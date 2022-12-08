CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars Co-ed rifle team outshot the Falcons handedly on Tuesday, 1085-1015, at home. With the win, the Cougars continue their undefeated start to the season, 4-0.
It was a record setting day for Northeastern Clinton, as they broke their school record for points in a match, with 1085. A big part of the score came from the barrel of Holley Visconti, who posted a score of 293 with a 96 score standing.
Northeastern Clinton will look to stay undefeated in their next contest tomorrow, when they host Willsboro, with a time still to be determined.
