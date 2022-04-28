NCCS pounces on NAC in 15-6 baseball win

LYON MOUNTAIN — Lucas Hemingway and Jimmy Wells supplied the offensive punch and Karsen LaBarge the pitching on Thursday as Northeastern Clinton defeated Northern Adirondack, 15-6, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Hemingway went four-for-four, including a double and three RBI, while Wells added a double, home run and three RBI. Tyler Guay chipped in with a single and double.
LaBarge allowed four hits and walked just one in going the distance for the win.
“Congratulations to Karsen LaBarge on his first varsity pitching win,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “He has pitched well all year for us despite suffering two tough losses to Division I opponents earlier in the season.”
Austin Lambert and Dalton Murphy connected on doubles for the Bobcats and Caleb Damour took the pitching loss.
“Credit to NAC for jumping out to a quick four-run lead in the top of the first inning,” Norton said. “They came ready to play and applied some pressure early.
“Although I wasn't happy with our start, I was proud of the way the team responded and battled back by scoring a run in the first and five in the second to get us back in the game. We showed that we can respond to adversity today, which I was glad to see.”
—
NCCS 15, NAC 6
NAC 410 000 1 — 6 4 9
NCCS 150 315 x — 15 12 2
Damour, Lambert (5) and M. Boulrice. LaBarge and Guay. WP- LaBarge. LP- Damour. 2B- Lambert (NAC), Murphy (NAC), Ji. Wells (NCCS), Hemingway (NCCS), Guay (NCCS), Johnston (NCCS). HR- Ji. Wells (NCCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.