PERU — Plattsburgh High built a three-goal lead early in the second half on Tuesday and then had to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Peru in Northern Soccer League boys’ action.
The Hornets held a 1-0 lead at the half on Momin Khan’s goal.
Owen Mulligan and Jack Ferris then both found the back of the net 15 seconds and 1:01, respectively, in the second stanza to give PHS a 3-0 advantage.
The Nighthawks, however, made it plenty interesting when Nolan Manchester brought his team to within one goal with tallies at 7:07 and four minutes later, at 11:21. Morgan McCormick assisted on both Manchester goals.
Mulligan added two assists and Ferris one for the Hornets.
“PHS caught us on our heels to begin the second half and the lead proved to be too much to overcome,” Peru coach Matt Armstrong said.
“But I was impressed with Peru’s bounce back from a three-goal deficit and fight until the end.”
Plattsburgh 3, Peru 2
Plattsburgh 1 2 — 3
Peru 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, PHS, Khan (Mulligan), 27:19.
Second half- 2, PHS, Mulligan (Ferris), :15. 3, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 1:01. 4, PCS, Manchester (McCormick), 7:07. 5, PCS, Manchester (McCormick), 11:21.
Shots- PHS, 16-7.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 13. Clookey, PHS, 5.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Josh Burgin’s goal midway through the second half provided the margin of difference for the Eagles.
The Cougars opened the scoring on Jordan Brown’s marker at 8:49 of the opening half.
It stayed that way until Cameron Danville knotted the score with 27:28 gone in the first.
Owen Beebe then assisted on Burgin’s game-winning goal, which came at 23:40 of the second half.
“NCCS took a very direct approach against us tonight,” Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy said. “But our defensive unit of Sam Bingel, Dylan Brown, Branden VanAlphen and Owen Beebe stood strong and limited NCCS’ ability to create good chances.
“Marcus Bedard played a great game for NCCS in the middle of the field.”
Beekmantown 2, NCCS 1
NCCS 1 0 — 1
Beekmantown 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, NCCS, Brown (Wells), 8:49. 2, BCS, Danville (Mosley), 27:28.
Second half- 3, BCS, Burgin (Beebe), 23:40.
Shots- Beekmantown, 14-10.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 9. Manor, NCCS, 12.
SARANAC 4
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
SARANAC — Mason Brown tallied the first two goals of the game, one in each half, to lead the Chiefs.
Saranac held a 1-0 halftime advantage before Brown, Theran Ducatte and Kye Norcross all scored in the second stanza.
For Norcross, it was his first varsity goal. Derek Pflanz assisted on the goal and it was his first varsity point.
Saranac 4, AuSable Valley 0
AuSable Valley 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, SCS, Brown (Buckley), 14:54.
Second half- 2, SCS, Brown pk, 21:50. 3, SCS, Ducatte, 24:42. 4, SCS, Norcross (Pflanz), 39:58.
Shots- Saranac, 15-0.
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 0. Klotzko, AVCS, 11.
SETON CATHOLIC 2
SARANAC LAKE 0
PLATTSBURGH — Aiden Pearl scored a goal in each half to power the Knights past the Red Storm.
Colby Chase assisted on Pearl’s first goal and Ashton Guay on the second.
Cooper Metcalf stopped three shots to post the shutout in the Seton Catholic nets. Nash Carlisto made 10 saves for Saranac Lake.
“I was very pleased by the effort of the boys today,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said.
“We showed the potential of how we can play when we are all at our best on both sides of the field.”
Seton Catholic 2, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Seton Catholic 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, SC, Pearl (Chase), 15:00.
Second half- 2, SC, Pearl (Guay), 26:00.
Shots- Seton Catholic, 12-3.
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 3. N. Carlisto, SLCS, 10.
KEENE 3
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
JOHNSBURG — Vann Morrelli scored all three of his team’s goals as Keene recorded a win.
Morrelli tallied twice in the first half and once in the second stanza.
The hosts avoided the shutout when Caden DeGroat found the back of the net with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
“This was a back-and-forth game for the majority of the 80 minutes,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson said. “Both teams had a lot of scoring opportunities and Keene was able to take advantage of their opportunities.”
Keene 3, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
Keene 2 1 — 3
Johnsburg/Minerva 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, KCS, Morrelli (Warner), 7:58. 2, KCS, Morrelli, 34:58.
Second half- 3, KCS, Morrelli (Marin), 10:25. 4, J/M, DeGroat (Morin), 36:08.
Shots- Keene, 16-12.
Saves- Gagnon, KCS, 8. Poirier (4), Fish (7), J/M, 11.
GIRLS
CROWN POINT 1
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
CROWN POINT — Makenna Munson’s unassisted goal at 21:39 of the second half gave the Panthers their victory.
Marissa Duprey posted the shutout in net for Crown Point with five saves. Lucia Williams stopped nine shots for Johnsburg/Minerva.
“It was well played by both teams,” Crown Point coach Bradlee Peters said. “Crown Point’s Makenna Munson was relentless on the offensive attack and found the back of the net off her own rebound.
“Madison Munson was just as impressive shoring up the defense and helped to give Marissa Duprey her first shutout of the year.”
Crown Point 1, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
Johnsburg/Minerva 0 0 — 0
Crown Point 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, CPCS, Mak. Munson, 21:39.
Shots- Crown Point, 14-5.
Saves- Duprey, CPCS, Williams, J/M, 9.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
WILLSBORO 1, OT
WILLSBORO — Schroon Lake/Newcomb forced overtime when Hannah Thompson scored off a Maddie Anauo assist with 25:37 gone in the second half.
The Warriors held a 1-0 advantage after 40 minutes when Lexi Nolette tallied from Emily Mitchell with just one second remaining in the opening stanza.
Abby Bruno made 14 saves in the Willsboro nets and Alyssa Arnold stopped 11 shots for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
“This was a battle all game long and both defenses did a great job withstanding pressure,” Willsboro coach Justin Drinkwine said. “Both Abby Bruno and Alyssa Arnold played well in the net today.”
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1, Willsboro 1, OT
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0 1 0 0 — 1
Willsboro 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Mitchell), 39:59.
Second half- 2, SL/N, Thompson (Anauo), 25:37.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 20-15.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 14. Arnold, SL/N, 11.
Monday
Girls
Crown Point 4
Johnsburg/Minerva 1
CROWN POINT — The Panthers trumped the Irish at home Monday, 4-1. The Irish were spreading the love as well, with four different players scoring goals in the win.
Abigail LaFountain and Rylee Rafferty would each score first half goals, with assists going to Laurel Peters and Madison Munson. However this was a tightly played game at half, with Julia Morris scoring off an assist from Corbin Degroat to put the Irish only down, 2-1.
In the second half, Crown Point would put the game out of reach, with Brianna Duprey scoring the teams third goal and Peters tacking on a fourth.
Both teams will be back in action today, with Crown Point facing Wells and Johnsburg/Minerva taking on Keene, both at 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point 4, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
JOH 1 0 — 1
CP 2 2 — 4
First Half- 1, CP, LaFountain (Peters). 2, CP, Rafferty (Munson). 3, JOH, Morris (Degroat).
Second Half- 4, CP, Duprey (Ross). 5, CP, Peters.
