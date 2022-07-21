CHAZY — The Generals and Giroux’s played to a late 1-1 game before some late heroics put the Generals on top in North Country Soccer League action, Wednesday.
A goal apiece from Marcus Bedard and Nolan Ryan kept the game knotted at one, but Reid Lavalley’s goal with under ten minutes to go gave the Generals the victory.
The game-winner was assisted by Chase Ross, while John Bulson picked up the win in net.
ORCHARDS 7
KAVANAUGH REALTY 2
CHAZY — Simon Falk led the way for Orchards with a hat trick, AND Craig Botten, Sabour Tidjani and Bobby Guifoil all chipped in with a goal each as the team won a rout.
Heath Lucas scored for Kavanaugh.
PLAYOFFS
With these scores, the Chazy Orchards lock up the first seed for playoffs with a record of 6-1.
The Generals finish fourth with a 4-3 record, Kavanaugh Realty finishes fifth with a 3-4 record, and Giroux’s finishes in the sixth and final playoff spot with a matching 3-4 record.
The first round of the playoffs begins July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.