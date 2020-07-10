NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.