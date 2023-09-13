SARANAC — The Saranac girls scored the final three goals of the evening on Tuesday night and pulled away to a 5-1 victory over Beekmantown in Northern Soccer League action.
Brenna Ducatte tallied two goals for the Spartans, while Lily Brown, Leah Hamel and Brielle DeAngelo each added one.
Hamel also had two assists, along with Eve Liberty. Grace Damiani finished with 14 saves in the Saranac nets.
The Spartans held a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Brown and Ducatte before the Eagles cut their deficit to one on Carly Hagadorn’s goal in the second half.
“I’m very proud of the girls and how they came together as a team,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “Beekmantown is a very well-coached team and we knew it would be a good game.
“Our defense played great and offensively we are getting many players involved. We will continue to work hard to improve each day.”
—
Saranac 5, Beekmantown 1
BCS 0 1 — 1
SCS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, SCS, L. Brown (Hamel). 2, SCS, Ducatte (Hamel).
Second half- 3, BCS, Hagadorn (Gilligan). 4, SCS, Hamel (M. Brown). 5, SCS, Ducatte (E. Liberty). 6, SCS, DeAngelo (E. Liberty).
Shots on goal- tied at 15.
Saves- Burdo, BCS, 10. Damiani, SCS, 14.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
CHAMPLAIN — Kylee Surprenant scored two of her team’s four first-half goals as the Cougars blanked the Hornets.
Brynn Hite and Maddie Arno also tallied for NCCS, which finished with a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal. Bailee Lafountain and Hannah Bechard each added an assist.
The shutout in net went to Desiree DuBois, who finished with three saves. Katie McCormick stopped 10 shots for the Hornets.
“We played well tonight and were able to capitalize on our opportunities” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “We did a good job in all aspects. The defense was strong, limiting their opportunities and we were patient on offense.
“Bailee Lafountain had a strong game for us up front and created some nice chances.”
—
NCCS 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
NCCS 4 0 — 4
First half- 1, NCCS, Hite (Lafountain), 1:40. 2, NCCS, Surprenant (Bechard), 12:25. 3, NCCS, Surprenant, 22:10. 4, NCCS, Arno, 35:10.
Shots on goal- NCCS, 14-3.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 10. DuBois, NCCS, 3.
BOQUET VALLEY 2
SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH — Sofie Fiegl and Claire Reynolds each had a goal and assist to rally the Griffins past the Knights.
Abby Pearl gave Seton Catholic the lead at 33:53 of the first half.
But Fiegl tied it early in the second stanza at 2:36 and Reynolds put Boquet Valley ahead at 11:21.
Ella Lobdell made 13 saves in the Boquet Valley nets and Lacee LaPoint stopped seven shots for Seton Catholic.
“This was a back-and-forth game with both teams having chances to score,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “It’s still early in the season and it showed tonight. There are a number of things we can take from this game and build on as a team.”
—
Boquet Valley 2, Seton Catholic 1
BV 0 2 — 2
SC 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SC, Pearl (Trombley), 33:53.
Second half- 2, BVCS, Fiegl (Reynolds), 2:36. 3, BVCS, Reynolds (Fiegl), 11:21.
Shots on goal- Seton Catholic, 14-9.
Saves- Lobdell, BVCS, 13. LaPoint, SC, 7.
MORIAH 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
PORT HENRY — The game was scoreless until the Vikings scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the contest.
Addy Nephew scored the game-winning goal at the 30:23 mark of the second half before Amelia Kazlo added markers 21 seconds apart at 33:04 and 33:25.
Maddalena Gallo assisted on the first two Moriah goals.
Hannah Gaddor stopped seven shots in the Vikings’ nets to record the shutout.
—
Moriah 3, NAC 0
NAC 0 0 — 0
MCS 0 3 — 3
Second half- 1, MCS, Nephew (Gallo), 30:23. 2, MCS, Kazlo (Gallo), 33:04. 3, MCS, Kazlo (Nephew), 33:25.
Shots on goal- Moriah, 8-7.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 5. Gaddor, MCS, 7.
KEENE 3
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
SCHROON LAKE — Pia Morrelli scored a goal in the first half and added two more in the second stanza to account for Keene’s scoring.
Carly Smith tallied the lone goal for Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
Isabella Blacksmith recorded two saves for Keene and Unique Kowal stopped 12 shots for the hosts.
“Keene played a good game, was very controlled and anticipated the ball well,” Schroon Lake/Newcomb coach Natalie Cutting said. “They were able to get that step in front to get to the ball first and were quick to find a teammate to advance the ball.
“They’re a quality team. We look forward to working hard and seeing them again in a couple of weeks.”
—
Keene 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1
KCS 1 2 — 3
SL/N 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, KCS, Morrelli (Tremblay), 28:00.
Second half- 2, KCS, Morrelli (Whitney), 9:00. 3, SL/N, Smith, 14:23. 4, KCS, Morrelli, 22:00.
Shots on goal- Keene, 16-4.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 2. Kowal, SL/N, 12.
CHAZY 0
LAKE PLACID 0, OT
LAKE PLACID — Emma Clark made 20 saves in net to preserve the Blue Bombers’ overtime tie with the Eagles.
Calleigh Clark made two stops in the Chazy nets as the Eagles finished with a 22-2 shots on goals advantage.
“It was a well-played game by both sides,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said. “Chazy had more scoring opportunities, but Emma Clark had a superb game in goal for us.”
—
Chazy 0, Lake Placid 0, OT
CCRS 0 0 0 0 — 0
LP 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots on goal- Chazy 22-2.
Saves- C. Clark, CCRS, 2. E. Clark, LP, 20.
CROWN POINT 4
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
CROWN POINT — Makenna Munson scored two first-half goals and the hosts went on to record a victory.
Ellah Slattery, who assisted on Munson’s first goal, and Rylee Rafferty added goals in the second half.
The shutout went to Kaitlin Ross, who turned away five shots. Lucia Williams was in net for the visitors and made 12 saves.
“Our defense really shined holding Johnsburg/Minerva to only six shots on goal,” Crown Point coach Bradlee Peters said.
“It was a nice all-around team effort to win the ball at midfield, making some really nice passes down the wings to create good scoring opportunities and put the ball in front of the net.”
—
Crown Point 4, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
J/M 0 0 — 0
CP 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, CPCS, Munson (Slattery), 8:20. 2, CPCS, Munson, 29:25.
Second half- 3, CPCS, Slattery (Thomas), 24:30. 4, CPCS, Rafferty, 28:00.
Shots on goal- Crown Point, 19-6.
Saves- Williams, J/M, 12. Ross, CP. 5.
TICONDEROGA 5
SARANAC LAKE 0
TICONDEROGA — Jaelyn Whitford tallied two goals and assisted on another to power the Sentinels.
Addy Moore, Cassidy Mattison and Sarah Pound each added a goal, while Sophia Dorsett chipped in with two assists.
Ticonderoga held 14-10 advantage in shots on goal and Keirra Bechard stopped 10 shots for the shutout in the Sentinels’ nets.
—
Ticonderoga 5, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
TCS 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, TCS, Whitford (Moore), :43. 2, TCS, Moore (Dorsett), 3:06.
Second half- 3, TCS, Pound (Whitford), 7:02. 4, TCS, Mattison (Drinkwine), 34:55. 5, TCS, Whitford (Dorsett).
Shots on goal- Ticonderoga, 14-10.
Saves- Akey (6), Hotchkiss (3), SLCS, 9. Bechard, TCS, 10.
HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
OPPENHEIM/EPHRATH/ST. JOHNSVILLE 0
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
NORTHVILLE 1
WATERFORD — The Cougars had to settle for two ties after playing two low-scoring games in the Hall of Fame Tournament over the weekend.
Desiree DuBois made three saves in getting the shutout against OES. NCCS held a huge 24-3 advantage in shots on goal.
“We possessed the ball very well and were just unable to finish,” NCCS coach Tim Surprenant said. “Their goalie made a couple of nice saves and we hit the post four times.
“If we continue to play this way, the ball will eventually find the back of the net.”
Bailee Lafountain’s goal gave the Cougars a first-half lead against Northville. But Northville would tie it in the second half.
NCCS finished with a 15-3 edge in shots on goal and Katelynn Johnston made two saves in the Cougars’ nets.
“We had several opportunities that we couldn’t capitalize on,” Surprenant said. “However, I’m happy with the way we are playing and moving the ball.”
—
NCCS 0, OES 0
NCCS 0 0 — 0
OES 0 0 — 0
Shots on goal- NCCS, 24-3.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 3.
—
NCCS 1, Northville 1
NCCS 1 0 — 1
NV 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain.
Second half- 2, Nor, not available.
Shots on goal- NCCS, 15-3.
Saves- Johnston, NCCS, 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.