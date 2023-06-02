CHAMPLAIN — Juniors Bailee Lafountain and Desiree Dubois put on an offensively clinic connecting to five touchdowns, as the Cougars roared past the Storm, 48-6.
It really was the Lafountain show again as she not only threw for seven touchdowns on 185 yards passing, but she also had 122 yards on the ground.
Lafountain had her hands on eight of NCCS’ touchdowns.
The lone score that didn’t involve her came from Kylee Suprenant, who returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Cougar defense stepped up and took control as they fell into a groove. Quinn Jolicour and Krista Sebert each had four sacks.
NCCS coach Kristen Patnode praised the effort of Kate Johnston who had seven tackles.
“After a slow start, the girls really picked it up and put on a show,” Patnode said. “The intense heat made the game difficult at the start, but once the girls got into their groove, they came together and made some fantastic plays.
“I’m, once again, blown away at their resilience, skill level and drive to improve their game week after week.”
Northeastern Clinton 48, Saranac Lake 6
SLCS 6 0 - 6
NCCS 24 24 - 48
Individual Stats
Rushing
NCCS- Lafountain, 122, TD. Guay 55. Cameron 20.
Passing
NCCS- Lafountain 185, 7 TD
Receiving
NCCS- Dubois 13 rec, 5 TD. Suprenant 4 rec, TD. Guay, 2 rec, TD. Hite 1 rec. Johnston 1 rec. Stahl 1 rec.
Interceptions
Suprenant, TD
TUESDAY
MORIAH 37
SCHROON LAKE 13
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats were excited to play one of the top teams in Section VII, and use it as a litmus test as the season winds down.
Moriah would use a deep passing attack to pull away from Schroon Lake, 37-13.
“We were looking forward to playing one of the better teams in the league. Our girls played hard and didn’t give up.
“We were able to put together some good drives and move the ball at times tonight.”
Scoring got underway when Allie Huchro reached the end zone and with the following 1-point conversion, the Vikings held a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded with a touchdown of their own score as Olivia Hartwell made it 7-6.
That would be as close as Schroon Lake would get as Moriah scored 30 unanswered points to solidify their lead.
Briella Emmert would score one touchdown late in the game to finalize scoring as the Wildcats converted the extra point.
Both schools have two games left, both happening Monday and Tuesday next week.
Schroon Lake first travels to face AuSable Valley before heading to face Saranac Lake, Tuesday.
Moriah finishes the season in an interesting way. First, they play host to fellow unbeaten Saranac on Monday. They then welcome to the friendly confines, rival Ticonderoga, Tuesday.
Moriah 37, Schroon Lake 13
MCS 31 6 - 37
SLCS 6 7 - 13
Scoring Summary
1st Half
MCS- Huchro (1 pt conversion)
SL- Hartwell (conversion failed)
MCS- Slattery (conversion failed)
MCS- A. Kazlo (conversion failed)
MCS- Slattery (Conversion failed)
MCS- Trow (Conversion failed)
2nd Half
MCS- Trow (Conversion failed)
SL- Emmert (1 pt conversion)
Individual Stats
No stats received from either school
