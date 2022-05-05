ELLENBURG — Northeastern Clinton poured it onto Northern Adirondack, Thursday, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis, sweeping both the boys and girls matches, 5-0.
On the girls’ side, Maggie Sample defeated Reese LaFave for the No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-0. Then, in the No. 2 and 3 singles, the Cougars continued to win thanks to Dalila Purisic and Brynn Hite.
In the doubles matches, the No. 1 pair of Laci Roberts and Callie Racine won against Hailee James and Jo-Ann Mead. In the No. 2, Brooke Mulverhill and Sydney Lemieux took down their Bobcat opponents.
For the boys, the Cougars continued to win, first with Reid LaValley triumphing over Seth King, 6-1, 6-0, in the No. 1 singles. Lucas Deuso won in the No. 2 singles over Tristan Craig, while Haven Dragoon won the No. 3.
Darren Dubois and Owen Roberts teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-2, over Hunter Trombley and Parker Manor. For the No. 2 doubles, the Cougars won again with Marcus Bedard and Blake Chevalier.
“Tonight marked another night of competitive play between the Bobcats and the Cougars,” NAC coach Tyler Pombrio said. “Overall, everyone played well and the sets were back and forth.”
Girls
NCCS 5, NAC 0
Singles
No. 1- Sample (NCCS) def. LaFave, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Purisic (NCCS) def. Griffin, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 3- Hite (NCCS) def. Guay, 7-6, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Roberts/Racine (NCCS) def. Mead/James, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2- Mulverhill/Lemieux (NCCS) def. Begore/Magoon, 6-2, 6-1
Boys
NCCS 5, NAC 0
Singles
No. 1- LaValley (NCCS) def. King, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Deuso (NCCS) def. Craig, 6-0, 7-5.
No. 3- Dragoon (NCCS) def. Carter, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Dubois/Roberts (NCCS) def. Trombley/Manor, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2- Bedard/Chevalier (NCCS) def. Lagree/Tucker, 6-4, 6-2.
SARANAC 5, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
SARANAC 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 1
SARANAC — In the No. 2 doubles matchup for the boys, Liam Kotsogiannis and Jaedon Spear won their first match against their AuSable Valley foes, Aiden Croghan and Preston Rein, 6-2, 6-3, to help lead the Chiefs to a win.
Hunter Provost and Dale Lavarnway led the way in the singles, winning the No. 1 and 3 matches, respectively. Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins teamed up to win in the No. 1 doubles.
The Patriots put one on the board with Tristan Laundree in the No. 2 singles, winning in a close match over Joshua Gaboriault.
“The boys stepped up today and adapted to last-minute changes to the lineup,” Saranac coach Thomas Montanato said. “Dale fought from behind to win his match in three sets.”
“Of course, it was such a pleasure to have both AuSable and Saranac play out matches with full teams this season.”
Sydney Myers, Lia Parker and Raegan Mulverhill all won their singles matches, allowing the Chiefs to secure a win.
Danielle Borner and Taya Wood took town their Patriot rivals. Calleigh Breyette won her first match alongside Madyson Tripp in the No. 2 doubles in a tough match against Rozzlyn Beane and Raegan Schier of AuSable.
Girls
Saranac 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Jerdo, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. MacDougal, no score provided.
No. 3- Mulverhill (SCS) def. Laundree, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Borner/Wood (SCS) def. Brandt/Matteau, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Breyette/Tripp (SCS) def. Beane/Schier, 7-6(7-1), 6-3.
Boys
Saranac 4, AuSable Valley 1
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. MacDougal, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Laundree (AVCS) def. Gaboriault, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3- Lavarnway (SCS) def. D. Rock, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1- Clancy/Devins (SCS) def. Dorr/A. Rock, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Kostogiannis/Spear (SCS) def. Croghan/Rein, 6-2, 6-3.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 5, LAKE PLACID 0
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 3, LAKE PLACID 2
LAKE PLACID — The Hornets were able to secure both the boys and girls matches against the Blue Bombers, with the boys putting up a little more of a challenge.
Tessa and Sebastien Bonnabesse both won their No. 1 singles matches. Tessa defeated Raegan Levitt, 6-3, 6-4, while Sebastien battled with Sonja Toishi in a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 victory.
For the girls, Olivia Nowosielski and Rebecah Coursen won their No. 2 and 3 matches, both in straight sets.
Plattsburgh continued their win streak with the doubles, with the No. 1 going to Olivia Gottschall and Kristie Cantwell while the Vera Saliba and Bailey Hewson duo knocked off their Blue Bomber opponents.
“The scores seem to be very lopsided in favor of Plattsburgh High,” Lake Placid coach Jon Fremante said. “The match tonight had great play from both sides with long rallies and a good number of deuce games.”
The Hornet boys swept their singles matches. Along with Sebastien Bonnabesse, Andrew and Nick Bula won their No. 2 and 3 matches in straight sets.
However, Lake Placid picked up two wins in the doubles categories, with the No. 1 match with Harrison and Nash Carlisto. Owen Keal and Parker Scanio won the No. 2 in a closer match against Plattsburgh’s Joel Acos and Jacques Gervich.
Girls
Plattsburgh High 5, Lake Placid 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Leavitt, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Nowosielski (PHS) def. Fitzsimmons, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3- Coursen (PHS) def. Megliore, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Gottschall/Cantwell (PHS) def. Crawford/Erickson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Saliba/Hewson (PHS) def. Smith/Tyler, 6-2, 6-1.
Boys
Plattsburgh High 3, Lake Placid 2
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Toishi, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
No. 2- A. Bula (PHS) def. Spotts, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3- N. Bula (PHS) def. Lawless, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1- H. Carlisto/N. Carlisto (LP) def. Lambert/Meyer, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2- Keal/Scanio (LP) def. Avos/Gervich, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
PERU 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
PERU 5, SCHROON LAKE 0
PERU — Stephanie Davis and Sebastien Schaefer led the day for the Nighthawks in their 5-0, 5-0 sweep of the Wildcats.
In the No. 1 matches, Davis defeated Schroon Lake’s Madison Prikry, while Schaefer won against Trey Pratt.
That was the lone boys match played, as Schroon Lake had to forfeit the rest.
“Sebastien looked solid in this match today,” Peru coach Matthew Mero said. “Hats off to Trey from Schroon Lake, who competed in every game.”
For the girls, Jacklin Mitchell took the No. 2 singles for Peru, winning over Elizabeth Grey, while the duo of Elise Beauharnois and Jenni Davis took the No. 1 doubles. Peru won the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles by default.
Girls
Peru 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- S. Davis (PCS) def. Prikryl, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Grey, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Beauharnois/J. Davis (PCS) def. Frasier/Arnold, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Boys
Peru 5, Schroon Lake 0
Singles
No. 1- Schaefer (PCS) def. Pratt, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 3- Schroon Lake forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Schroon Lake forfeit.
No. 2- Schroon Lake forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN 5, SETON CATHOLIC 0
BEEKMANTOWN 4, SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH — Luci Brown and Nate Sarnow led the Eagles on the girls and boys sides, respectively, allowing Beekmantown to sweep Seton Catholic.
Brown defeated Lison Becam of Seton, 6-0, 6-0, in the No. 1 singles, while Sarnow took down Issac Nizel, 7-5, 6-2 for the boys.
Hailey Williams and Ella Repas won the No. 2 and 3 matches for the Eagles, with the No. 1 doubles going to Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller. The No. 2 doubles went in favor of Beekmantown’s Peyton Hooker and Julia Conroy.
For the boys, Collin Farrington defeated Jacob Mageria in a tight match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, for the Knights’ only win of the day. Seton was forced to forfeit the No. 3 singles, as well as both doubles matches.
Girls
Beekmantown 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Becam, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Hughes, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3- Repas (BCS) def. Ruffin, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Lawliss/Casas, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Hooker/Conroy (BCS) def. Von Bargen/Metcalf, 6-1, 6-0.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Seton Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1- Sarnow (BCS) def. Nizel, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2- Farrington (SC) def. Mageria, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
