NESCAC cancels fall sports

HADLEY, MA. — The New England Small College Athletic Conference officially canceled its 2020 fall sports seasons Friday.
"In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings," a statement from the NESCAC read. "Consistent with these policies, the NESCAC Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020."
The NESCAC, a Division III conference, is comprised of Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut College, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan and Williams.
In its statement, the conference expressed concern for the well-being of students, faculty, staff and the broader community.
"Athletics remains an important part of the experience for our students," the conference statement read. "Conference members will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for our students during the upcoming academic year.
To that end, the Presidents have agreed to modify some NESCAC rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives."
Many teams within the NESCAC play against Plattsburgh State in multiple sports.
Plattsburgh, a member of the SUNYAC, is still at this time planning to have a fall sports season for its teams.
"As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to monitor changing federal, state and local guidance, and we will consult with each other as well as public health authorities and the NCAA about the possibility of further changes to NESCAC rules," the NESCAC said.
