS) def. O. Beebe (BCS), 42-51.
No. 3- Burdo (BCS) def. Sweeney (PCS), 44-49.
No. 4- S. Beebe (BCS) def. P. Clark (PCS), 56-58.
No. 5- O’Connell (PCS) def. Rocheleau (BCS), 48-58.
No. 6- Pelkey (PCS) def. R. Seamone (BCS), 57-60.
Northeastern Clinton 6
AuSable Valley 0
CHAMPLAIN — While it may have only gone six holes the Cougars were still able to take home the victory in Tuesdays match, as they swept the Patriots, 6-0.
“Very windy and rainy conditions forced play to be limited to a six hole match,” Northeastern Clinton coach Matt Fredette said. “Credit to all players on both teams for playing through such difficult conditions.”
Ben Fredette was medalist for the victorious Cougars with a 31, while teammate Maxx Rabideau would follow him closely with a 32. Porter Goodman carded a 33 through six holes for the Patriots, earning him the low score for the group.
Northeastern Clinton 6, AuSable Valley 0
(Through six holes)
No. 1- B. Fredette (NCCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 31-33.
No. 2- Manor (NCCS) def. Thomas (AVCS), 33-36.
No. 3- Castine (NCCS) def. Crowningshield (AVCS), 36-37.
No. 4- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Hart (AVCS), 34-39.
No. 5- Rabideau (NCCS) def. Dorr (AVCS), 32-50.
No. 6- Palmer (NCCS) won by forfeit.
Saranac 5
Saranac Lake 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Chiefs had a solid showing at the Barracks Tuesday afternoon as the group played through the chilly weather to nearly sweep the Red Storm, 5-1.
“The weather conditions were not ideal to say the least. The players battled the rain, wind and a severe drop in temperature,” Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said.
Saranac’s Nathan Hamel was the medalist on the day with an impressive 42. Ryan McGinnis-Theis and Carson St. Louis led Saranac Lake with solid rounds of 49, however, McGinnis-Theis would earn the team’s only point on the day with a win at No. 3.
Saranac 5, Saranac Lake 1
No. 1- Lashway (SCS) def. Jewtraw (SLCS), 47-48.
No. 2- N. Hamel (SCS) def. St. Louis (SLCS), 42-49.
No. 3- McGinnis-Theis (SLCS) def. Dingman (SCS), 49-51.
No. 4- Terry (SCS) def. Patnode (SLCS), 59-62.
No. 5- Mather (SCS) def. Rascoe (SLCS).
No. 6- Fraser (SCS) def. Lava (SLCS).
