PLATTSBURGH — With just over one week remaining in play, the North Country Soccer League is heating up as teams battle for positions in the final standings.
With five games remaining in the regular season, teams are giving it their all to set up for the quarterfinals.
The postseason begins with the quarters July 26.
Brennan Buick GMC 2
Lake Placid 1
PLATTSBURGH — Brennan’s Matt Brandes would open up scoring in the final seconds of the first half to break scoreless tie.
Ethan and Stephen Leibeck would connect in the second frame to extend the lead to 2-0.
Lake Placid would cut the lead to one with a goal, with 20 minutes remaining.
It would not be enough as Mike McBride stood tall to close out the win.
Giroux’s 3
Chazy Orchards 3 (2 OT)
CHAZY — It was a back and forth game as neither team could get a lead greater than one.
With the goals alternating between the teams, it seemed destined to end in a tie as Nolan Ryan tied it for Giroux’s with roughly 20 minutes to go in the game.
The teams would head into double overtime as Bruce Juneau and Josh Rabideau wouldn’t allow another goal for Giroux’s and the Orchards, respectively.
Rabideau stood tall and came in clutch, saving a penalty kick to keep the game knotted at 3-3.
Wednesday
4th Ward FC 4
Brennan Buick GMC 2
PLATTSBURGH — A day after defeating Lake Placid, Brennan’s wasn’t able to duplicate its success.
4th Ward controlled the game out of the gate as they cruised to a 4-2 victory.
Austin Tetrault would score for 4th Ward while Matt LeClair picked up the win in net.
Nats 4
Generals 1
CHAZY — The Nuts had the game under control and held the Generals at bay, as they cruised to a 4-1 victory.
John Glover, Blake Liberi, Ryan Kavanaugh and Gage Duquette all found the back of the net for Nuts.
Dawson Pellerin picked up the win in net, stymying the Generals, only giving up the one goal. He was a stalwart for the remainder of the game.
