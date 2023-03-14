Lancaster — The NCCS High School Rifle Team took 3rd place this past weekend at the NYS High Rifle Championships in Lancaster NY. Missing second by just three points. The Cougars were led by Junior, Holly Visconti who outshot all competitors to win the NYS High School Individual Championship Title. Her score of 296 and 23 center shots was just one point shy of the state record of 297 and 19 centers. Visconti also set a new state record in kneeling shooting the first 100 in state championship history. In the first stage of the match, she shot a 100 and 8 center shots in prone just two center shots off from tying her own state record she fired last year (100 and 10 center shots).
Alex Cone finished 6th overall in 3-P and had the fourth best standing with a 95. Cassidy Derosia fired a 97 in kneeling for 3rd place and finished 8th overall in the precision Standing match. Visconti and Cone were both named First Team All-State. Derosia was named a to the Second Team All-State. In the All-Section All Star Match Section VII came in Second overall and were joined by Hunter Whalen and Lexi Nollette of Willsboro.
All three of the Cougar starting team will return next season. The Cougars Coached by Peter Visconti had an outstanding inaugural season winning the N.E. NYS Rifle Tournament, taking first place in the ADK Rifle League, winning the Section VII title and 3rd place in the state all in their first season.
