The grass is freshly cut and the nets are set up, ready for play.
As Andy Williams sang, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” it most certainly is.
Sorry, Christmas is still months away but before us is the renewal of the athletic season for the high schools of the North Country.
And sorry kids. It might not be the most exciting time for you as you give up the fun in the sun, and return to the classroom.
It’s not far away either, as fall sports begin in full swing starting Monday with scrimmages.
Games start counting Wednesday with the Jan Davis Memorial Tournament at Chazy.
With anything new, there come questions. and there are questions around multiple teams across Section VII as they look to find success on the field, or court, as they aim to improve on last year’s record.
Coaches and students have been hard at work with workouts and the beginning of fall practice to make themselves ready for the competition. If you know an athlete, I’m sure they’ll tell you the season can’t get here fast enough.
When the season gets underway, questions will be answered as teams across the multiple sports begin action, but each team has hope.
Hope that this year they can find success on the field, and hope for the ultimate goal of winning sectionals, something I’ve learned every student is looking for in my first year covering sports in the area.
It’s extra special in high school. Not only is it a new season for each team, but it’ll be a time to see younger players step up and replace those lost to graduation.
Those kinds of questions will answer themselves as the season plays on. Answers to see if teams can repeat as sectional champions or improve on the past year and challenge for one.
It’s what makes sports great. Every year it’s a new team wanting to surpass the previous year and see what they can do.
For example, Peru lost Zach O’Connell to graduation and a new quarterback takes over. Can Peru once again claim the CVAC title, while being in a new classification?
For the unaware, Peru — along with Plattsburgh and Beekmantown — are now in the A classification.
But, it’s not just in football teams that have questions. Saranac’s girl’s soccer team finished 4th in the state last year, and lost a core of players who helped lead them. How will they fare? Then there’s Peru’s volleyball team, which went undefeated and rarely lost a game. Will they continue this dominance under the tutelage of Mary Anne Lake?
These are just a few questions that schools across the area are struck with. It’s not like professional sports where players stay for an extended period of time. High school — and even college — face a new crop of new talent to take over.
And it brings us back every year. To support the kids playing the sport and root for our kids or alma maters. It’s why we pack the stands or bleachers. It’s why we chant and cheer for the team we root for to win.
Sports give us a time to forget about things and just enjoy what’s in front of us. It’s why high school sports are special. Kids are making memories they will carry with them for the rest of their life.
It all starts next week. The fun returns to the field and the gym as teams once again take the field in the spirit of competition.
As long as the weather behaves. After a very wet summer, one can only hope the rain stays away to let the kids play. We need more sun and have had enough of the clouds and rain.
From the volleyball court to the soccer field, I am ready to return to the action and bring coverage to you.
Are you ready for sports to resume?
I’m sure the kids are.
