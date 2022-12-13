PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawk boys and girls bowling teams picked up right where they left off last week. Coming off a pair of sweeps over the Hornets on Wednesday, both the boys and girls rolled past the Chiefs Monday, 4-0.
On the boys side of things, Nick Palmer and Keagan Hemingway bowled the top series for the Nighthawks, as Palmer rolled a 688 and Hemingway posted a 631, across three games. Madison Provost would lead the way for the Nighthawks in the girl’s group, rolling a 500 series.
For the Chiefs, Joshua Gaboriault would be their top boy’s bowler, rolling a 580 series in the loss, respectively. Kennedy Paynter would represent the Chiefs well amongst the girls as well, rolling a 429 series.
Both Peru and Saranac will be back in action at North Bowl Lanes again on Wednesday, as Peru will take on AuSable Valley and Saranac will match up with Northeastern Clinton, both at 3:30 p.m.
—
BOYS
Peru 4, Saranac 0
PCS- Palmer 206-264-218-688, K. Hemingway 236-172-223-631.
SCS- Gaboriault 192-203-185-580.
GIRLS
Peru 4, Saranac 0
PCS- Garrand 169-127-161-457, Provost 180-135-185-500.
SCS- Paynter 164-125-140-429.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4
Willsboro 1
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 3
Willsboro 1
PLATTSBURGH — Both the Patriot boys and girls were able to avoid splits Monday, as both squads were able to top the Warriors.
For AuSable Valley, the boys, who won 4-1, were led by Max Benware, who rolled a dazzling 671 series. Logan Collins would come in behind him for AuSable Valley, rolling a 564.
The girls, who won 3-1 over Willsboro, were led by Makayla Lewallen, who bowled a 544 series, including a 202 game.
Willsboro’s strongest series of the day came in the girl groupings as well, as Emily Mitchell rolled her team’s top score, overall, with a 501. Autumn Phinney would score second highest on the team, with a 437 series.
AuSable Valley will look to build off this win in their next contest on Wednesday, when they take on red-hot, Peru. Willsboro will get a little more time-off, as their next contest will come Friday, when they host Moriah.
—
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4, Willsboro 1
WCS- Hathaway 94-146-120-360, Duso 104-116-128-348.
AVCS- Benware 257-235-671, Collins 220-154-190-564.
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 3, Willsboro 1
WCS- Mitchell 164-154-183-501, Phinney 174-127-146-437.
AVCS- Lewallen 170-202-172-544, Perky 139-155-135-429.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.