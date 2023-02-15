PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawk boys and Eagle girls kept their seasons going as each group hoisted a sectional title Monday morning, at North Bowl Lanes. With the wins, each squad secured their spot at States, in Syracuse, during the first weekend of March.
For the Beekmantown girls who capped off their season with a perfect record of 64-0, they now head to States with all the momentum behind them. In Monday’s sectional competition they would finish ahead of the Peru girls, by a pin count of 4871-4377.
Leading the way for the Eagle girls was Alexa Sampica and Kelsey Cook. Sampica would bowl the top series for the team, rolling a 158-190-256-604. Cook would post a strong game for her squad as well, bowling a 239.
Madison Provost and Layla Garrand were doing everything they could for the Nighthawk girls as they tried to be the only blemish on the Eagles perfect season. Provost would bowl the high series for her group, rolling a 214-214-213-641, as well as a 201 game, and Garrand would bowl a pair of strong games tallying 205 and 221.
The Nighthawk boys, who are also heading into States riding a string of dominant performances, were led by Nick Palmer and Kayden Smith, as each bowled series over 670. Palmer would roll a 268-213-207-688 series to lead the team, while Smith had a dazzling series of his own, going 226-246-201-673. Kayden Hemingway impressed for the Nighthawks as well in win, bowling a 225-216-192-633 series.
For the AuSable Valley boys team, who finished just 84 pins behind Peru, Maxwell Benware bowled one his top series of the year, going 290-237-210-718.
Other standout games amongst the boys bowlers include Beekmantown’s Logan Hart (270), Saranac’s Dale Lavarnway (266) and Plattsburgh’s Sebastien Bernier (243).
While the season may have come to a close for some of Section VII’s bowlers, some, not on either advancing team, will still me moving on to the State competition. The top four scorers from both the boys and girls teams that aren’t coming from either of the winning teams will still head to States to represent their schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.