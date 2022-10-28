PLATTSBURGH — It’s no secret goals were going to be hard to come by Thursday night.
The first goal of the Section VII Class C boys’ soccer championship contest between top-seeded Northern Adirondack and second-seeded Northeastern Clinton wasn’t scored until 17:59 of the second half by the Cougars’ Marcus Bedard.
James Wells then added the finishing touch with 1:37 left in regulation as NCCS recorded a 2-0 victory to capture the C crown.
Going into Thursday’s contest, the two teams had combined to allow just 20 goals in 30 games all season.
“We knew going in that NAC were fighters,” NCCS coach Nick Trombley said. “We played them once earlier this season and they won, 1-0, on a penalty kick. They know how to defend and they have a very good keeper. I felt going in that our scoring chances would be limited.
“Getting the first goal was important. We knew that if we could get the lead and maybe score two goals earlier in the game, that would stretch them out more and create space for us. But that didn’t happen right away.”
The Cougars finally were able to grab the lead near the midpoint of the second half. Winnie Simpson made a run down the left side of the field and the ball went to Bedard in the middle, who blasted a shot from 25 yards into the net.
“Winnie took the ball down the side and it was pretty much his goal,” Bedard said. “It came to me and I was able to get all of it.”
“The play started with Sam Prairie getting the ball 30-40 yards from our net and we were able to get in transition,” Trombley said.
“Winnie has given us tremendous individual effort all season and we had switched him to attack shortly before the goal. and Marcus is an amazing player.”
NACS keeper Parker Manor made a huge save on Simpson from in close with 14 minutes left in regulation to keep the Bobcats in the game.
The Cougars, however, were able to end any hopes of the Bobcats coming back when Wells got behind the NACS defense and went in on a breakaway to score at 38:23.
“On our second goal, they had to push forward to try and tie it and that gave Jimmy the space to go in alone,” Trombley said. “He showed good patience on the play.”
The first half was scoreless. But it got interesting in the first minute of the contest when NACS was awarded a direct kick that resulted in a goal being scored. It was, however, disallowed because of offsides.
The Cougars finished with an 11-9 advantage in shots on goal. Both goaltenders — NCCS’ Evan Manor and NACS’ Parker Manor — played very well and finished with nine saves apiece.
“There are close games in sectionals,” Bedard said. “They came out hard and so did we. Getting the first goal gave us confidence.”
The Cougars, who competed in Division I of the Northern Soccer League this season, improved their overall record to 12-5. The Bobcats, a member of Division II, had their season end with a 10-5 mark.
—
NCCS 2, NACS 0
NCCS 0 2 — 2
NACS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, NCCS, Bedard (Simpson), 17:59. 2, NCCS, Wells, 38:23.
Shots- NCCS, 11-9.
Saves- E. Manor, NCCS, 9. P. Manor, NAC, 9
