CHAZY — The game was so good the players thought, “Let’s play more!”
That’s just what Giroux’s and Brennan Buick GMC did, ending their game tied 3-3 after two overtimes, Wednesday.
Giroux jumped out to an early 2-0 lead from goals from Sunny Adam and Nolan Ryan.
The lead wouldn’t last long as Brennan’s stormed back scoring two in quick succession. The first goal came when Ethan Leibeck setup Stephen Leibeck on a beautiful play to net the team’s first goal.
Peter Labarge would tie things, 2-2, when he scored off a penalty kick.
Brennan’s would make it three unanswered when Joey Ondarza knocked in a rebound, but Giroux’s would tie it up when Nolan Ryan would take the pass from Brandon Laurin to send it home.
Both goalkeepers, Bruce Juneau and Gabe Huchro, became stalwarts in net in the overtime to keep things tied.
NUTS 2
4TH WARD 1 (2 OT)
PLATTSBURGH — Ryan Kavanaugh and Austin Tetreault would trade goals for their teams in regulation.
This would be the only damage goalkeepers Matt LaClair and Dawson Pellerin would give up until overtime.
It would come down to the second overtime when Nate Boule would slot home the game winner for Nuts.
Nuts improved on the season to 2-3, while 4th Ward fell to 3-2.
June 28th
4TH WARD 2
LAKE PLACID 0
PLATTSBURGH — Matt LaClair would be dominant in net, not allowing Lake Placid any chance to score in the contest.
Tristan Conners got things going with a goal to put 4th Ward up for good. An insurance goal would be added to get the final tally.
But with LaClair’s performance in net, the lead felt greater than just two goals.
NUTS 3
CHAZY ORCHARDS 0
CHAZY — It was another game of dominant goalkeeping as Dawson Pellerin wouldn’t give Chazy an opportunity to get on the board.
Going into the second half with the game tied at 0, Noah Lederman would come down the wing sending a shot to the far post to open the scoring.
It would be all Pellerin needed to secure the win for Nuts as he was a wall the entire game.
June 26
GIROUX’S 3
THE GENERALS 2
PLATTSBURGH — Giroux’s needed all the goals it could get to top The General’s, 3-2.
Brandon Laurin opened up scoring for Giroux’s off an assist from Sunny Adam.
Rashad Blake and Nolan Ryan would tally the other two goals for Giroux’s to secure the win.
Scott Bechard and Bruce Junea would split the win in net.
BRENNAN BUICK GMC 2
NUTS 1
CHAZY — Brennan’s continued their strong start to the season as they put together their third strong game in a row in an impressive first season.
Peter Labarge and Ethan Leibeck knocked home goals for Brennan’s to make the deficit too much to overcome for Nuts.
Gabe Huchro once again was a brick wall for Brennan’s in net as he starts to make a case for himself in the league MVP race.
